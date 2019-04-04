Planter's Punch

I make this fun and refreshing drink every 4th of July. It starts out with a slush base. The bitters off-set the sweetness just the right amount, and it's a beautiful color. Can be served in a punch bowl, or individual servings. Garnish with cherries, orange slices or other desired fresh fruit.

By SweetBasil

Gallery

Recipe Summary

additional:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 10 mins
prep:
10 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Pour limeade into a large pitcher with a lid; stir in water, rum, grenadine syrup, lime juice, and bitters until well mixed. Cover pitcher and freeze punch until slushy, 8 hours to overnight.n

    Advertisement

  • Fill individual serving glasses with ice; Spoon about 3 tablespoons punch-slush mixture over ice. Top with club soda and stir gently.n

Cook's Note:

To serve as a punch for a group - spoon or pour punch base into large punch bowl. Add ice and a 2 liter bottle of soda. Mix gently.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
194 calories; carbohydrates 30.3g; sodium 12mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/18/2022