Hot Wing Dip

Rating: 4.56 stars
9 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a dip that tastes just like buffalo chicken wings without the mess! Serve with tortilla chips and celery.

By JLONGENE

prep:
5 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Stir chicken, cream cheese, Cheddar cheese, hot pepper sauce, and blue cheese together in a baking dish.

  • Bake until cheeses are melted, about 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
187 calories; protein 14g; carbohydrates 0.9g; fat 14g; cholesterol 57.3mg; sodium 529.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (9)

Most helpful positive review

Joey Joan
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
02/03/2014
I served this at my super bowl feast and my guest where just putting it on their plates and eating it with a fork. Tasty dish no matter how you eat it. I liked the addition of the blue cheese very much. Read More
Helpful
(3)

Most helpful critical review

Maralina
Rating: 2 stars
06/18/2013
I did make this without blue cheese and used rotisserie chicken instead. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Reviews:
Lara
Rating: 4 stars
01/30/2014
This was a big hit at a party. The only thing I did different was add 3/4 cup of finely minced onion. Read More
Helpful
(2)
mahi master mahi
Rating: 5 stars
01/19/2016
Perfect I used an extra ounce of bleu cheese crumbles and it was delicious! Read More
randavy
Rating: 5 stars
01/26/2015
This was absolutely delicious! Brought it to a family dinner and no one could keep their hands out of the dish including myself!! Read More
Rssgnl27
Rating: 5 stars
01/10/2015
Party favorite! Everyone always loves when I bring this dish. I boil the chicken (easier to shred that way with two forks) while the rest is heated up in the oven add the chicken when the cheese/hot sauce mixture is almost done heating them throw it back in with some shredded cheese on the top. Read More
Bonnie
Rating: 5 stars
08/23/2018
Super easy to make and really tasty. Will be making this again! Read More
BETTYCOOK
Rating: 5 stars
09/30/2013
So delicious!!! If you don't have time rotisserie chicken breasts are good to use to. Read More
