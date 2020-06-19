Mexico Chiquito Punch

Hands down, best tropical fruit punch EVER. There is a chain of fast-food restaurants in Little Rock called Mexico Chiquito; they sell the best fruit punch, and this is about as close as you can get! This recipe can also be made in two separate 1-gallon pitchers. Just divide the mixture of listed ingredients between the two pitchers and fill with water as above.

Recipe by Chelsey

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
2 gallons
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix pineapple juice, grenadine, sugar, lemon juice, and instant tea powder together in a 2-gallon container; stir to dissolve sugar and tea powder. Add enough water to fill container; stir.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
247 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 61.7g; fat 0.1g; sodium 25.8mg. Full Nutrition
