Granny's Sweet-and-Tart Apple Crisp
Servings Per Recipe: 9
Calories: 170.6
% Daily Value *
protein: 1.6g 3 %
carbohydrates: 26.2g 8 %
dietary fiber: 1.7g 7 %
sugars: 16.6g
fat: 7.3g 11 %
saturated fat: 4.4g 22 %
cholesterol: 18.1mg 6 %
vitamin a iu: 215.5IU 4 %
niacin equivalents: 0.8mg 6 %
vitamin c: 2.3mg 4 %
folate: 14.7mcg 4 %
calcium: 20.1mg 2 %
iron: 0.7mg 4 %
magnesium: 11.4mg 4 %
potassium: 94.1mg 3 %
sodium: 52.7mg 2 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 9 %
calories from fat: 65.5
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved