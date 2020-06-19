Grandad's Pancakes

996 Ratings
  • 5 781
  • 4 145
  • 3 32
  • 2 14
  • 1 24

This secret family recipe for granddad's homemade pancakes was passed down from my grandfather. He fed a family of 7 (including 4 growing boys!) on these breakfast treats, and refused to give anyone the recipe until he finally relinquished it to my mother (his daughter-in-law) before he passed away. It is a long-standing family favorite!

By Erin MacInnis

Gallery
313 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt in a bowl; make a 'well' in the center of the flour mixture. Pour milk, egg, and 1 tablespoon oil into the well. Mix until well moistened.

    Advertisement

  • Place a griddle over medium-high heat; sprinkle a few drops of water onto the griddle. If the droplets bounce, the griddle is ready; add 2 teaspoons oil.

  • Spoon batter onto the griddle; cook until bubbles form and the edges are dry, 3 to 5 minutes. Flip and cook until browned on the other side, 3 to 5 more minutes. Repeat with remaining batter.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
263 calories; protein 6.8g; carbohydrates 40.3g; fat 8.4g; cholesterol 51.4mg; sodium 554.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/09/2022