Super Easy Hummus

It's easier to get dried chickpeas in my country compared to tinned ones so I got a pack to make two chickpea recipes. So this is what I've learned with dried chickpeas: - 15oz does not refer to the weight of the chickpeas. I thought I outsmarted the calculation by putting less than half of the weight in dried chickpeas so that by the time it soaked overnight, it would double. It almost did at over 12 oz. Again, this 15oz does NOT refer to the weight of the chickpeas in this recipe. - Dried chickpeas have this skin which, when I used for another recipe, didn't look so nice. I peeled them off for this recipe to get a smoother blend. I now have a large tubful of hummus in my fridge after using plenty more olive oil, water, lemon juice and everything else to get it to what I think it should be. I left out garlic because I don't want to be anti-social at the office as I plan to eat this for breakfast but I think it still tastes fine.