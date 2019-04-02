Egg-Free Sweet Corn Casserole
This corn casserole without eggs is so good that there will never be leftovers. It's perfect for those of us with egg allergies.
I've made this for years but one difference adding a cup of grated cheese very good
I've made this exact recipe numerous times and EVERY time I've been asked for the recipe! It is an awesome and easy go to!!!! I made it yesterday for a soccer picnic and it was a hit once again!!! Love it!
VERY easy to make, mix and dump! My kind of recipe! :)
Mixed in a chopped jalapeño pepper. Baked 45 mins. Topped w/ 1.5 cups of cheese. Baked approximately another 10 mins.
SWITCH OUT the margarine for 1/2 -one HALF- cup of butter. You'll love it!
It's delicious and you can use a gluten free cornbread mix to make it tolerable to those folks too. I add a small can of diced green chilies and a cup of grated Monterey Jack. Used low-fat sour cream. I think you could also make a version with finely chopped broccoli and sharp cheddar too.
This was really good but I think I'll add some sugar to it next time.
I made double the recipe for a dinner party. It was a huge hit. Folks asked me for the recipe. It's good hot, warm or cold.
A little too corny.
