Pink Lady Punch
Very good punch! Good for parties and other festivities. Best served cold...obviously.
Made this for a Christmas party and received many compliments. Left the sugar out.
I made a double batch for a baby shower, and everyone loved it! I wanted to take a picture, but it disappeared way too quickly! I thought it was very good and very easy. The pink was a darker shade than I thought it would be, but it was still fine. Will make again -- thanks.
Made this for our Christmas Eve dinner. It was a big hit. I frozen some of the punch and added it to the bowl to keep it chilled. (Jello mold or an ice tray would work.)
Very simple to make, a beautiful color, and good tasting with the sugar or without. Works for mocktails or a party punch. Not my favorite though.
Diet ginger ale and no sugar needed. Will make again.
