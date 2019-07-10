Super Easy Hummus

my go to hummus recipe. I simply love hummus. I cannot find tahini anywhere in my area, no surprise, so I searched a substitute and went with tablespoon full of peanut butter. I love it with a peanut butter
My hubby went nuts! Made this in about 5 minutes with my Bullet. I doubled the olive oil AND THE LEMON and left out the sesame oil and only used about 2 tbsp of the garbanzo bean liquid. Wonderful, fresh and YUMMY!!!!
Okay, I know this annoys people, but I made this with changes, upon which this review is based. I was watching a show about snacks for the big game, and I suddenly HAD to have hummus, and I had no garbanzo beans, so I wound up using black beans. I added only about half the oil, and I didn't have to add much bean liquid at all to get a good consistency. I added a little turmeric (just cause it's good for you), a little more cumin and garlic, and about 1-2 T chopped cilantro to go with the more Latin flavor. It's resting in the fridge now, but it was very tasty immediately after I made it. It doesn't look the most appealing, so I think if I were to serve it for guests, I'd garnish it with minced tomatoes and cilantro for color. I plan to use this as a dip, but I think this would also make a great vegetarian filling for quesadillas.
So Super Easy!and we made it tonight. He was looking at a different recipe and drained the liquid from the beans down the sink! Just a little was left in the can. Had to use a little water and used about 1/4 cup EVOO, which was fine by us as we love it. We also added a lot more garlic as that is our preference. We held back a few whole beans to put on top and drizzled on a bit more olive oil after putting in a container. Tastes great but putting in the fridge overnight to meld the flavors. We will definitely be making this again, maybe we'll try cooking the dry beans and make a double portion. Just wondering, can this be frozen?
So easy,and tasty. I like mine with a smoother texture, so I take an extra step and peel the garbanzo beans. Just place in a bowl of warm water, rub very gently between your hands. Then run water over flowing to separate the skins.
Wow. So easy to make and so delicious. I love that I have control over what I put in it vs store bought. Definitely better than store bought. I drizzled in a little more than a couple of drops for the sesame oil and added in an extra clove of garlic (I like it garlicky). I had to make myself stop eating it long enough to chill it.
Perfect! As is, or a starting place to tinker w your own fresh options. I added finely chopped broccoli stems, and parsley. And as said above, best after refrigerated a while, but good to go even on the run. Def, keeper.
Great recipe to start off with and then adjust according to personal taste. Mine is: less cumin, more olive oil, pepper, paprika powder, sambal, more salt, more lemon juice, more garlic Adding part of the bean liquid is brilliant as it keeps the hummus light (so you can eat more, yummie).
I have only tried Hummus a couple of times before and liked it. My husband has had to go on a Healthy Heart diet so I have been looking for easy recipes for the both of us to try. I made this one without using sesame oil and it was great. I did add a bit of black pepper to it. We will be eating this one again.
My container of garbanzo beans was a couple of oz short but I used the measurements of all the spices the same. I did not put in sesame oil and used about half of my reserved liquid. I used an immersion blender her and it worked great . This is the first hummus that I've actually liked!
I made a few changes ... I didn't have lemon juice and so used lime; I didn't have fresh garlic and so used 1/2 teaspoon of granulated garlic (and cut back on the salt to 1/4 teaspoon); I didn't use sesame oil, I used 1/2 teaspoon of sesame seeds instead. I used about half of the reserved liquid. I think it turned out really well -- quite yummy! Would absolutely recommend ... ;o)
This was a very quick recipe; easy to make with ingredients we normally keep on hand, and easy on the pocketbook, compared with the price of store-bought. I did end up tracking down tahini paste, because this didn't quite satisfy my taste-testers. Once that was added, it was a huge hit! I don't believe I need to pay four dollars for a little plastic tub at the grocery store anymore!
To get anyone afraid of hummus to try it, try this: Cook up a lb of taco meat, add quartered grape tomatoes, and sliced almonds. Make sure there is a decent amount of grease, but not too much. In a dipping bowl, spread a healthy amount of hummus inside the bowl, like a bowl made out of hummus. Add the taco meat on top of the hummus, there may be extra. Serve with Pita chips or quartered pita bread.
