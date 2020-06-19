Grandad's Pancakes

This secret family recipe for granddad's homemade pancakes was passed down from my grandfather. He fed a family of 7 (including 4 growing boys!) on these breakfast treats, and refused to give anyone the recipe until he finally relinquished it to my mother (his daughter-in-law) before he passed away. It is a long-standing family favorite!
With a recipe like this there is absolutely no reason to buy a box mix ever again. I am one of those oddballs that doesn't like syrup on my pancakes so the sugar in this recipe added just the right amount of sweetness. Don't overmix the batter. After flipping they really rise nice and tall so flip them gently and don't smash them down with the back of the spatula.
The first time I made this recipe, the batter was way too wet and the pancakes were too sweet. Second time I made it, I cut the milk by a scant quarter cup and I cut the sugar back by half. Good pancake recipe but not our family's favorite.
First off, I hate pancakes! I only make them because my kids love them. I think they're syrup sponges that are a crime to the culinary world. My hubby made this recipe a couple weeks back and I gasped in shock. Dense, soft, most sponge like a cake and just enough sweetness. I've been craving them since. The ONLY pancakes I will ever make in this house again. You won't regret it!
I have to wonder when I read some of these reviews... I saw one that claimed the pancakes tasted funny because of the vinegar...what vinegar? There isn't any in the recipe. Another blamed the recipe for being too watery whereas another person who had that issue knew it was because of the altitude and adjusted. Don't you think you should be aware of the effects of altitude before you cook? Alternatively, runny pancake batter is necessary if you want pancakes with a larger diameter. Personally I thought these were great and I wish I could have made them as written as I think they would have been just as good that way if not better. I added blueberries because my son insisted. I also realized too late that I was out if canola oil (which is my oil of choice for pancakes) so I used raspberry infused olive oil in the batter and cooked the pancakes in butter. I figured cooking them in the fruity olive oil might be too much. I will definitely save this recipe and next time I make it, I'll only add the blueberries to my son's pancakes and make sure the recipe holds up!
These are great! I followed the recipe exactly w/the exception of adding some vanilla. If you try this recipe, make it as written before making judgement or changing for what you think is wrong or how pancake batter should be. The batter IS thin, but the pancakes do puff up (although, not sky high) so don't add flour until you have tried as written. They also will bubble up (one reviewer said they did not). Some reviews talked about "soda" - HUH?? - where does it say "soda" which would completely ruin this pancake. It uses "baking powder" NOT baking soda!! They are sweeter than most pancakes so I don't understand how anyone can say they are "bland"??? Usually when I make pancakes, I just Pam my griddle once, but these seemed to need another spray or oiling - probably because there is so little oil in the batter. It was obvious a reviewer or more, reviewed on reading, not cooking and that is SO wrong and arrogant! I once had a friend say that when she tried a new recipe, she followed it exactly, but after that it belonged to her to change as she desired. Reviewers here should adopt that philosophy as reviewing after making changes is unfair. (There, got that off my chest! :)
I have made this recipe for years now since finding it. My boys all love the heck outta these pancakes. The recipe is perfect as it in our opinion and is great without syrup. I now use buttermilk versus milk and add a teaspoon of vanilla and also let the batter rest for a while before cooking. Perfection!
Grandpa and his family must have had a sweet tooth! At 4 times the amount of sugar as my usual pancake recipe, these pancakes were way too sweet for my taste. I loved that this recipe cut the salt some and had minimal oil included. The texture was what you'd expect from a pancake. My kids thought they were terrific, saving it from a three stars from me. If you don't like syrup, like "Baking Nana" said in her review, these pancakes could possibly be your flap jack of choice.
I added a little less milk, just added it into the dry ingredients until it came together. I love them, the dogs love them (They only get a bite) and my Nephew loves them too! That kid is as picky as they come, so that says allot for the recipe. Super fluffy, but also thick. For me this was a pure 5 star recipe, and I have made my share of pancakes from recipes off of this site. These turned out the best, thanks for sharing this family recipe. It was allot of sugar, though it was also allot of Baking powder, so it all evened out. Just like any recipe for any dough, add the main liquid as you go (In this case milk), never add all it calls for all at once. That's the best advice I can give.
