Summer Fresh Raspberry Pie
This pie is best with the big, locally grown raspberries you pick yourself. In a pinch, you can make it with frozen.
This pie is best with the big, locally grown raspberries you pick yourself. In a pinch, you can make it with frozen.
Nice, quick & easy pie. I could have eaten the whole thing at once! I almost passed it by because other reviews said it didn't set. I had no trouble at all with the sauce setting. Be sure to heat the sauce over medium heat until it thickens in the pan while stirring constantly. Mine took about 4 minutes. Thank you - Love this pie!Read More
Where do I begin with this recipe? You cannot strain raspberries through a fine mesh sieve and get any type of mashed berry left over. You will get amazing tasting runny berry juice, but the fiber and the seeds will be left over. Go ahead and add an extra tablespoon of cornstarch. That's what I had to do the THIRD time I tried to make this pie and I left it on the burner for an additional five minutes or so to get it to thicken up. Also, you should double the amount of sauce/filling that the recipe calls for unless you want a lot of fairly dry berries. See how many dry berries there are in the photo above? That will be you. As others have said, you will also need more berries for a 9" pan. I gave this three stars for the number of attempts I made before it came out the way it needed to for the birthday for which I was preparing it.Read More
Nice, quick & easy pie. I could have eaten the whole thing at once! I almost passed it by because other reviews said it didn't set. I had no trouble at all with the sauce setting. Be sure to heat the sauce over medium heat until it thickens in the pan while stirring constantly. Mine took about 4 minutes. Thank you - Love this pie!
Where do I begin with this recipe? You cannot strain raspberries through a fine mesh sieve and get any type of mashed berry left over. You will get amazing tasting runny berry juice, but the fiber and the seeds will be left over. Go ahead and add an extra tablespoon of cornstarch. That's what I had to do the THIRD time I tried to make this pie and I left it on the burner for an additional five minutes or so to get it to thicken up. Also, you should double the amount of sauce/filling that the recipe calls for unless you want a lot of fairly dry berries. See how many dry berries there are in the photo above? That will be you. As others have said, you will also need more berries for a 9" pan. I gave this three stars for the number of attempts I made before it came out the way it needed to for the birthday for which I was preparing it.
Delicious. The only problem was that we didn't wait until it was cool, so it was runny, but I'm sure that would have resolved itself if we had waited. I love the fresh raspberry taste when only a few of the berries are cooked. I used raw sugar with good results.
Made this pie with my homemade crust recipe and fresh picked raspberries. Made according to directions and turned out perfectly. Delicious and fresh, family LOVED it!!!
Really good recipe. I made it with an easy crust recipe from Allrecipes and it worked out well.
I used 1/3 cup sugar rather than 1/2 cup sugar. Absolutely delicious pie! Everyone loves it! I have shared it with friends and they all love it!
1/3 cup sugar. Chocolate Graham crust.
This worked fine. I used some substitutions because I was making it out of season. I used frozen berries instead of fresh and just used all of them in the raspberry sauce. I'd use half as many as the recipe called for next time. It also took a bit of extra time to simmer, maybe 20 minutes.
Fabulous just do exactly what the recipe said..
Delicious!!! I much prefer the taste of fresh raspberries to cooked, so this suits my taste perfectly!!! I made the sauce a couple of days ahead and stored it in the fridge until I could get more berries. Let the sauce come back to room temp. and proceed as written. Fast and easy! I also put the berries for the sauce(double the amount) through a Victorio strainer before cooking it and I really liked not having the seeds in the sauce. If you do this, double your berries so you get the same amount of juice/berries called for on the recipe. Seeds take up about half the berry. LOL!
Made it as written. Love the fresh berry taste. Will definitely make again.
I will absolutely make this again! I used it as filing in a chocolate birthday cake and it was delicious!
4 stars because I followed the recipe exactly, and the sauce didn't set. The flavor of this was delicious. The sauce not setting was disappointing, but it didn't stop my husband from devouring it.
Tres magnifique! This recipe is perfect for me. Not-too-sweet, and full of flavour. I did find the raspberry filling a little scanty for a 9" crust... next time I'll do an 8" pie plate to make it seem more full.
Great raspberry pie recipe. I used the flaky pie crust recipe. Followed recipe except I adjusted the sugar to my preference, used less. But it came out perfect. If I wait til its chilled it sets up perfect.
Yay easy peasy! Just one thing I wasn’t sure when I’m first steps it says to strain raspberries to rid of seeds. Do I keep the liquid? I didn’t strain and keep the raspberries as is. The next step with cornstarch thickens the sauce.
This was an awesome pie! My son helped me make this. We had no problem with the sauce thickening!! Would make this again and again! The only raspberry pie i will ever make!
This is my favorite raspberry pie recipe! I've made it several times using this recipe using fresh raspberries. I also used store bought pie crust a couple of times to save time .
Absolutely love this. It is soo delicious!!! My friend and I went raspberry picking for fun and we had no idea what to do with them all. This solved the problem. The only thing I didn’t like was the seeds but that can’t be helped. LOVE IT!!!!!!
Delicous. For topping, add some homemade whipped cream.
Made this as a late night snack ..my husband was craving raspberry pie! So easy and delicious no problem with setting. Used a store bought frozen pie crust would be even better with homemade. Topped with homemade whipped cream... to die for ! Thanks for sharing
My husband asked for a raspberry pie and I chose this one to try. I used four cups of fresh raspberries from our garden, organic sugar and an organic pie crust. The sauce set up perfectly and the pie was delicious. I'll make this again.
Great rasberry pie Not too sweet just right!!!
Best fresh raspberry pie recipe. I doubled the graham cracker crust and mixed extra butter in. It was very good.
This was delicious! I used a graham cracker crust and didn’t bother taking out the raspberry seeds. I didn’t notice them at all. Will be my new favorite raspberry pie recipe!
Just made this for company and they were asking for the recipe. I was generous with the raspberries using heaping cups and added a little extra sugar to compensate. Topped pie with fresh whipped cream which made presentation a little better and was absolutely the best raspberry pie I've ever eaten.
Very good pie! This was a great way to use some of the raspberries we picked from our garden this year. The pie set perfectly and looked and tasted great. Our raspberries were a little tart so I would suggest modifying the sugar based on your own tastes and the sweetness of the berries. I used a premade shortbread crust which went very well with this flavor of pie.
Absolutely decadent!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections