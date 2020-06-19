Vegan Banana Muffins
These vegan banana muffins are moist and yummy. You can't tell at all that these muffins don't have any dairy or eggs. My kids and husband polish them off as soon as they are out of the oven!
These vegan banana muffins are moist and yummy. You can't tell at all that these muffins don't have any dairy or eggs. My kids and husband polish them off as soon as they are out of the oven!
I know this post says vegan muffins but both white and brown sugar contain bone char from cows and other animals. I loved the recipe but added an alternative for the sugar. I just thought I would mention it since a lot of people are unaware of the bone char in the white and brown sugars.Read More
I just made these muffins and for the life of me can not figure out how it says it makes a dozen, that is exactly what I wanted but by the time I finished filling my muffin pan of 12 I still had half of the batter left. I ended up putting it in 3 small loaf pans.Read More
I know this post says vegan muffins but both white and brown sugar contain bone char from cows and other animals. I loved the recipe but added an alternative for the sugar. I just thought I would mention it since a lot of people are unaware of the bone char in the white and brown sugars.
Wow, these were delicious!!! I made some changes based on preference (way less sugar- 1/2 cup turbinado is the only sweetener I used, whole wheat flour in place of the white, extra baking powder in place of the baking soda). Then I made some changes based on what I had on hand (grapeseed oil in place of canola, almond milk in place of the coconut milk, and ginger in place of the nutmeg. They turned out just lovely and my family was very pleased. Thank you for a delicious recipe!!!
Loved this recipes but changed it up a little. Instead of the 1 cup of canola oil I used 1/2 c. coconut oil and 1/2 c. applesauce. I also added 1 c. of chopped walnuts. And I topped them with a streusel topping of 1/4 c flour, 1/4 c each brown and white sugar with 1 Tb. vegan margarine. And instead of 12 muffins- it made 24 big ones.- thrilled with the recipe.
I just made these muffins and for the life of me can not figure out how it says it makes a dozen, that is exactly what I wanted but by the time I finished filling my muffin pan of 12 I still had half of the batter left. I ended up putting it in 3 small loaf pans.
Great recipe! I didn't have any eggs to make my usual banana bread recipe, and now I'm not sure i'll go back to that one. I substituted vegetable oil for canola oil, and added in 3 scoops of Greek honey yogurt and 1/2 cup of unsweetened applesauce. The muffins turned out great - even the skeptical husband loved them!
Very good and moist. I used 1 cup applesauce instead of oil. These MUST be cooked as muffins! I used a loaf pan and it doubled the cook time and the outside became overcooked and hard. A great muffin recipe!
What an easy and great recipe! My family loved these. Note: I altered it slightly to reduce the amount of sugar and oil and they still came out moist and delicious! My alteration: I used 5 very ripe bananas (which are sweeter) and only used 1/2 cup of white sugar instead of the 1 cup this recipe calls for. I also substituted 1/2 the amount of oil for applesauce (so 1/2 cup oil; 1/2 cup applesauce (which also adds an element of sweetness)). I will do the same method next time or possibly use coconut oil instead of canola oil as I see another user has done. Yum!
its the best banana bread recipe i've had. I also halved the white sugar, probably could have halved the brown sugar as well. This is going to be my go to recipe from now on.
First off, the smell of these muffins cooking was heavenly. The taste and texture were terrific, and I'll definitely be making them again. I followed the recipe exactly as listed. The only other comment I can add is that there was enough batter to fill 12 muffin cups plus half of a bread pan.
The only thing my kids didn't like is that I cut them off after two! Big hit!
I wanted to bake for my daughter and her vegan college roommate. This was a perfect recipe! The only change I made was to add 1 cup of vegan chocolate chips. This might be why I had enough batter left over to make a medium loaf cake too. I found that one overfull icecream scoop per muffin was just right. Ten minutes in the pan before turning out on the rack worked, with just a slight amount of prying. I'm bringing to recipe with me when I deliver the muffins to prove that they're vegan!
These were very good! Flavorful and not too heavy. I didn't have coconut milk so I used soy, and used 1/2 cup oil and 1/2 cup applesauce. I think I'll try all applesauce next time, because there will definitely be a next time! Thanks for a wonderfully tasty vegan recipe.
