Easy Spanish Rice

This easy recipe for Spanish rice was told to me by my girlfriend's mother-in-law from Mexico. I had to measure the ingredients. Never before have they been measured, always a "handful of this and equal parts of that" until it looked right. I hope you enjoy it. It has become a family favorite in our home. I am always asked to make it!

By Arizona Desert Flower

10 mins
25 mins
35 mins
8
Directions

  • Place a pot over medium-heat heat; add oil and heat until oil shimmers slightly. Pour rice into hot oil, stirring constantly, until rice is golden to dark brown, about 5 minutes.

  • Mix water, tomatoes, onion, cilantro, and bouillon into rice. Bring to a boil, then turn off heat. Cover the pot tightly with a lid and let sit until liquid is absorbed, about 20 minutes. Adjust seasonings as needed.

Go easy on the bouillon; start with 1 tablespoon and work from there. You can always sprinkle it on top at the end!

168 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 30.4g; fat 3.7g; sodium 18mg. Full Nutrition
