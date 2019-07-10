Super Easy Hummus

4.7
249 Ratings
  • 5 195
  • 4 40
  • 3 12
  • 2 2
  • 1 0

Learn how to make homemade hummus with this super easy recipe that only takes minutes. Great with veggies or pita chips. Really it's great with anything!

Recipe by Chelsey

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
33 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Blend garbanzo beans, lemon juice, olive oil, garlic, cumin, salt, and sesame oil in a food processor; stream reserved bean liquid into the mixture as it blends until desired consistency is achieved.

    Advertisement

Tips

I usually end up using about half of the bean liquid, so be sure to reserve it!

Also, I like to let the flavors blend for several hours or overnight before serving this.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
121 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 16.5g; fat 4.7g; sodium 500.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/25/2022