I gave it 4 stars (vs. 5) because I changed the recipe a bit, based on others' reviews. I used 2 tbls of sugar plus one packet of Truvia. I added one tsp of vanilla extract and OF COURSE added chocolate chips :) These pancakes were light and good, nice and puffy. My milk and egg were not room temp either but all turned out good. I am sure I will use this recipe again.
Sad to admit that at 49 years old, this is the first time I've made pancakes from scratch. I had no mix! :-) My son had a sleepover and they wanted pancakes for breakfast so I found this recipe. WINNER!!! Very easy to follow, and make. They turned out wonderful and the kids loved them! This recipe was voted as a keeper for the next sleepover!! THANK YOU!!! Awesome simple tasty recipe!
Wow! These are great. I make pancakes every week and have tried many recipes on this site. This is one of the best yet! Because people complained of the pancakes being too liquidy, I used a bit less milk. This recipe yields very little; I got only 7 smallish pancakes from a single recipe - which is a lot less than 4 servings in this house particularly with pancaked so delicious.
This recipe was really good and easy to make! I scaled it down to 4 servings, since it's just me. It had the right amount of sugar for my taste buds to where I didn't need a lot of syrup, and I love syrup. However, I did add a some vanilla extract as I normally would and my milk/eggs weren't room temp. I do think I may have over-mixed the batter, so they were a little flat. Overall I really liked the recipe and will be making again. No more box mixes!
Effective recipe using ingredients I always have on hand! I’ve added sliced bananas whenand also made this a fall treat by adding diced apples too! I have a milk allergy so I substituted (sorry Grandad, I have to) the dairy milk with both almond milk and oat (either have worked great) on a one-to-one basis. Whenever I utilize non
Love these pancakes! I don't make them often, but they're so simple I don't need to worry if I have everything to make them. And I like sweets, so the amount of sugar is great for me, I even add a dash of vanilla extract. Cooking them on an electric flat range cooktop was a bit problematic at a medium high heat, but I figure that's the least of my worries. They're so yummy and fluffy and delicious, with or without syrup. I'll hang on to this recipe for a while.
I love this recipe it's just a basic pancake recipe, but it is sooo good. I did change it up a bit I added A LITTLE bit of sour cream and lots of vanilla. The flavor was a little weird but that's because of I added too much sour cream, I would have used yogurt instead but we didn't have any. (sour cream or yogurt lightens pancakes up, makes them more fluffy) But over all it was AMAZING
I ran out of milk and eggs so I substituted water for milk and mayo for the eggs and oil but the base of the recipe was fantastic! I will definitely be making it again but this time with all the original ingredients. Lol
These are delicious as is!! They are on the sweeter side but my family had them with bacon on the side so they balanced each other out. Definately reccomend! These would be good pancakes to put fruit in.
Tried this recipe this morning. It was really to sweet for my kids. Next time I'll use half the sugar. Other then that, they were great. They turned out fluffy and light. I put butter in my skillet instead of oil to give the pancakes an extra crunchy edge. I think I found my new pancake recipe.
This is by far the simplest and tastiest pancake I've made! It's also very versatile. I cut back on the sugar because I load it with fruit compote and syrup (1/8 c instead of 1/4), but as it's written, it's a perfect sweetness if that's what you like. As other reviewers suggest, you can add vanilla. I sometimes add cinnamon. The mix is very wet when you first combine the ingredients but if you let it sit it will puff up/thicken (5 minutes). This is a very light pancake - not what you'd expect to be served when at a late night diner. If you load up the pan with oil (say 1/8 c), the edges get nice and crispy!
