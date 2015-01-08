Hot Wing Dip
Servings Per Recipe: 16
Calories: 187
% Daily Value *
protein: 14g 28 %
carbohydrates: 0.9g
sugars: 0.3g
fat: 14g 22 %
saturated fat: 8.2g 41 %
cholesterol: 57.3mg 19 %
vitamin a iu: 434.7IU 9 %
niacin equivalents: 5mg 38 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 8 %
vitamin c: 7.9mg 13 %
folate: 8.6mcg 2 %
calcium: 162.9mg 16 %
iron: 0.6mg 3 %
magnesium: 13.3mg 5 %
potassium: 113.8mg 3 %
sodium: 529.2mg 21 %
calories from fat: 126.4
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
