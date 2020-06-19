Vegan Banana Muffins

341 Ratings
  • 5 282
  • 4 50
  • 3 5
  • 2 2
  • 1 2

These vegan banana muffins are moist and yummy. You can't tell at all that these muffins don't have any dairy or eggs. My kids and husband polish them off as soon as they are out of the oven!

By MIEKO1

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 dozen muffins
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease 12 muffin cups or line with paper liners.

  • Mix flour, white sugar, brown sugar, cinnamon, baking powder, baking soda, nutmeg, and salt together in a large bowl. Stir bananas, canola oil, and coconut milk together in a separate bowl; stir banana mixture into flour mixture until just combined. Divide batter among the muffin cups, filling each about 3/4 full.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center of a muffin comes out clean, 30 to 35 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
451 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 59.2g; fat 23.2g; sodium 386mg. Full Nutrition