Great basic hummus recipe, exactly what I was looking for. I used it to make a cucumber appetizer with the hummus being the main star. I did use the 2 drops of sesame oil and not quite half of the bean juice to get the consistency I was looking for. Thanks Chelsey, for sharing your recipe.
Made it as directed! My 19 yr. old Grandson hated hummas in the past- Loves it now!!! He wouldn't stop eating it with the pita chips!!! Yay! Only now I have to make another batch for me and my husband!
This is so good I almost ate it all with a spoon. Could. Not. Believe. How. Easy. And. Delicious. I’m a hummus snob and this reminded me of the super quality dips I get in Australia from their Turkish shop that makes everything from scratch. The sesame oil is an amazing touch IMO - I did extra of that and no lemon juice since I didn’t have any. Was still amazing. 20/10 will make again.
Thanks Chelsey!! I made this for my husband. He LOVES hummus and he thought your recipe was absolutely awesome!!! He ate the whole bowl watching the football games last night! LOL I should have taken a picture but I wasn't quick enough! HA!
Folks. You do NOT want to reserve the water from the can. It will give u gas. Bad. Always rinse garabanzos and discard the water. Same with any beans or canned goods. Rinse and never use the water from the can!!!
I always hesitated eating hummus. It was always tasteless and depended on whatever was put on top to give it flavor. I took a chance on this recipe because I love garlic and olive oil, and was desperate for a good source of protein that was not tofu. This recipe is easy to whip up, and is the best hummus I've ever tasted. BTW, this is the first time making my own hummus. Followed the recipe exactly.
This was the best hummus I've ever made! Used my food processor and added a tad more salt and a tad more sesame oil. When it was finished, I put in a bowl, swirled it just a bit, and drizzled a tiny bit of olive oil and sprinkled a little cayenne pepper - it looked just like I get at a Mediterranean restaurant here! I doubled the batch, used some for chicken wraps and the rest was gone in just a few days! I will make it over and over again!
I’ve never been a fan of hummus, but this was really good. I will definitely be making it again! Based on suggestions, I added 1 tsp of peanut butter and extra garlic. I used both oven roasted garlic and raw garlic. Yes, it’s very garlic-y, but I love garlic so this is a good thing for me and probably why I enjoyed this so much.
I really love that this recipe uses sesame oil rather than tahini as I always have sesame oil on hand. I don't think I'll ever buy hummus again since this is so easy to make and it's way less expensive than buying it, plus tastes great! I'm looking forward to trying a few flavor twists as well, but this is a great basic hummus recipe! Thanks for sharing it!
My husband is Lebanese and they don't add Cumin to their Hummus. I, personally love it with the addition of the cumin. I also toast raw sesame seeds and add them as well. It's fabulous!!!! I make it all the time! My kids love it too!
It's easier to get dried chickpeas in my country compared to tinned ones so I got a pack to make two chickpea recipes. So this is what I've learned with dried chickpeas: - 15oz does not refer to the weight of the chickpeas. I thought I outsmarted the calculation by putting less than half of the weight in dried chickpeas so that by the time it soaked overnight, it would double. It almost did at over 12 oz. Again, this 15oz does NOT refer to the weight of the chickpeas in this recipe. - Dried chickpeas have this skin which, when I used for another recipe, didn't look so nice. I peeled them off for this recipe to get a smoother blend. I now have a large tubful of hummus in my fridge after using plenty more olive oil, water, lemon juice and everything else to get it to what I think it should be. I left out garlic because I don't want to be anti-social at the office as I plan to eat this for breakfast but I think it still tastes fine.
Absolutely delicious easy and quick hummus receipe. I added 2 garlic cloves instead of one bc i like it more garlicky. Add enough liquid from the can of garbanzo beans so that the hummus is not to thick and yet not too thin. Gage it. Do not skip sesame oil. It just adds another dimension and brings this hummus to the next level! I also top the hummus at the finish with additional olive oil, toasted sesame, paprika, cayenne pepper, and chopped cilantro. Very pretty pesentation! My husband can’t get enough of this!
