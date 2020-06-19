Easy Whole Wheat Banana Muffins

Very easy, moist banana muffins. Great basic recipe that you can change by adding nuts, chocolate chips, or raisins.

By MRSDAYCARE

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Mix bananas, salad dressing, and sugar in a large bowl until smooth. Stir flour, baking soda, and salt into banana mixture until batter is just moistened. Divide batter evenly into 24 muffin cups.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 17 minutes.

96 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 17g; fat 2.9g; cholesterol 3.3mg; sodium 237.3mg. Full Nutrition
