Rice Lasagna
This lasagna-style dish is made with cooked rice instead of noodles. It has a very simple ingredient list which makes this a great base recipe.
Very good, gluten free and extremely easy to make. I also left it in the oven a bit longer to make the cheese bubbly and used ricotta in lieu of the cottage cheese.
It is really rather bland made as is, and needs alterations to bring out flavors. I gave two stars because, of posting an easy to follow recipe and the other star for posting an inexpensive meal that is quick to make.
Very good, gluten free and extremely easy to make. I also left it in the oven a bit longer to make the cheese bubbly and used ricotta in lieu of the cottage cheese.
This was a simple recipe and very easy to make. Lost my old recipe and came across this one. Very tasty, except need to let in for the full amount. I left in oven until sauce bubbled and cheese melted and was warm like when you heat up left overs. Other than this very good.
The cabinets were bare. Rice,sauce and cheese were all I could spare. I found this recipe and thought. Do I DARE? That's exactly what I did. Even the restless natives gave a hoot of "that's splendid"
delicious and very simple. I added a bunch of veggies (bell pepper, miniature eggplant, onion, and a separate layer of fresh spinach) plus a free more spices to make it more interesting) and used ground turkey instead of beef. Came out wonderfully, and this is cheaper to make than a more traditional lasagna. Will make again.
I was not expecting this to taste so good. Quick easy way to use up leftover rice from chinese carry out and some ground beef. Even my picky family members liked it! I did add some minced garlic to the beef while cooking just for additional flavor.
This is like a loaded rice bowl (easier to accept than a weird version of lasagna). Delicious (and probably even better with a little bit of sausage but I didn't have any on hand - it needs a tiny bit more flavor). The egg makes the dish comfortingly rich. Used brown rice made in the rice cooker instead of white and could have gone as much as 5-6 cups (the plastic cup that came with the rice cooker which is around 3/4 cup) for a 9x13 dish (wasn't sure how big a 3 quart casserole was). Four cups barely made 2 layers. Doubled the beef and found that was just right for the 9x13. I made each layer meticulously and am now wondering if it was even worth it - the layers are preserved in the pan but once you spoon it out.....it's literally like a loaded rice bowl. Will probably save myself the trouble and make 3 layers next time and add some sauteed onions to the meat sauce for the hubby. Pretty decent cooking-out-of-my-cabinet meal though! Oh, and it freezes so well. Delicious!
Gluten free, and you don't really miss the noodles! My hubby requested pepperoni on one half of this lasagna, under the top cheese layer. I added 2 little onions to the ground beef just to sneak in more veggies. Very good, excellent for leftovers. It is pretty oozie after you take it from the oven... so I let it set for about 15 minutes. Will absolutely make again!
We really liked this. I used ground chicken but next time I would use low fat ground beef or ground turkey.
So delicious ! I made it and my family like it
This was pretty good. I won't say I liked it as well as lasagna with noodles. But it was a great way to use up leftover rice.
This was great! All the flavors of lasagna but none of the hassle. My toddler gobbled it up. I still prefer the real thing, of course, but this is a yummy way to use up the half bag of rice that always seems to be lurking in my cupboard.
Especially good with addition of mushrooms sautéed in butter, + a can of black olives.
This is an amazing recipe! Super yummy and gluten free. Definitely a family favorite now.
Good Stuff
Recently had to go gluten-free. Have been looking for recipes that I can eat. This one is amazing. All I did different is amp up the cheese, cause I love cheese!! And put fresh basil on top after cooking . My husband loved it to. Thank you!
Our family really enjoyed this meal. We made it as the stated in the recipe. Next time I will double this and freeze a pan for another day.
I added some green olives and it turned out great because of olive's sour taste.
I used ground chicken instead of beef. It was incredibly easy to make. And even my super picky 5 year old had seconds ...and asked if we had left overs the next day! Delicious!
This was really great. I didn't have cottage cheese or mozzarella, so I used ricotta and cheddar, respectively and it turned out great. Highly recommended.
