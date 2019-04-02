Old Hamburger Bun Croutons

During the pandemic, I'm looking for ways to use what I have on hand. I found some hot dog buns that had been in the frig for weeks (maybe months?). They weren't fresh enough to eat, but they weren't moldy . . . and I found this recipe. They turned out great! Nice and crunchy on the outside while still a little soft chew on the inside. I doubled the herbs to 1/4 t each (I don't own a 1/8 t measuring spoon) and the seasoning was a perfect amount of garlicy herbaliousness. And when I decided to use some ground beef I had in the freezer to make meatloaf and didn't have breadcrumbs, I crushed up some of these little yummy morsels as a substitute, and it worked perfectly and added a nice extra flavor. These are quick and easy to make, just keep an eye on them so you don't overcook. I'll never buy the hard dry croutons in the box again!