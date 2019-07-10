Surf and Turf for Two

This surf and turf recipe is a simple way to make a special dinner any night of the week. You probably have most of the ingredients for the shrimp marinade in your pantry already. Serve shrimp alongside steaks with your favorite sides.
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
To Broil:
Set an oven rack about 6 inches from the heat source and preheat the oven's broiler. Cook steaks until they are beginning to firm and are hot and slightly pink in the center, about 6 to 8 minutes per side. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read 140 degrees F (60 degrees C). Transfer steaks to a platter and loosely tent with a piece of aluminum foil. Cook shrimp under the preheated broiler until they are bright pink on the outside and the meat is opaque, about 3 minutes per side.
Editor's Note:
Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of marinade ingredients. The actual amount of marinade consumed will vary.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
444 calories; protein 26.9g; carbohydrates 2.7g; fat 35.2g; cholesterol 165.9mg; sodium 925.6mg. Full Nutrition
I thought this was pretty darned good and was particularly impressed with the marinade for the shrimp. I found the steak a little bland, however, and it wasn't until my wife pointed out that I was to have seasoned it with steak seasoning that I realized I had not done that, so don't forget the steak seasoning! I made this on the Cuisinart Griddler en brochette, the steak and shrimp each on separate skewers because of different cooking times. We served them with "Bahamian Style Peas and Rice," the recipe also from this site.
I thought this was pretty darned good and was particularly impressed with the marinade for the shrimp. I found the steak a little bland, however, and it wasn't until my wife pointed out that I was to have seasoned it with steak seasoning that I realized I had not done that, so don't forget the steak seasoning! I made this on the Cuisinart Griddler en brochette, the steak and shrimp each on separate skewers because of different cooking times. We served them with "Bahamian Style Peas and Rice," the recipe also from this site.
I made the Surf, but not the Turf. I needed some grilled shrimp for another recipe, used the marinade for this one, and it turned out fantastic. Definitely will be using this in the future for grilling shrimp, it was delicious!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/12/2013
I followed the recipe exactly as written except for the steaks. I used NY strips in place of the filet mignons. The shrimp marinade was absolutely perfect. The shrimp was the star of this 5 star meal. Thank you Staci.
Made this last evening and it was great! The steak recipe is pretty basic, but really with a good steak that's all you need. The shrimp seasoning was delicious, we plan to make it again soon - we did not make enough for left overs. In the future we will be doubling the shrimp so we can have leftovers! We had cesaer salad (the shrimp went especially well with that) and baked potatoes as our sides and it was a great evening. Thanks for sharing the recipe!
I followed this exactly as written and we LOVED it! Do not let the ingredient list scare you this recipe came together quickly and cooks with in minutes. The steaks came out perfect! I used a maple bacon steak seasoning for the steaks and followed the marinade for the shrimp. Delicious!
Well, boys and girls, I made this for dinner tonight. I tripled the marinade for the shrimp since I used 15 U13-15 size shrimp and marinated them for 3 hours. They were beyond delicious. I can't wait to do the shrimp again for a Caesar salad. Yum, yum, yum!
I made it almost exactly like the instructions. I didn't have filet mignon, so I used regular steak. Also, I cooked the marinade afterwards with a little bit of water to have a sauce on top of it. Thanks for the recipe!
I changed the recipe up a bit since I hate shrimp. I substituted in scallops and it was delicious. I didn't have Worcestershire sauce so I used horseradish with fish vinegar instead. Still turned out wonderful. I think I need to perfect my timing on the scallops, I think they should soak in the sauce longer than the shrimp was supposed to.
This is a great recipe! As with the other reviews, the shrimp marinade was Soo delicious, although I may have marinated the shrimp too long (6+hours). My marinade got thick and solidified on my shrimp. (too much butter?) I used my homemade old Bay seasoning and since I didn't have parsley, I used fresh cilantro. I also added a squeeze of lime. I can't wait to try this again. The filet speaks for itself... extra thick, steak rub, medium done. Perfect! Here in Indiana it's mushroom season. So I added fried morel mushrooms to this dinner. Nothing better... oh, except the strawberry shortcake I made for dessert.
I made this last night for my boyfriend's birthday. I was using a recipe for a 2" porterhouse steak from another source, as porterhouses were on sale this week. Let me just say... I LOVED the shrimp so much! So much, that I enjoyed them MORE than the steak (unheard of, as I'm a steak lover)!!! Just, wow. This will be my go-to marinade for shrimp from now on. In fact, I want to try to make a scampi with linguine and fresh parmesan. The possibilities are endless. Make this and impress your friends. Thank you for this fantastic recipe!
I've actually surprised myself. This turned out pretty good. The marinade for the shrimp was a little spicy. But there were no complaints. My family enjoyed the meal. It was pretty simple and easy to follow; however, I made a few adjustments on my end. I allowed my steak to marinate for 6hrs before serving. Everything came out delicious!
So when I saved this recipe, I fully intended to make the “surf” and “turf”. However, I don’t eat a lot of red meat and got tired of waiting to make this so I just made the “surf” part. I substituted 1T of onion powder in place of the minced onion just out of preference. I grilled the shrimp skewers on my Foreman grill and they were awesome! Will make again.
better with marinated grilled shrimp or coconut shrimp. use filets or sirloins. Did ten filets for the 10 of us. Good amount. Brushed with olive oil and seasoned with Quebec beef seasoning and sea salt. Cooked 7 minutes per side and then left on while cooking shrimp.
Absolutely a 5-star in this house. The shrimp marinade was very flavorful. Simple steak seasoning on the filets. I added a bit of hickory seasoning to the steaks. Served with grilled garlic bread. Yum!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.