I made these last night and was blown away by how good they are. I've been baking vegan goods for almost thirty years, and I've never produced a recipe that worked this well. I suspect the coconut milk and oil make a huge difference and am going to try them in my other recipes. After reading the other reviews, I used 2 Cups white flour and 1 Cup whole wheat pastry flour. I cut the white sugar down to 1/2 Cup. I did half and half coconut oil and canola oil (and found out that coconut oil has to be melted if it's solidified). I also got 24 muffins from the recipe. I'm using regular-sized tins; maybe the recipe refers to the oversize tins. Next time, I plan to throw in some walnuts, dried fruits, and maybe some chocolate chips.
Thought these were great, used half whole wheat flour half all purpose, substituted almond milk instead, and cut the sugar down to 1/2 cup total, easy recipe!
I ran out of eggs and had very ripe bananas that I needed to use. I found this recipe and just happened to have coconut milk in the pantry. These turned out to be the best banana muffins! I made exactly as written. They came out perfect! Thanks so much for the great recipe!
So delicious! I followed the recipe and didn't make changes. Yummy!
Great tasting but something I noticed about this recipe that I wanted to mention: I believe the creator used a large muffin tin, because in my standard muffin tin it made 18 muffins and they took about 18 mins to cook, not 30. So make adjustments if you use a standard muffin tin.
these were sooooo amazing! the whole family couldnt stop eating them, my picky 2 year old, my 8 year old, and my meat eating(not vegan) boyfriend-he couldnt believe they were vegan. i did add walnuts and replaced half the oil with applesauce.
This recipe makes 36 muffins for me. I used 1 C banana and 1 C zucchini. I used 1/2 C applesauce and 1/2 C coconut oil. I add 1 C mini chic chips and 1/2 C coconut.Delicious!
The best vegan banana muffin recipe that I have tried. I halved the recipe because it made a large amount of batter and I wanted to eat the muffins fresh out of the oven. I also added 1/2 cup chocolate chips. Used coconut cream instead of coconut milk (which was of a thicker consistency). Beautifully golden on top once baked.
This is my go to recipe when I have some over-ripe bananas! I usually sub half the flour for oats and every once in a while I’ll add a handful of mini chocolate chips. You can also definitely get away with cutting the white sugar in half. Always a winner! :)
Excellent banana bread recipe! Due to on hand ingredients, I used almond milk and melted coconut oil. I was also about a banana short, I'd say. I mashed the two bananas that I had in a two cup measure and then added applesauce to make two cups. Because I was having a chocolate craving, I mixed wet and dry ingredients together before adding cinnamon and nutmeg, split the batter in half, and added the spices to half and dark chocolate chips to the other. Both came out fabulous! I baked them in loaf pans instead of as muffins. It took about 45-50 minutes for them to cook through. Thank you so much for sharing this recipe!
I am the only vegan in our family and everyone loved them (and had more than one!). Great success.
Great recipe - delicious and easy to make! I used 1/2 cup coconut oil and 1/2 cup applesauce and it turned out great! I also used less sugar than stated and used a mixture of coconut sugar and brown sugar instead of white sugar.
After reading the reviews, decided to try this as a new friend is vegan. I did cut back a bit on the sugar. Used olive oil cause it was all I had and substituted almond milk for the coconut milk. I also added some ground ginger too. It was really good!! Everyone loved the muffins!!! Even the kids!! Want to try it again with halfing the oil with some applesauce like some of the other reviewers and adding a little vanilla. Thanks for this great recipe!!
These were incredible! The only thing I changed was 1/2 cup white sugar to 1 cup brown sugar and for the salt & spices I just sort of eye balled it and AMAZING! They are good enough to eat without vegan butter! I usually can't eat much fruit raw or it will upset my stomach, ESPECIALLY bananas but these sat just fine. Thank you very much for this recipe!
