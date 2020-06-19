Easy Whole Wheat Banana Muffins
Very easy, moist banana muffins. Great basic recipe that you can change by adding nuts, chocolate chips, or raisins.
I added 1/2 cup of chopped walnuts. A little less sugar, otherwise stayed true to the recipe and my husband and I thought they were great. The recipe is a keeper.Read More
I was looking for a banana muffin recipe without eggs, and this was a good one. I used plain yogurt and cut the sugar a bit, and they were still good and moist!
Used half full fat Greek yougurt and half mayo in place of the salad dressing. Added 1/2 c. walnuts. Very good!
I followed the recipe, added some walnuts. They are very moist and we all loved them.
Most awesome recipe. Make it once, you'll see. Easy, 1 bowl, healthy, awesome
This recipe was extremely easy and tasty!! I followed it completely this time and next time I will add some chopped nuts. I will definitely make these muffins again!
Super moist muffins, my family and i enjoyed these banana wheat muffins right out of the oven with a little butter. It was a great afternoon snack.
I changed the dressing to natural yogurt and added mini choc chips. They turned out great!
From the pic you can tell they went fast. I used brown sugar because it was out already and everyone loved them. Happy Happy!
