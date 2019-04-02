Egg-Free Sweet Corn Casserole

11 Ratings
  • 5 9
  • 4 1
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This corn casserole without eggs is so good that there will never be leftovers. It's perfect for those of us with egg allergies.

By 4LEENER

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
45 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Stir whole kernel corn, cream-style corn, and cornbread mix together in a large bowl. Pour melted margarine into the bowl; mix. Fold sour cream into corn mixture until smooth. Pour into an 8-inch square baking dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the edges have browned and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 45 minutes to 1 hour. Cool in the pans for 5 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
401 calories; protein 7.4g; carbohydrates 53.4g; fat 19.9g; cholesterol 17.6mg; sodium 1120.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/17/2022