Excellent recipe. I am the only vegan in my home. I made these and loved them. The other non vegan family members scarfed them down to and we're surprised to find out that they were vegan. I substituted soy milk because I didn't have coconut milk. Yum yum. Thanks MIEKO1
BE AWARE this recipe as written makes 24 MUFFINS not 12. They are delicious, but now I get to find out how well they freeze. I used vanilla soymilk, cut the white sugar in half and substituted applesauce for most of the oil. Added chopped walnuts and topped with cinnamon sugar before baking. You would never know they are vegan!
Made these for a vegan friend coming to visit. Made with 2/3 GF all purpose four and 1/3 almond flour. This recipe will now replace the recipe I have used for 40 years. The best banana muffins ever including non-vegan recipes. Much gratitude!
These were great! I used 1/2 the sugar called for in the recipe. Also I used whole wheat flour. Excellent and really moist. Thanks for the recipe!
Oh, my, god. Is all I can say! I am in love. I'll be making these all the time. I had to make a couple of changes to avoid a grocery store run. I used coconut oil instead of canola, and I actually used pumpkin pie spice instead of pure nutmeg. Also, I split the batch and added chocolate chips to half. Either way, the muffins are perfect. Thank you for this recipe!
great eggless recipe where the milk can be subbed as well. I love the cinnamon and nutmeg. Only thing we do differently is add dark chocolate chips :) Updating four years later - still my favorite banana muffin recipe - I do add a cap full of apple cider vinegar and a tsp of vanilla to mimic buttermilk and a little bit of sweetness. If I'm using a milk substitute that is vanilla enhanced then I won't add the vanilla.
Very yummy recipe. Would never know these muffins are vegan. I added walnuts as well.
I didn't make any changes and these muffins are AMAZING! My kids raved! I'm making an extra batch to keep in the freezer for quick breakfasts!
Jan 03, 2020 I had 12 over ripe bannanas and a son who is VEGAN so I made these I accidentally used my SILK soy vanilla milk instead of his OATLY milk. No eggs, no cow milk. Added walnuts and these are the most moist scrumptious bannana nut muffins I've made yet. Second 3x batch again 2.1.2020 used coconut oil and warm ingredients.
I used 100% whole wheat flour, half the oil with applesauce. Next time I'll half the sugar and the ginger. I used an ice cream scoop to fill the muffin tins. Done in 19 minutes.
Omg! These were so good. It will be my main banana recipe from now on. I may cut down on the white sugar on my next run, they are like dessert. But amazing!!!
I substitued organic original soymilk that I had, for the coconut milk. I substituted sucanat for the regular sugar, and just an organic cane sugar for the lesser amount of brown sugar. I used 1/2 the amount of "true" cinnamon, and grated nutmeg enough times just till I smelled it. THose are the main differences. I used unbleached, unbromated flour, aluminum free baking powder, expeller pressed safflower oil and Himalayan salt. These are absolutely awesome! And they are moist the next day! Probably because of the amount of oil. Worth every calorie.
Love this recipe! I'm not vegan but I have an egg allergy, so I find a lot of vegan baking recipes. This one has a lot of sugar, yes, but it is PERFECT for when I'm craving a moment of "bakery bought impulse buy" muffins that I can no longer grab easily. One note- The recipe seems like it's going to have too much batter, but trust the process! Fill those muffin tins up to the brim. This is the ONLY egg-free muffin recipe I've found so far that manages to produce muffin-tops!
Good! Thanks for the recipe. I used vanilla in place of nutmeg as I didn't have any, avocado oil in place of canola, and coconut/almond milk. The batch made 18 muffins. I ate one to try my handiwork and then I looked at the nutritional info. 450 calories??? Something like that. I'm on a diet and now I feel like today is ruined. So anyway I hope that isn't right Good recipe.
These are the only banana muffins I will make from now on! I did add chopped walnuts and also the streusel topping that another review had suggested. My whole family LOVED them!
I rarely bake because of mishaps, but these were so easy and perfectly moist. I'm not vegan so I threw in chocolate chips. Delish!
Delicious, mixed and baked as cupcakes instead of muffins. They were delicate and moist! I mixed four extremely ripe bananas, 1teaspoon Mexican vanilla, the oil and sugars (accidentally put 1.5 cups white sugar, plus the 1/2 c brown), and 3 teaspoons “baking spice” from Penzey’s in place of the cinnamon and nutmeg. After combining, I beat with the electric mixer for over a minute, maybe two, until smooth and light. Then I added the flour/soda/powder/salt combination alternating with 1.25 c almond milk in place of coconut. I mixed thoroughly and baked in pam-sprayed cupcake liners at 375F for about 16 minutes.
