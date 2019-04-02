Rice Lasagna

54 Ratings
  • 5 33
  • 4 16
  • 3 2
  • 2 3
  • 1 0

This lasagna-style dish is made with cooked rice instead of noodles. It has a very simple ingredient list which makes this a great base recipe.

By SarahD

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir beef in hot skillet until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes; drain and discard grease. Add spaghetti sauce and garlic powder.

  • Mix rice, eggs, and 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese in a bowl. Mix 2 cups mozzarella cheese, cottage cheese, and 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese in another bowl.

  • Spread 1/2 of the rice mixture in a 3-quart baking dish, followed by 1/2 of the cheese mixture and 1/2 of the meat sauce. Repeat layers. Sprinkle remaining 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese and 1/4 cup mozzarella cheese over final layer of meat sauce.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until cheese is melted and sauce is bubbly, 20 to 25 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
461 calories; protein 32g; carbohydrates 35.3g; fat 20.3g; cholesterol 118mg; sodium 975mg. Full Nutrition
