Banana Punch
This refreshing punch is a favorite of mine to prepare for parties or holidays. My kids love it anytime and I often make this 'just because' it's so good!
This refreshing punch is a favorite of mine to prepare for parties or holidays. My kids love it anytime and I often make this 'just because' it's so good!
I absolutely love this punch. Never had anything else like it. Great for almost any occasion.Read More
Way way to sweet!!! To sweet for me! I think reducing the sugar to 2 cups is way enough than 4. Also maybe add more lemon to it as well...Read More
Way way to sweet!!! To sweet for me! I think reducing the sugar to 2 cups is way enough than 4. Also maybe add more lemon to it as well...
Extremely sweet. I made another recipe almost identical to this but with a bit less pineapple juice. Both are very, very sweet. Next time I will try it without the sugar and only add a little at a time if needed. Thanks for sharing.
I absolutely love this punch. Never had anything else like it. Great for almost any occasion.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections