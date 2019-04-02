Old Hamburger Bun Croutons

Have you ever wondered what to do with old extra hamburger buns? Don't throw them away! Turn them into yummy croutons! These are quite tasty, you won't regret making them! This can cater to whatever kind of meal you have. If you want, you can sprinkle Parmesan cheese over them before baking, too.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Drizzle olive oil over hamburger bun cubs in a large bowl; toss to coat. Spread cubes onto a baking sheet. Sprinkle garlic powder, oregano, thyme, basil, salt, and black pepper over the cubes.

  • Bake in preheated oven until brown and crispy, 8 to 10 minutes. Cool completely before storing in airtight container.

Cook's Notes:

The oregano, thyme, and basil can be used in whatever proportions you prefer, as long as it's 1/2 teaspoon total.

Store in an airtight container for up to two weeks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
62 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 8.8g; fat 2.2g; sodium 96.4mg. Full Nutrition
