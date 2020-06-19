Pink Lady Punch

4.5
7 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 3
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Very good punch! Good for parties and other festivities. Best served cold...obviously.

Recipe by girl's best friend

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix ginger ale, cranberry juice, and pineapple juice together in a punch bowl; stir in sugar until dissolved.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
137 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 34.4g; fat 0.1g; sodium 10mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/28/2022