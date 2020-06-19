Vegan Banana Muffins

This recipe makes 24 regular size muffins and 24 mini muffins for me. The mini muffins only take 20 minutes cooking time. I also bake at 375 because I like a nice brown top on the muffin. That being said, these are really, really good. I also reduce the oil by half and use 1/2 C applesauce and reduce the white sugar by 1/2 C just because it suits our tastes. I've added nuts, or dates to this recipe as well. We're not vegans, but this is a great recipe to have when you don't have any eggs, so I keep the pantry stocked with coconut milk at all times. Bananas don't keep in a hot climate. By the way, I have made this recipe as written. The changes I've made have been made over several batches. It's good as written except the the amount of muffins resulting from the recipe is way off. Go ahead and try it. You won't be disappointed.