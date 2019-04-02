Rice Lasagna

This is like a loaded rice bowl (easier to accept than a weird version of lasagna). Delicious (and probably even better with a little bit of sausage but I didn't have any on hand - it needs a tiny bit more flavor). The egg makes the dish comfortingly rich. Used brown rice made in the rice cooker instead of white and could have gone as much as 5-6 cups (the plastic cup that came with the rice cooker which is around 3/4 cup) for a 9x13 dish (wasn't sure how big a 3 quart casserole was). Four cups barely made 2 layers. Doubled the beef and found that was just right for the 9x13. I made each layer meticulously and am now wondering if it was even worth it - the layers are preserved in the pan but once you spoon it out.....it's literally like a loaded rice bowl. Will probably save myself the trouble and make 3 layers next time and add some sauteed onions to the meat sauce for the hubby. Pretty decent cooking-out-of-my-cabinet meal though! Oh, and it freezes so well. Delicious!