Love these! They are really good with coconut oil instead of canola.
These muffins are the best thing ever. I make them ALL THE TIME - sometimes I will throw in chocolate chips, blueberries or blackberries. Highly recommend! A++++
I made the per recipe. They have great flavor. The amount of spices is just right. However I am giving only four stars because they were I bit too moist and way too sweet. I think I will try again cutting down on sugar, oil and banana.
these are very moist and yummy!
This is my now my go-to muffin recipe. With Covid-19 it's hard to find eggs and dairy products so I was looking for a solution to use my ripe bananas without using our dairy stash. This recipe did the trick and you'd never know it is vegan. I made a few personal tweaks. I omitted a 1/2 c. of flour for a 1/2 cup of oats, tossed in some dried cranberries that I had on hand, and I also added a streusel topping: 1 c. flour, 1 c. brown sugar, 1 c. sugar, and 1/2 cup of non-dairy butter (if keeping it vegan or regular butter does the trick). Thanks for the great recipe. My toddler loves it.
This was great!! Only thing I changed was I used 4 bananas (because they were going bad haha) and I might add a lil more sugar or brown sugar. I also added some vanilla extract but that's cuz I love that stuff in all my desserts c: will definitely be making these again!!!
My vegan daughter likes them! Have made recipe as is, with swapping a small amount of the oil with extra coconut milk, and with adding chopped pecans. All worked well! Thanks for sharing easy vegan recipes made with kitchen staples!
I substituted pumpkin purée for the bananas. It was really good!
These were yummy! I made them for my son's vegan girlfriend, but even us die-hard non-vegan's loved them!
Do to other food restrictions I had to use gluten free flour and almond meal (1 1/2 cups of each) and reduce the sugar (1/2 cup brown sugar). I also only had 1/2 cup of coconut oil. They turned out great! I got 24 normal sized muffins and 12 mini muffins.
If you use all natural cane sugar it's vegan no bone char. Cane sugar has brown color to it white sugar isn't naturally white. And there is organic brown sugar you can use got vegan. Not all companies is bone char. But I love this recipe and I used all natural sugars.
Part of my family is dairy free, so this was perfect for us. I substituted almond milk for the coconut milk and it was great! I have a large family but I did not end up needing to double it. I am so making this again!
easy and fast to make. we loved them.
These are so easy to make and they came out so good. They make about 15-16 muffins but i dont mind. I used 3 bananas instead of 2 and it came out so good. My husband will love them. I added walnuts and almonds but chocolate chips would be good too. The only thing is there is a lot of sugar but its okay because I dont eat baked goods very often anyway!
Without a doubt, the best vegan banana muffin recipe I've ever used.
I made this recipe vegan and used monk fruit sugar instead of regular sugars and added walnuts and chopped dates. Excellent.
I was surprised by how good these muffins were since I don't normally eat vegan food. I used 1 cup brown sugar and eliminated the white sugar altogether and then the sweetness level was just perfect for my family.
I used 3 cups Bisquick and didn't add baking powder or soda, I used almond milk in place of coconut milk, I used 1/2 cup cane sugar instead of the cup and a half and I used 1/4 cup olive oil and 3 tablespoons of butter. I added 1/8 cup chocolate chips and 1/2 cup walnuts. These turned out AMAZING! Thanks so much for this recipe, I absolutely loved the flavor and how well everything blended together. Will definitely make again, one of my staple recipes!
The absolute BEST banana muffins I've ever had! Made them exactly as written, no changes needed. Both my husband and toddler love these! For me, 1 batch made 24 mini muffins (for my son) and 13 regular size muffins.
