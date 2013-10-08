Yule Salad Topping
Servings Per Recipe: 16
Calories: 129.5
% Daily Value *
protein: 0.6g 1 %
carbohydrates: 1g
sugars: 0.2g
fat: 13.9g 21 %
saturated fat: 3.5g 18 %
cholesterol: 11.5mg 4 %
vitamin a iu: 131.6IU 3 %
niacin equivalents: 0.1mg 1 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 5 %
vitamin c: 0.1mg
folate: 2.3mcg 1 %
calcium: 17.6mg 2 %
magnesium: 1.7mg 1 %
potassium: 22.3mg 1 %
sodium: 85.7mg 3 %
calories from fat: 125.4
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved