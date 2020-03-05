Granny's Sweet-and-Tart Apple Crisp

A sweet and tart dessert that disappears at every dining table. It is a fun twist on apple cobbler! Goes great with vanilla ice cream or whipped topping! Wonderful hot or cold.

By Kristi Celaya

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
9
Yield:
9 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

9
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Spread diced apples into the bottom of a 9-inch square baking dish.

  • Stir brown sugar, oats, flour, cinnamon, and nutmeg together in a bowl. Mash softened butter into the sugar mixture with a fork until you get a crumbly consistency; spread over apples to cover.

  • Bake in preheated oven until the apples are tender, about 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
171 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 26.2g; fat 7.3g; cholesterol 18.1mg; sodium 52.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (13)

Most helpful positive review

Richel Franchetti Webb
Rating: 4 stars
09/29/2014
I followed the recipe. However I added some honey, vanilla extract, and crasins. Read More
Helpful
(5)

Most helpful critical review

Lulu43
Rating: 2 stars
02/02/2015
Brought this to a family dinner and I ended up not letting anyone eat it after I actually tried it. Nothing worse than crunching on granules of sugar. I may try it again but with much less sugar next time. It seemed like even though I spent ALOT of time mixing the butter into the dry mix the sugar just didn't mix in. I also think I baked it too long (30 mins) because the apples turned to complete mush. Read More
Helpful
(2)
molly
Rating: 4 stars
01/30/2014
Made this for the first time I read the previous review first and I like hoop so I added some extra brown sugar and a few extra tablespoons of butter to make a caramel goo this desert was great Read More
Helpful
(2)
It's A New Day
Rating: 3 stars
09/10/2013
I had 2 Granny Smith and 1 Golden Delicious apples to do something with and found this recipe. I wish an actual measurement in cups was used for the apples because they can vary widely in size. Mine were softball sized. I left the peel on. I was excited to try this recipe as apple crisp is DH's favorite dessert. He wasn't overly impressed. I think the main complaint was that there was no liquid or "goop" in the bottom. Overall this is very dry. We'll finish this batch but I doubt that I'll make it again. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Sara Eleogram Roberts
Rating: 4 stars
11/15/2019
I followed the recipe. Family loved it. Read More
Helpful
(1)
kathy
Rating: 5 stars
09/25/2019
Very easy and good! Read More
tommyjohn
Rating: 5 stars
08/13/2018
Excellent??. Read More
pclneal
Rating: 3 stars
05/12/2016
not a crumble type crisp very doughy consistency. Read More