This recipe makes 24 regular size muffins and 24 mini muffins for me. The mini muffins only take 20 minutes cooking time. I also bake at 375 because I like a nice brown top on the muffin. That being said, these are really, really good. I also reduce the oil by half and use 1/2 C applesauce and reduce the white sugar by 1/2 C just because it suits our tastes. I've added nuts, or dates to this recipe as well. We're not vegans, but this is a great recipe to have when you don't have any eggs, so I keep the pantry stocked with coconut milk at all times. Bananas don't keep in a hot climate. By the way, I have made this recipe as written. The changes I've made have been made over several batches. It's good as written except the the amount of muffins resulting from the recipe is way off. Go ahead and try it. You won't be disappointed.
Yum! 1/2 oil, 1/2 apple sauce were the only changes and I thought they were great.
Wonderful recipe! I brought a cake to a party and everyone couldn't believe how delicious it was or that it was vegan! I also made it gluten-free which surprised everyone because of how moist and flavorful it was. First, I substituted the regular flour with 1 cup Gluten-free flour (King Arthur), 1 cup Tapioca flour, and 1 cup soy flour. Because I didn't have coconut milk on hand used 1 cup of Soy milk. This is a keeper I will use again and again!
This recipe is great for lactose intolerant folks! The texture actually came out pretty fluffy- almost more like a cake- but got denser after settling in the fridge. Definitely a keeper for me.
Made the today !!! I’m not even a baker. But boy I tell you the muffins were a hit. I didn’t leave it in for the whole time. I was a few minutes off but it was so moist!!! Will make again. I added fresh walnuts on top.
Made the recipe as is, except for the reducing the total sugar by two thirds as many reviewers have suggested. Didn't substitute half of the oil with applesauce as I didn't have any on hand. Muffins came out way too greasy and crumbs were also mushy as a result of all the oil. However, flavour was good and nicely sweet. Would highly suggest reducing the oil used, even if you're unable to substitute with an alternative.
We loved these muffins--even my husband who isn't anywhere close to being vegan! I didn't have any nutmeg though, so I left it out. And I added toasted walnuts to half of the batch, because I like the crunch. Otherwise I prepared them exactly as stated. Yummy!
It made way more than I'd planned. I needed to double the recipe but I got another dozen out of the batter. Tastes great though.
I didn’t change anything...I’m waiting for them to finish baking so I can try them! But they were simple to make..I think I’ll add an extra half cup of coconut milk and use just half a cup of oil..seem like a lot with a whole cup
I loved these muffins they were really good but I just didn't use white sugar. Cause white sugar is not vegan
These are wonderful! Like others have stated, however, the muffin count is off with traditional sized bakeware. It would make closer to 24 muffins. Still, a great recipe that I'll enjoy tweaking with nuts, chocolates, or different spices, etc. in the future.
this is the best muffin recipe I've ever used - they are not crumbly (which is often the case with vegan muffins) they aren't too sweet and have the perfect amount of banana. they always turn out amazing, soft and moist!
This was so easy to make. I halved the ingredients and still had enough mixture to make 10 good sized muffins. I didn't use cinnamon or nutmeg but I added chopped walnuts. They were delicious and great with a cup of tea!
Great recipe. I halved the white sugar. I used silicone baking cups, so the baking time was shorter than 30 minutes. I actually got 2 dozen out of this recipe. Will make this again.
The first time I made this I did it according to directions the second time I only had 2 bananas so I threw in some strawberries It was delicious both ways next time I'm doing raisins
They came out really well, I will definitely make them again, but the amounts are WAY too much. It's crazy that not every comment mentions this to be honest, I think I'm going to have to cut the recipe in half next time because after filling a 12 muffin tray, I still had enough to also make a loaf of banana bread.
Very good. I made exactly as recipe is written and they turned out really good. Next time I make these I'll be cutting the cinnamon down to one teaspoon not two because I felt that it took away from the banana flavor too much.
Easy and my daughter loves it.
Followed the recipe exactly. The muffins came out moist and tasty. My vegan grandson really enjoyed them. I had enough batter left over for another dozen muffins, so the next time I will half the recipe. Thank you for the recipe!
Moist...delish...i've been making them over and over again
I did reduce the amount of sugar a little bit. I thought they were perfect, but my husband wished they were sweeter. Personal preference, I suppose. I had more batter than would fit in the 12 muffin cups, so I filled 6 more in another pan. The other 6 were much smaller and denser, so I would recommend, if you have extra batter, to fill the extra muffin cups just like the first 12 instead of trying to split the remaining batter and having very small muffins. Fill those cups up! They’re so good!!