Love this! This recipe is perfect for me, especially since you can alter it for your preference. I typically add some more lemon juice, because I just love lemon, but it's still a really solid base! Also, I don't own a food processor, but throwing it in the blender works fine too
I kept looking for a delicious hummus recipe and getting complex so so recipes in return. Finally decided to search for a simple, easy hummus recipe and found this. Yay! Served it on homemade whole wheat chapati with oil free grilled orange bell pepper, red onion, and eggplant, topped with fresh organic grape tomatoes, and slices of avocado and my non vegan friends went nuts over it. So good!
I have made this 3x in the past month. We just love it. I use warmed pita bread cut up like pie sections and serve with sliced peppers, celery, cukes, carrots, tomatoes, kalamata olives and feta! It's a great meal on a hot summer eve! Especially flavorful when you let sit in fridge for hours before serving !
This recipe was great, although I did decide to make a few changes. I accidentally put in too much liquid from the garbanzo beans, so I added another can of beans with no liquid. I also added a bit of dried onion flakes, cayenne pepper, and black pepper. I didn't have sesame oil, so I used tahini. Really easy and immediately ready to eat!
This is a good basic recipe, but is too thin for us as written. Tahini paste if you have it really adds more complexity. Chilling overnight definitely is the way to go if time allows. If you like this as written, don't hesitate to add other flavors. We love added roasted red pepper. One thing that I've been doing for years is cooking (micro works) the garbanzo beans first. It breaks down the bean and makes hummus much smoother.
I really like this basic recipe! I did add more cumin due to personal preference. I also used 1 TBSP of Tahini, red bell pepper, and cayenne pepper. What an easy recipe for awesomeness!! The 1st batch I mad got eaten by my husband and Bichon (don't ask). The 2nd batch, I am eating!
Better than store bought. But I've been looking for a recipe that's as good as the middle eastern restaurants I've been to. I do recommend tripple the garlic. I may use this for a base to make a spicy hummus by adding serrano peppers.
This was good. I ended up using 2 tbsp of the reserved chick pea liquid. Also used 3 tbsp of olive oil to get the texture I prefer. After tasting I added another large garlic clove and a few turns of cracked black pepper. Served with vegetables and some avocado chips.
I can't find Tahini. Using Sesame Oil is Awesome, fast, and I cannot tell the difference. This is a good base for what ever your style of hummus is. I like Roasted Red Pepper. Most times? It's this Basic Hummus with Tortilla Chips or Basil Pita chips. So Good!
I'm giving this 4 stars because I feel like the garlic was a little overpowering. I love garlic, but not when it sits in your mouth for hours after you've eaten. Be sure to very slowly add the bean juice because a little goes a long way. This is definitely a keeper.
After reading the other reviews, I left out the cumin. I added extra garlic and Tahini paste. Tahini is very easy to make (I found a receipe) I should have used more of the liquid since it came out a little thicker then I wanted, but it tasted great. I also used organic canned garbanzo beans. I drizzled olive oil on top and garnished it with chopped parsley and pine nuts.
So quick and simple to make. I also used 3 cloves of garlic and doubled the amount of lemon. Next time I plan to add some sun-dried tomatoes. I didn't have any in my pantry this time. I plan to use this recipe often for quick, delicious hummus.
Super easy and much better than the store variety. My son is extremely allergic to sesame/tahini so I never add it to any of my hummus recipes and no one misses it. I like to add lemon olive oil and garnish with chopped cilantro or parsley and pine nuts. This will be my go to recipe when I'm not making edamame hummus.
Super Easy Hummus by Chelsey. DIZ's tips: Today I used 3 -15 oz cans of chickpeas and boiled them in a 6qt pot with 1 ½ tsp. Baking Soda and enough water to cover by an inch or two. Then I drained in a strainer, rinsed, and into the magic food processor. (One of those fancy gadgets that I swore I would never own.) When it's boiling, some of the skins will float to the top and you can scoop them off if you want. The Chef didn’t, so I don’t. It still turns out creamy.
