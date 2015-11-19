Mississippi Vegi Balls

Rating: 4 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Accompany with a sauce of your choice. Tastes like a meat.

By DAGB

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
32
Yield:
32 balls
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

32
Original recipe yields 32 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Mix bread crumbs, Cheddar cheese, pecans, cottage cheese, onion, eggs, basil, and sage in a bowl; form mixture into 1-inch balls. Place balls on a baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until bottoms turn brown, 20 to 25 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
80 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 6g; fat 4.8g; cholesterol 27.6mg; sodium 177mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Shawna M Montana
Rating: 5 stars
03/26/2017
My kids and I make this all the time. It is a good alternative to meat, it gives the right texture and we serve it with sweet and sour sauce with rice, yummm! Read More
Helpful
(1)
thedailygourmet
Allstar
Rating: 3 stars
01/12/2022
I made these as directed except I used my food processor to make sure the ingredients were thoroughly combined. This made me think of thanksgiving dressing, and I really didn’t see why the extra herbs were used when the breadcrumbs are already seasoned. Read More