I made these the way the recipe says and they are delicious. I did, however, half the recipe and still ended up with 12 standard size muffins. I will be making these again soon!
These muffins were super easy, but I did make some minor adjustments: I used almond milk instead of what they suggested; 2 teaspoons cinnamon (my favorite!); and didn't put any brown sugar. I used my jumbo muffin tins and it made 10 beautiful muffins.They came out perfect! I like this better than banana nut bread!
Giving this 4 stars because I made some changes that I know were necessary to a 5-star recipe (for me... we're all different!) :) First, from other helpful reviews, it seemed these were cooked in large muffin tins, vs. the standard cupcake-sized ones. 20 minutes is perfect for the smaller size that many people are used to. I could tell these -for me- were going to be too heavy on the spices and salt. I reduced the salt a tad, and cut down the cinnamon by 1/2t & nutmeg by 1/4t. I also went a tiny bit lighter on the sugar. Result was a perfect, still VERY cinnamony muffin that I am quite fond of! Thanks to the submitter for the inspiration!
These were delicious but like most everyone else I altered the recipe just a little. Because everyone else said that the recipe made way too much I just cut each of the ingredients in half. I only used 1/4 cup oil and used 1/2 cup applesauce. Also, I had three small ripe bananas and I didn't measure them. Finally I added 3/4 cup of fresh blueberries folding them into the batter at the end. What turned out was 12 medium sized muffins that turned out great.
This is a great recipe in terms of ratios but I made a lot of substitutions. Mine came out fantastic!!!! I see some people commenting about the sugar not being vegan. Of course if you're vegan also do use nice organic vegan sugars. I did this and always have them around as I'm sure most strict vegetarians or vegans do.
LOVE EM'
SO good! I exchanged the canola oil for coconut oil and also added 1/4 cup orange juice as well as walnuts and it is easily the best banana bread I have ever had. So moist and delicious,.
Used coconut sugar instead of white sugar, used coconut oil instead of canola oil. Added 1 cup of applesauce. Awesome!
VERY TASTY!! There would be no way to tell that these are vegan. I substituted coconut milk with almond milk because hats all I had and they came our perfect! Would recommend to everyone!
just made these- took others advice and changed a few things. I cut the sugars in half, used ginger instead of nutmeg and replaced the oil with applesauce. I cooked the muffins in my cast iron muffin pan with paper liners (they stuck a lot), and made a loaf too. Loaf took about 20 mins longer. Will make again- may cut the sugar further because the applesauce added a lot of sweet. Thanks for the recipe!
These muffins are amazing! I added a small amount of cinnamon and used coconut oil instead of canola and they turned out perfect.
These muffins were delicious. I substituted white flour for whole wheat flour, added a little vanilla and used 3/4 cup of turbinado sugar instead of the 1 cup of white and 1/2 cup of brown sugar in the recipe. I also tossed in about a 1/2 cup of walnuts. Loved it!
Delicious! Super moist. I tweaked it a bit. I used coconut oil instead of canola oil and I did 1C whole wheat flour & 2C unbleached all purpose flour. I also added a couple large tablespoon scoops of non fat plain Greek yogurt and about 1/2 C unsweetened applesauce. Also added a cup of vegan choc chips. Yum yum good.
These were delicious. Just perfect. I used 1/2 cup coconut oil and 1/2 cup vegetable oil. That's what I had on hand.
These are so good, and, they can be made from things most people have on hand. Strict vegans may want to swap out the sugar - see other comments. I added a 12 oz. bag of vegan chocolate chips and swapped out 1/2 cup of the canola oil for coconut oil. M
These were sooo yummy! I used Olive Oil instead of Canola (didn't have any and was too lazy to run to the store) and I used Cashew Milk instead of Coconut Milk (Coconut Milk hurts my stomach), but they came out beautifully! And I assume that the 12 muffin instruction is if you use a jumbo muffin pan. This recipe made 28 standard muffins (cupcake size) and were perfectly cooked at 17 minutes. I will definitely be making these again!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections