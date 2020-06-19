Banana Punch

This refreshing punch is a favorite of mine to prepare for parties or holidays. My kids love it anytime and I often make this 'just because' it's so good!

Recipe by Linemans*wife

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
3 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 23 mins
Servings:
45
Yield:
45 cups
Ingredients

45
Original recipe yields 45 servings
Directions

  • Combine water and sugar in a large pot; bring to a boil. Cook and stir until the sugar dissolves, about 3 minutes. Cool in the refrigerator.

  • Put 1 banana and about 1 cup pineapple juice in a blender; blend until smooth. Repeat until all bananas are pureed into pineapple juice; stir into the pot with the simple syrup. Add orange juice concentrate and lemonade concentrate to the pot; stir. Divide the mixture into smaller containers and freeze until mostly solid.

  • Put frozen mixture into a large punch bowl. Thaw until slushy, but stirrable. Stir lemon-lime carbonated beverage into the punch bowl. Garnish with orange slices.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
191 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 48.7g; fat 0.1g; sodium 26.1mg. Full Nutrition
