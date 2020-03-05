Pear or Apple Cobbler

1 of 135

Rating: 5 stars This was great!! I made this with pears and apples - added a little more cinnamon, and I sprinkled coconut and almond pieces on the top - wonderful! Very easy recipe with a great result. I served it with runny custard sauce, whipped cream and raspberries on top. It became a special dessert with special friends over. Helpful (24)

Rating: 4 stars Getting skin off poblanos was the hardest part of this recipe! These are the changes I made and it was delish!! I chopped whole onion, sautéed with butter then added flour. I used 2 cans of chicken breast (this was all I had). I added cayenne pepper at the end along with spices called for. Instead of pepper jack, I used 8oz of velveeta and about a cup of sharp cheddar. Really good soup!! Helpful (21)

Rating: 5 stars It made my home smell wonderful! Used 7 pears but did not double topping. Wouldn't change a thing! Helpful (13)

Rating: 4 stars This was delicious! Next time I will definitely use less maple syrup to cut some of the sweetness. Otherwise it is a keeper. I used a combination of apples and pears. I agree it is more of a crisp than a cobbler. Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars This was very good - I cannot have wheat so I added some finely chopped pecans and ground flaxseed meal to the topping recipe as a sub for the wheat. I did not use as much butter in the topping, and I used mostly Truvia w/ about a tablespoon of brown sugar as I am trying to limit sugars as well. Thanks for posting. And for those purists - technically, I think this would be considered a "crisp", not a "cobbler", but it's worth making what ever you call it. :) Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars This has become one of my most requested dishes! Easy and yummy! I use gluten free flour on occasion for my gluten free friends and there is no difference in taste. Love it! Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars I have a pear tree that produces hundreds of pears every year. I have always been at a loss on what I could do with all of them. This recipe is awesome! I make about a dozen cobblers with every harvest (in addition to pear sauce and giving some away). Everyone compliments the recipe when I make it and have asked for the recipe. I have even made it with pears that I have peeled and sliced and frozen in a ziploc and then defrosted. This looks really good in a cast iron pan ;) Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars This is the best EVER! ! I used honey instead of maple syrup. Also used canned pears with the juice drained and one whole gala Apple. It was super delicious ! Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars Oh my gosh this is so delicious!!! I used some pears that we received in a gift basket that were perfectly ripe. My husband loved it and asked if I would make it for Christmas. Next time I will definitely cut back on the sugar. The pears are so sweet anyway so I'll cut back on both the maple syrup and the brown sugar in the topping. It was amazing though. We topped it off with some french vanilla ice cream. I can't wait to make it again. Helpful (5)