Mine didn't turn out like the picture but for the better i sifted the flour and lightly beat the eggs and milk in. They puffed up a good amount and they were very soft and fluffy how i like it excellent recipe. I'm using this recipe instead of my old one
These are the best pancakes. They are now my family's go to recipe for our weekend pancake breakfasts. So good, even my mom asked for the recipe! Only thing I do differently is using melted butter in the pan instead of oil. Also super tasty with blueberries added!
I used to make scratch pancakes all the time but somehow got away from it, replacing with a mix. This morning we wanted pancakes but I'd run out of mix and couldn't find my pancake recipe, so I came to Allrecipes for a substitute. These are great, a little too sweet for me, but I think one has to remember that this is "Grandad's" recipe, from back when they used more sugar and salt in recipes. I'll make them again but reduce the sugar in half and add a smidge of vanilla. I don't need to look any further to replace my old recipe! :o)
These were good, but not the best I've had. I would definitely make them again though, I think I'd just add more sugar and add a splash of vanilla extract like another reviewer mentioned. As for the consistency of the batter - it was perfect. And the extra tips on when to know if the griddle is hot enough were very helpful as my husband is normally the one cooking the pancakes but it was Father's Day so we were making him breakfast in bed. :)
A delicious product from an easy recipe. An added benefit of this recipe is it’s versatility. Make the batter a bit thinner and it works great for crêpes. Add cinnamon and/or nutmeg and wonderful for Christmas morning breakfast.
This recipe is a great base for whatever type of pancake you would like to make. The first time I made them, we added fresh squeezed orange juice and orange zest along with almond extract. So yummy!!! My wife really enjoys savory breakfast, so I added two over easy eggs seasoned with salt and garlic powder!
I haven’t made pancakes in years! However, I craved some comfort food and had the ingredients on hand. I changed the recipe a little bit; I used 2/3 cup milk instead of 1 cup, used 2 Tablespoons of honey instead of sugar, and added 1 teaspoon of Vanilla. (All other ingredients were as written.) My pancakes came out very fluffy and delicious. I’ll use this recipe over and over!
This recipe is really good. I use it as my pancake recipe, since I qualify as a Grandad. Today I added to the recipe, 1/4 cup of milk, 1/2 cup of sour cream, and a pkg of instant lemon (because that what I had) pudding mix, stirred it up. Tallest fluffyest I have ever cooked.
The ratios of everything are perfect if you make in multiples of 4 servings because it takes one egg for four servings. 4 servings is (12) 5 inch diameter pancakes. This batter makes wonderfully delicious pancakes and there's nothing to it but to do it! Freeze leftover pancakes in a freezer bag by stacking with a square of waxed paper between each pancake.
I love these pancakes! So easy to make. All ingredients are common pantry ingredients. I don't have a griddle so I cook them on medium heat. And sometimes I use coconut oil. They turn out fluffy. The pancakes are sweet but not overly so. Perfect! Thanks for sharing this recipe.
i loved it i got a vannilla taste and i did't add vannilla they where also fluffy now whene ever my mom asks my dad to make pancakes he turns to me and asks me to make this recipe my whole family loves it?????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????
I went to make pancakes and found I didn't have any pancake mix - nuts! Well I got brave and went to "All Recipes". I made this recipe exactly as written and they were extremely easy and wonderful! I will never buy pancake mix again which is most probably filled with preservatives and heaven knows what else.
It turned out runny so had to change it. Measured everything, but in the higher elevation I live in it had to be changed. After I altered it, it was great. So I had to make my own up, but with the adjusted recipe my husband was so happy. Now I no longer have to buy his favorite pancake mix. Thank you for the great basis to many happy pancake meals. A'ho
I made these exactly as written except I used splenda instead of sugar. I really like these although for my purposes I may use half as much 'sugar' as the recipe calls for, in the future. As is, they are great and need no syrup to be enjoyed.
These were really good. I added a little vanilla and almond extract, and a tiny bit of cinnamon. For whatever reason I had to lower my heat quite a bit so they wouldn't burn, compared to where I cook my other pancakes.
