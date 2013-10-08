Vidalia® Onion Dip

A cheesy dip for the onion lover in all of us. I serve it with crackers but you can also use breadsticks. Be careful about over-baking as the cheese will harden and be difficult to dip crackers in.

By RACEGIRLCHIEF

prep:
10 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
32
Yield:
4 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

32
Original recipe yields 32 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Melt butter in a skillet over medium heat. Cook and stir sweet onion in hot butter until browned, 5 to 7 minutes; transfer to a bowl. Add mayonnaise to the onion and stir; pour into a 9x13-inch baking dish. Sprinkle Swiss cheese over the mixture.

  • Bake in preheated oven until the top is bubbling and lightly golden, about 35 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
64 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 1.1g; fat 5.9g; cholesterol 8.9mg; sodium 41.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (7)

Marie Krueger
Rating: 5 stars
01/28/2014
This is an outstanding dip by instead of using just mayonnaise I used Hellman's mayonnaise with Olive oil it was just awesome. Crazmom in Indiana Read More
Helpful
(3)
Heidi
Rating: 5 stars
11/21/2016
Really good. Even the kids likes it. The edges got extra brown and every one was fighting over the "crispy edges". Read More
Helpful
(1)
bd.weld
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
08/25/2015
The browned onions added a lot of flavor to this. Don't use too much butter or you will end up with a greasy dip. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Seth1977
Rating: 5 stars
12/31/2015
Delicious. Just delicious. Read More
Mary Ann
Rating: 4 stars
01/20/2016
Made this for Christmas day buffet. I LOVED it! The family turned up their nose when I told them what it was but they kept coming back for more. Read More
