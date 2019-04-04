Easy Spanish Rice

This easy recipe for Spanish rice was told to me by my girlfriend's mother-in-law from Mexico. I had to measure the ingredients. Never before have they been measured, always a "handful of this and equal parts of that" until it looked right. I hope you enjoy it. It has become a family favorite in our home. I am always asked to make it!
All the flavors and measurements are perfect the method did not work for me. I would suggest frying the rice in the oil, add everything else and bring it to a boil. Cover and turn to the lowest setting for 20 minutes. After 20 minutes, turn off the heat, fluff the rice with a fork, recover and let sit covered for 10 minutes.
I agree with all of the suggested recipe changes. I'm gonna use chopped onion, bell pepper and minced garlic while browning the rice and replace the tomatoes for a can of Rotel. The Cilantro is an absolute must have for this recipe! Then, I'm gonna use the cooking suggestions in the other reviews. I'm gonna accompany it with Black Beans flavored with onion and Andouille sausage and some beef and cheese Quesadillas with homemade salsa. Should be a great supper!
I used all the ingredients stated then added a bit of chopped green pepper and a dash of garlic. Let the mixture come to a boil, covered and turned off. I liked the flavor! And will make again, thanks!
Everything has a measurement but the first line of instructions mentions "the oil," which is not in the ingredients list. I suppose I will just cover the bottom of the pan and hope for the best. I plan to brown the rice as stated but then transfer it all to my rice cooker and see how it turns out.
This recipe was easy to follow and turned out perfect. I left out the onion and tomato and instead of doing 3 cups of water I did 1 cup water, 1 cup tomato sauce and 1 cup chicken bouillon broth. I also added 2 cloves freshly minced garlic. DELICIOUS!!