Too sweet. Recipe is very easy, but the sweetness was too much for my kiddos. They snacked on a dry one but didn't eat when buttered with a little bit of syrup. I may try again with half or less of the sugar.
these pancakes are so good! We use butter to cook them in instead of oil and add vanilla and cinnamon. We have added fruit or chocolate chips in the past too. Plain though they are just as good! My daughter AND husband ask for these every weekend. Just the best!!!
These pancakes have a good flavor. They are a bit sweet, but I liked them just the same. I guess Grandad and I both have a sweet tooth. However, Grandad likes his pancakes awfully thin. These are on the verge of being crepes. I'll try a 1/4 to 1/2 cup more flour next time.
I have never made pancakes before without using store bought mix... but with this recipe those days are behind me. These pancakes are light, fluffy, and so simple even a novice can knock out a stack of beautiful pancakes in ten minutes. I did use about a half cup rather than one cup of milk, and the consistency was just right. Now I can't wait for pancake day to roll round!
My family really enjoyed these pancakes, and I liked them as well. However, I had a really tricky time getting these cooked right (I borderline burned the majority of them and that is not normally a problem for me). Also, the extra planning required to have room temp milk & eggs means that I will keep looking for a favorite plain pancake recipe. Side note - if you're looking for fun in your pancakes, my all-time favorite pancake recipe is Chunky Monkey Pancakes from this site.
I'm giving this recipe three stars because I'm willing to believe the taste of the pancakes were a fault on my part. For some odd reason, even though I used less salt than recommended, I could smell the salt coming from them and started to taste it after a few bites. I was wondering if it could have been the baking powder but I followed the recipe as it was written. If someone could help to explain the salty smell and taste, that would be great... Hopefully I can make these again and have them turn out correctly.
We liked these pancakes very much. Easy to make with good flavor. I read some of the other reviews and I think (for our tastes) they were NOT too sweet. However, they were too runny for us. So I added another 1/4 cup of flour and the consistency was about right. I also added a teaspoon of vanilla because my pancakes HAVE to have vanilla in them! :-) We like to add things to our pancakes: either blueberries, mini-chocolate chips, apples, or the combination of bananas and chopped walnuts. I added the banana/walnut combo to these and they were excellent. But even if you like them plain, these pancakes have a lot of flavor. Thanks for sharing the recipe with us.
By far our favorite pancake recipe! I just mixed up the dry ingredients and put them in a ziplock bag so I can make them quicker! I only did one bag and I’m thinking I may do up a bunch of them to keep on hand! I put the mix in a squeeze bottle and made them mini for my two year old and he loved it!
I love the pancakes, however I did reduce the sugar by half, and I use soy or almond milk. I also add a few drops of lemon juice as I do to all my pancake batter. I added the milk a bit at a time so I did not use the whole cup, it would have been to watery. Other than that this is going to be my go to pancake mix.
Everyone loves when I make these- and it’s always impressive when you say you make them from scratch! I add mini chocolate chips once i pour them into the pan so they are spread evenly throughout, never into the batter mixture for my niece and that is the only thing she asks me to make since no one else can make them like I do! ?? thank you for sharing!
Definitely the best pancake recipe I've tried so far. After 30 years of Bisquick, though, they're not the same. Not quite as fluffy, & you can really taste the sugar. I'll definitely make these again, but cut the sugar & maybe add more baking powder (though you'd think a whole tablespoon would've been enough...) Oh, & I decreased the milk by 1/4 cup as other reviewers suggested.
Delicious! I made a healthier version by using whole wheat flour and 2 tablespoons of coconut sugar instead. I used 3/4 cup of milk bc some people said the batter was too watery and I added a bit of vanilla. This was a wonderful recipe to work with. Thank you!
Love these pancakes! Followed the recipe exactly, its definitely a wetter batter but it is delicious! It made a few to many for just the two of us so I made all of it and froze the few we could not finish, I made them toaster size so we'll see if they reheat.
