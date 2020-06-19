Willis Farm Applesauce

An easy applesauce recipe that uses the spicy cinnamon flavor of Red Hots. The color is fun too! Your family will love it. Depending on the sweetness of the apples, consider adding less sugar or none at all. Enjoy right away or freeze for up to 6 months.
Incredibly simple. I used Granny Smith apples. I actually threw everything in the crockpot right before bed, set it on low and it was ready to go in the morning. All I had to do is run the potato masher through it. Kids flipped for this--they thought bright red applesauce made with candy was amazing. I spread this over whole wheat pancakes and the kids raved about it all morning. Thumbs up from both of them.
Incredibly simple. I used Granny Smith apples. I actually threw everything in the crockpot right before bed, set it on low and it was ready to go in the morning. All I had to do is run the potato masher through it. Kids flipped for this--they thought bright red applesauce made with candy was amazing. I spread this over whole wheat pancakes and the kids raved about it all morning. Thumbs up from both of them.
Simple and tastes great… kids loved it. I increased the amount of cinnamon candies to almost 1/2 cup and cut the sugar in half to 1 tablespoon. I had fairly tart apples to use and they seemed to work well. Easily adaptable to your own tastes with chunkier or smoother texture… Served with pancakes to the kids and they thought it was fun and good too.
I followed another reviewers suggestion and doubled the Red Hots and cut the sugar in half. I used honey crisp apples and it probably would have been fine without any sugar added. I might try 3/4 cup of Red Hot's next time too. 12/28/18 Made it again, this time with no sugar & stuck with 1/4 cup red hots & used gala Apple's this time and it came out great again. Think I'll stick with whatever Apple's are cheapest & continue to leave sugar out & save on calories, really doesn't need the sugar anyway. This would be great served over some vanilla frozen yogurt too.
Some apples just don't taste as good as they look in the store and this is a great recipe for those guys. I microwave my sauce (water+candies) about 3 minutes on high in a 4 cup glass bowl, then stir until dissolved. Add peeled and chopped apples without extra sugar), stir, cover with plastic wrap and microwave until tender (about 5 minutes on high). Mash with a fork or immersion blender for more smooth texture. Serve warm or cold. The smell in the kitchen from the cinnamon is divine. Great as a side with pork or as a dessert after dinner.
This applesauce is delicious and pretty! I had trouble finding cinnamon red hots but finally found a small 2 oz. bottle of them on the cake decorating aisle. After measuring 1/4 cup, I had very few candies left so I just threw them all in. Don't be tempted as I was in the beginning to add more water. The apples release more liquid after the sugar is added. I did have to cook the final product longer than 15 minutes...about double that for the apples to be soft all the way through. I used my immersion blender and had some of the best applesauce I've ever made. I like Sarah Jo's idea of putting everything in the slow cooker and will definitely try that next time.
I had about 18 Jonagold apples that were going to go to waste if I didn't do something with them. Also just happened to have a little over 1/2 cup of red hots in the cupboard so made this applesauce. I didn't add any sugar. It was yummy served warm on vanilla ice cream! Put some in the freezer and took some to the grandkids. Great way to use extra apples. Thanks for this tasty recipe.
So yummy. After my mom passed away, this recipe wasn’t made for years and so many missed it. Made it and made it again and am making it for gifts again. Not a lot of sugar so many can enjoy. And they will!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.