It's an easy recipe to make. Nice bang for the buck on a chilly night, as it feels hearty. Thanks for the recipe. I would make again and would consider throwing in some sauteed onions and bell peppers. I had shaved parmesan on hand and am curious if it made a difference cuz I really liked the recipe's cheese consistency. It reheats well.
Substituted ground turkey for ground beef and used an egg substitute instead of the eggs. This is very easy to make and it will be a go to recipe for me on busy days.
Much better than expected! Had leftover rice and some elk burger - added some red bell pepper, onion, spinach and fresh italian parsley. Kids and hubby liked it and said it was a keeper!
It's a great recipe. I made it for a party and everyone loved it. The only things that I changed was that I seasoned the meat as it cooked and then added other seasonings to the meat mixture. Gave it a little more flavor. Love the recipe though!
This was a big hit! Used lean ground turkey instead of beef and added zucchini and spinach. Turned out well and tasted even better the next day.
Awesome. I did make some changes though. I added onion, crushed fennel, and garlic to the ground beef, I also added about 10 large slices of pepperoni that I diced up. I added italian seasonings, and some fresh parmesan to the rice. I sauteed some spinach and added on top of rice layers. I also used some homemade spaghetti sauce from the freezer and broiled the top for a few minutes at the end.
totally making this again. just add more sauce!
Very different. My husband liked it but wasn't really impressed. I thought it was tasty but I guess I am partial to pasta in my lasagna. I will pass this on to a friend who has a gluten free diet. I think she will love it because gluten free pasta can be expensive. Thanks for posting this.
I liked this twist on lasagna. It's nice to change things up a bit sometimes! My crew were split on this recipe: half liked it, half didn't, but everyone ate it, so I'll give it 4 stars. FYI: I used Ricotta cheese instead of the cottage cheese because nobody likes cottage cheese in my family. It worked very well with the recipe.
Easy to make and very tasty!! Will make again and again, but maybe w/a little less cottage cheese next time.
Soooo good we add canned olives and mushrooms.
Since we’re in quarantine and ingredients are hard to find I decided to make this lasagna with rice I wasn’t sure how it was going to taste but it turned out delicious I used ground turkey instead of beef because that’s what I had. I also added a little bit of dried parsley to the rice because I like parsley in my lasagna. My kids loved it and I did too. I think I’ll make my lasagna like this from now on and with the ground turkey and the ingredients I had on hand it was only 392 cal a serving
I thought that it was a good meal. My wife thought that it needed more seasoning. You may need to season it to taste.
This was a really great idea! I used up some ingredients I had and I thought it tasted very good. I did make my own sauce (from a can of crushed tomatoes) used 1/2 lb Italian sausage and 1/2 lb ground beef and used ricotta instead of cottage cheese. I normally don't change up the recipes so much but I wanted to use what I had on hand and I was happy with it.
My family loves this recipe and we make it a lot. I find that it is easier than the traditional lasagna to eat for my toddlers and less messy!
Everyone liked this one. My husband and son even told others how good it was. That never happens.
My family and I LOVED it ! ... "You can make this again any time you want ! !" Easy & Yummy !
Had extra rice to use up & I was looking for something other than Fried Rice or Rice Pudding. This was great. We will definitely make it again. Nice twist on a classic.
Turned out really good. I made it for 4 servings rather than 8. Read the other reviews and got some ideas for adding other ingredients next time.
I tried the recipe as is today. I didn't like the cottage cheese texture.
I can't believe anyone liked this recipe! My husband and I were not fans. We followed the recipe exactly. There was too much rice and not enough meat. I didn't think there was enough cheese, but my hubby thought it was too cheesy. We each ate, maybe, five spoonfuls, and threw the rest out and got Burger King! I hated to waste it, but it wasn't good. I don't think it would have had hardly any flavor had we not used a very flavorful spaghetti sauce and seasoning in the beef. This recipe was not for us, and we would never make it again. I did like that it was fairly inexpensive to make and did make a lot.
It was OK when first made, leftovers -- of which there were a lot -- were not good. I added some of the things other reviewers recommended (mushrooms, garlic, Italian seasonings, green pepper, etc.) but still really lacking in flavor.
