Planter's Punch

I make this fun and refreshing drink every 4th of July. It starts out with a slush base. The bitters off-set the sweetness just the right amount, and it's a beautiful color. Can be served in a punch bowl, or individual servings. Garnish with cherries, orange slices or other desired fresh fruit.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.