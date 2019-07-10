Surf and Turf for Two

This surf and turf recipe is a simple way to make a special dinner any night of the week. You probably have most of the ingredients for the shrimp marinade in your pantry already. Serve shrimp alongside steaks with your favorite sides.

Recipe by Staci

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
2
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk 1 tablespoon olive oil, butter, onion, wine, Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice, parsley, seafood seasoning, garlic, and black pepper together in a bowl; add shrimp. Toss to coat evenly. Cover bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate for flavors to blend, at least 15 minutes.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat and lightly oil the grate. Coat steaks with 2 teaspoons olive oil; sprinkle with steak seasoning.

  • Cook steaks on the preheated grill until they are beginning to firm and have reached your desired doneness, 5 to 7 minutes per side. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read 140 degrees F (60 degrees C). Transfer steaks to a platter and loosely tent with a piece of aluminum foil.

  • Remove shrimp from marinade and grill until they are bright pink on the outside and the meat is opaque, 2 to 3 minutes per side.

To Broil:

Set an oven rack about 6 inches from the heat source and preheat the oven's broiler. Cook steaks until they are beginning to firm and are hot and slightly pink in the center, about 6 to 8 minutes per side. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read 140 degrees F (60 degrees C). Transfer steaks to a platter and loosely tent with a piece of aluminum foil. Cook shrimp under the preheated broiler until they are bright pink on the outside and the meat is opaque, about 3 minutes per side.

Editor's Note:

Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of marinade ingredients. The actual amount of marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
444 calories; protein 26.9g; carbohydrates 2.7g; fat 35.2g; cholesterol 165.9mg; sodium 925.6mg. Full Nutrition
