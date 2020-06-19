Grandad's Pancakes

These are great! I followed the recipe exactly w/the exception of adding some vanilla. If you try this recipe, make it as written before making judgement or changing for what you think is wrong or how pancake batter should be. The batter IS thin, but the pancakes do puff up (although, not sky high) so don't add flour until you have tried as written. They also will bubble up (one reviewer said they did not). Some reviews talked about "soda" - HUH?? - where does it say "soda" which would completely ruin this pancake. It uses "baking powder" NOT baking soda!! They are sweeter than most pancakes so I don't understand how anyone can say they are "bland"??? Usually when I make pancakes, I just Pam my griddle once, but these seemed to need another spray or oiling - probably because there is so little oil in the batter. It was obvious a reviewer or more, reviewed on reading, not cooking and that is SO wrong and arrogant! I once had a friend say that when she tried a new recipe, she followed it exactly, but after that it belonged to her to change as she desired. Reviewers here should adopt that philosophy as reviewing after making changes is unfair. (There, got that off my chest! :)