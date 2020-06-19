Willis Farm Applesauce

An easy applesauce recipe that uses the spicy cinnamon flavor of Red Hots. The color is fun too! Your family will love it. Depending on the sweetness of the apples, consider adding less sugar or none at all. Enjoy right away or freeze for up to 6 months.

By JenG

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine apples and water in a large pot over medium heat; bring to a simmer and cook for 5 minutes.

  • Stir cinnamon candies and sugar into apples and water; return mixture to a simmer and cook until candies melt, about 15 minutes.

  • Remove pot from heat and set aside until mixture cools, about 15 minutes.

  • Mash apples with a potato masher until no large chunks remain. Alternately, you can blend the mixture with an immersion blender to get a smoother applesauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
123 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 32g; fat 0.2g; sodium 5.1mg. Full Nutrition
