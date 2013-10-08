Vidalia® Onion Dip
Servings Per Recipe: 32
Calories: 64.2
% Daily Value *
protein: 1.9g 4 %
carbohydrates: 1.1g
dietary fiber: 0.1g
sugars: 0.4g
fat: 5.9g 9 %
saturated fat: 2g 10 %
cholesterol: 8.9mg 3 %
vitamin a iu: 80.1IU 2 %
niacin equivalents: 0.4mg 3 %
vitamin c: 0.5mg 1 %
folate: 1.8mcg 1 %
calcium: 55.3mg 6 %
magnesium: 3.2mg 1 %
potassium: 15mg
sodium: 41.8mg 2 %
calories from fat: 52.9
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved