For make-at-home gyro meat, this is pretty darn tasty. This may not be as good as my favorite Greek restaurant's gyro, but it's as good (or better) than most gyros that you find at restaurants. I served with a tzatziki sauce from this site, as well. I was amazed at how easy this was to make. Definitely will be making again. Thanks ltsutton for sharing your recipe!
It was a little salty, but over all I give it a 5. It's really easy to make and it tastes really good. It's not the same stuff you'd get from a real Greek Restaurant, or a Gyro stand, so don't expect it to taste 100% authentic. I serve it with red onion, feta, tomato, cucumber and dill dressing on warm flat bread. I can almost smell the Mediterranean sea...mmmmmm
Excellent meat texture for slicing! The loaf did not crumble while it was sliced for sandwiches. Will make it again, adding a bit more of the herbs and maybe oregano for a bigger savory taste. Gyros for a weeknight dinner. Then I made a lunch salad with leftovers the next day.
Excellent recipe! I couldn’t find lamb at my local store, so I just used two pounds of beef. I also needed it to cook faster (I overslept my nap!), so I cooked it in a 9 x 13 pan instead with a meat thermometer to tell me when it was ready. My whole family loved it! No leftovers! That’s extremely rare at my house!
I substituted ground lamb with pork and turkey. (1lbs each) I added more seasoning a little at time until I thought it was good (just double the seasoning). Once baked, I let it set for about 20 minutes then sliced it and fried it! It was requested again before the end of the week.
Loved making this meat. I added 1 tsp Cumin, and only used a tsp of the other ingredients. I cooked it for an hour, let it sit for an hour, then, drum tool please, sliced it and placed it in a cast iron skillet to give it a little bit of browning. OMG!! My boys loved it. Of course I made fries and tzatziki sauce.
Had this for dinner the other night and it was great! Since my husband is not a fan of onions I only added a little bit of dehydrated onion (maybe a tbsp). I believe it would have been better had I kept in the onion but it still tasted great. Leftover meat was great for a few days as well!
very good couldn't blend it super well cause I couldn't find my food processor but it hit the gyro crave spot for sure. little dry but that could of been my Fault and nothing extra tzatziki couldn't fix.
