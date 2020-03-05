Pear or Apple Cobbler

A baked pear or apple recipe with a crunchy oatmeal cobbler-like topping. Simple and tasty. Serve warm with vanilla ice cream. Yummy!

By STRAUSSY816

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
9
Yield:
9 servings
Ingredients

9
Original recipe yields 9 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Topping:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Toss pears and lemon juice together in a bowl until coated; spread into a 9x9-inch baking dish. Pour maple syrup and 2 tablespoons melted butter over pear mixture; toss to coat.

  • Mix oats, brown sugar, 1/2 cup melted butter, flour, and cinnamon together in a bowl until crumbly; sprinkle over pear mixture.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until crust is golden and pears are tender, about 45 minutes.

Cook's Note:

Granny Smith apples work well in place of pears.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
339 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 54.9g; fat 13.6g; cholesterol 33.9mg; sodium 100.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (135)

Most helpful positive review

Melody Garcia
Rating: 4 stars
01/29/2014
Most helpful critical review

AJdog
Rating: 1 stars
08/12/2019
It was nice that it’s so easy to make and the pear mixture was great. But the topping had so much sugar in it that it wasn’t even edible. I had to restart and cut the sugar in half to make it edible at all. And I was disappointed when I found out this was a crisp, not a cobbler. Read More
Reviews:
Vivien Hibbert
Rating: 5 stars
12/16/2013
This was great!! I made this with pears and apples - added a little more cinnamon, and I sprinkled coconut and almond pieces on the top - wonderful! Very easy recipe with a great result. I served it with runny custard sauce, whipped cream and raspberries on top. It became a special dessert with special friends over. Read More
Helpful
(24)
Melody Garcia
Rating: 4 stars
01/28/2014
Jennifer
Rating: 5 stars
01/11/2014
It made my home smell wonderful! Used 7 pears but did not double topping. Wouldn't change a thing! Read More
Helpful
(13)
Missouri Farm Wife
Rating: 4 stars
10/22/2014
This was delicious! Next time I will definitely use less maple syrup to cut some of the sweetness. Otherwise it is a keeper. I used a combination of apples and pears. I agree it is more of a crisp than a cobbler. Read More
Helpful
(9)
TOYMOMMY
Rating: 5 stars
09/21/2013
This was very good - I cannot have wheat so I added some finely chopped pecans and ground flaxseed meal to the topping recipe as a sub for the wheat. I did not use as much butter in the topping, and I used mostly Truvia w/ about a tablespoon of brown sugar as I am trying to limit sugars as well. Thanks for posting. And for those purists - technically, I think this would be considered a "crisp", not a "cobbler", but it's worth making what ever you call it. :) Read More
Helpful
(7)
ajcolbert
Rating: 5 stars
12/21/2014
This has become one of my most requested dishes! Easy and yummy! I use gluten free flour on occasion for my gluten free friends and there is no difference in taste. Love it! Read More
Helpful
(7)
Sundevil2003
Rating: 5 stars
11/27/2016
I have a pear tree that produces hundreds of pears every year. I have always been at a loss on what I could do with all of them. This recipe is awesome! I make about a dozen cobblers with every harvest (in addition to pear sauce and giving some away). Everyone compliments the recipe when I make it and have asked for the recipe. I have even made it with pears that I have peeled and sliced and frozen in a ziploc and then defrosted. This looks really good in a cast iron pan ;) Read More
Helpful
(6)
cstasher
Rating: 5 stars
02/15/2015
This is the best EVER! ! I used honey instead of maple syrup. Also used canned pears with the juice drained and one whole gala Apple. It was super delicious ! Read More
Helpful
(6)
Jenn Drew Smith
Rating: 5 stars
12/13/2014
Oh my gosh this is so delicious!!! I used some pears that we received in a gift basket that were perfectly ripe. My husband loved it and asked if I would make it for Christmas. Next time I will definitely cut back on the sugar. The pears are so sweet anyway so I'll cut back on both the maple syrup and the brown sugar in the topping. It was amazing though. We topped it off with some french vanilla ice cream. I can't wait to make it again. Read More
Helpful
(5)
AJdog
Rating: 1 stars
08/12/2019
It was nice that it’s so easy to make and the pear mixture was great. But the topping had so much sugar in it that it wasn’t even edible. I had to restart and cut the sugar in half to make it edible at all. And I was disappointed when I found out this was a crisp, not a cobbler. Read More
