Summer Fresh Raspberry Pie

35 Ratings
  • 5 32
  • 4 2
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This pie is best with the big, locally grown raspberries you pick yourself. In a pinch, you can make it with frozen.

By cpchef

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 9-inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat 1 cup raspberries and 1/2 cup water in a saucepan over medium heat; cook and stir until raspberries soften, about 5 minutes. Strain raspberries into a bowl through a fine mesh sieve; discard seeds. Return mashed berries to the saucepan.

  • Stir cornstarch and 1/4 cup cold water in a bowl until dissolved and stir into mashed berries; add sugar.

  • Heat raspberry mixture over medium heat, stirring constantly, until thickened, about 5 minutes. Stir in lemon juice. Allow raspberry sauce to cool to room temperature.

  • Line the prepared pie crust with remaining 3 cups raspberries. Pour raspberry sauce over berries and chill until set. Serve garnished with whipped cream and lemon zest.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
147 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 21.9g; fat 6.3g; cholesterol 3.8mg; sodium 85mg. Full Nutrition
