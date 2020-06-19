Summer Fresh Raspberry Pie

Where do I begin with this recipe? You cannot strain raspberries through a fine mesh sieve and get any type of mashed berry left over. You will get amazing tasting runny berry juice, but the fiber and the seeds will be left over. Go ahead and add an extra tablespoon of cornstarch. That's what I had to do the THIRD time I tried to make this pie and I left it on the burner for an additional five minutes or so to get it to thicken up. Also, you should double the amount of sauce/filling that the recipe calls for unless you want a lot of fairly dry berries. See how many dry berries there are in the photo above? That will be you. As others have said, you will also need more berries for a 9" pan. I gave this three stars for the number of attempts I made before it came out the way it needed to for the birthday for which I was preparing it.

