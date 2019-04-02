Old Hamburger Bun Croutons

Have you ever wondered what to do with old extra hamburger buns? Don't throw them away! Turn them into yummy croutons! These are quite tasty, you won't regret making them! This can cater to whatever kind of meal you have. If you want, you can sprinkle Parmesan cheese over them before baking, too.
I do bake mine a little longer--it really depends on how quickly the buns brown up. If you increase the spices and run the baked hamburger buns through the food processor to a fine consistancy, these will also make great "italian" bread crumbs--way better than the processed brands. THIS CAN BE FROZEN.
These are amazing!!! I attended a church barbecue and after they gave me a few cases of leftover buns. So while trying to use up 300 old hamburger buns I came across this recipe and they are WONDERFUL. I've made them multiple times and I don't even measure the seasonings I just throw in some of this and some of that, it's nearly impossible to screw up. They are awesome on salad but I like to make big ones and use them on french onion or tomato soup.
Delicious! I actually used some leftover hot dog buns, but same thing, lol. I used Italian seasoning in place of the oregano, thyme and basil. These needed to bake a little longer than called for, but it was no big issue. These had really great flavor. Great use of leftover buns...I will be making these again, for sure~YUM! Thanks for sharing. ;)
During the pandemic, I'm looking for ways to use what I have on hand. I found some hot dog buns that had been in the frig for weeks (maybe months?). They weren't fresh enough to eat, but they weren't moldy . . . and I found this recipe. They turned out great! Nice and crunchy on the outside while still a little soft chew on the inside. I doubled the herbs to 1/4 t each (I don't own a 1/8 t measuring spoon) and the seasoning was a perfect amount of garlicy herbaliousness. And when I decided to use some ground beef I had in the freezer to make meatloaf and didn't have breadcrumbs, I crushed up some of these little yummy morsels as a substitute, and it worked perfectly and added a nice extra flavor. These are quick and easy to make, just keep an eye on them so you don't overcook. I'll never buy the hard dry croutons in the box again!
I had some bakery buns leftover from another meal and transformed them into these delicious croutons! I used a Tuscan herb flavored olive oil, but otherwise followed the recipe. Next time, I think I will up the seasonings a tad more, even though we still loved them as written! Thanks for the great recipe, tashaspice!!
These were great. I forgot the salt, and it didn't matter. My husband is a crouton snob - he likes foccacia ones done in a pan. I put these on our salad last night, and he said, "Yum - these croutons are really good". He was surprised they were made from leftover white hot dog buns!
These were really good. I baked mine a little longer to make sure that they were crispy all the way through. I even just turned off the oven at the end and left the door for a while. A great way to use up hamburger and hot dog buns!
Perfect and great way to use up those buns. I'm GF and my husband can never get through a whole package of buns alone. These did take me a little longer to bake to get them to brown/crisp up a little more. My husband tasted one before heading out the door and said they are delicious! Thanks for the recipe! I'm certain we'll be making these frequently as we do eat salads a lot.
Melt-in-your-mouth croutons! My favorite crouton recipe ... Easy and versatile. After coating in olive oil, I seasoned with seasoned salt, garlic powder, and Italian seasoning blend. Finished with black pepper. Fun to make! Thank you!
I made these in my air fryer. I did more labor-intensive and took each piece and dipped in melted butter mixed with seasoning salt. I did 4 minutes @325. Tossed them around to mix them up and did 2 more minutes. perfection.
8.14.16 ~ Made these for a salad bar I was making for a birthday dinner celebration. Delicious - with the right amount of crunch. Also a nice addition to a bowl of soup. Thanks for sharing your recipe. A great way to use up leftover buns.
