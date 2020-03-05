1 of 53

Rating: 5 stars My mother-in-law gave me this recipe years ago. She called it Jewish Coffee Cake (and she wasn't Jewish either). The only thing she did differently was to pour half of the batter in, sprinkle the topping, then pour the rest of the batter and sprinkle remaining topping. It's easy to make, tastes good, and everyone enjoys it. Helpful (21)

Rating: 5 stars I only used about 1/2 of the sugar/walnut mixture(skipped the butter) and it was sweet enough for my taste. I also split the mixture between the middle and top which worked well. For the yellow cake mix I substituted 1 1/2 cups flour+ 3tsp. baking powder+ 4tbs corn starch+ 1 1/3 cups sugar+ 2tsp vanilla as suggested by a user on a similar recipe. The texture was great, very fluffy and delicious, will definitely make again! Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars I also layer the brown sugar mixture, half in the middle and half on the top. One time I was out of vanilla pudding and used butterscotch pudding, still turned out great. Never have any leftover. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars this was very good and extremely sweet. Totally easy to make. My family loved it. I would put a finer chop on the walnuts. The walnut mixture was totally delish and the whole recipe turned out well. Felt the top was bare after it came out of the oven, so a little powdered sugar was a nice addition. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars Hubs wanted something to take to his fishing buddies tomorrow. I had everything on hand to make half of this recipe and it actually allowed me to use up half a cake mix and half a box of pudding mix that were leftover in the pantry. I could see no reason why this called for that tiny bit of butter so I left it out. I did however add 2 T. of melted butter to the brown sugar/walnut mixture to moisten it up and I used half in the middle of the cake and half on top. I used a 9 springform pan and baked this for 32 minutes. I made Vanilla Glaze from this site to drizzle over the top which worked out well. Hubs came home proclaiming the fishing guys loved this so five stars it is. The only changes I would make next time if making half he recipe would be to make half again as much walnut/brown sugar mixture and I'd use an 8 inch pan to give this a little more height. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars Great recipe! New Year's Day I found this recipe. Only had butterscotch pudding and white cake mix. Made it anyway and it was a hit! Thank you for making me look like I know what I'm doing. Lol Happy New year! Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars This was pretty good. A very easy recipe to satisfy a sweet tooth craving! I also thought the top was a little bare so I made a thin icing glaze (about 1/4 cup of confectioners sugar a dash of vanilla and a bit of milk to make a thin paste) and spread it overtop while the cake was still warm. It added to the sweetness of course but still think its better with it. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars This is the best coffee cake recipe ever! So easy. So tasty! Everyone always asks me to make. I omit the nuts. And still awesome! Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars Absolutely incredible recipe. I only had French vanilla instant pudding as opposed to just straight vanilla so I don't know if that changed things but if it did it was worth it. Plus I didn't have walnuts so I swapped them for pecans. Can't wait to make again! Helpful (2)