Quick Chicken and Stuffing Casserole
Chicken, broccoli, and stuffing casserole.
This is one of my go-to recipes. If I am low on cash and do not have cheese, I skip it all together. I sprinkle the stuffing mix over the top and drizzle butter over the stuffing before baking. This is also great for after Thanksgiving--just use leftover turkey, whatever vegetables you have left over, leftover gravy and you can even add a layer of mashed potatoes. VERY filling. This is one of my husband's favorite meals.Read More
Very easy to make, great recipe for left over chicken. Simple enough to make, nothing special really but it does the job for a quick mid wk dinner.Read More
I knew we would 'like' this b/c we like everything in it, but it went beyond like, we absolutely LOVED it! This could not have been easier to prepare, but the end results seemed like it too a lot of effort. I served it w/ mashed potatoes, extra gravy and cranberry sauce. With the cooler temps approaching, this will be a staple. This is awesome comfort food...a definite keeper~YUM Thanks for sharing. :)
Quick & easy. We liked it.
this is a family favorite. I have to double the recipe AND hide some of it if I want leftovers for lunch the next day (add enough gravy to moisten, form into patties and fry. Yum!) I've done this with no veggies, with broccoli, with peppers and sun dried tomato, and with leftover grilled veggies (squash, zucchini, onion, cherry tomato, bell pepper). It's all good. Like another reviewer, I sometimes substitute cream of chicken soup + broth if I don't have gravy close at hand. Be generous with the pepper/seasoning (I like garlic and onion powder), but ease off on salt; it can get too salty if the soup/gravy isn't reduced sodium.
Really? How does this recipe not have MORE reviews? And BETTER reviews? My husband and I LOVE this dish! Such a quick and easy recipe for some good "comfort food". I always have chicken pre-cooked and shredded in my freezer, so it takes no time at all to assemble this. I fix this about twice a month during the colder months, and have always prepared it exactly as the recipe is written. I stretch the baking time 30 - 35 minutes and enjoy the occasional bite with the slightest hint of "crunch". Yum!
This is one of the recipes I make every year with the Thanksgiving leftovers. Use leftover gravy and what ever vegetable you have (or leave it out totally) I make lots of extra stuffing during the holiday so I have enough to use in this casserole (and on sandwiches). I thought everyone made this?! As another reviewer posted, adding mashed potato makes it even more filling, but I prefer to serve the potatoes on the side. PS - I don't put cheese on top, personal preference!
I gave this recipe 5 stars for easy prep & good eating . Have made it quite often & always get great reviews from all !!!!!!!!!!
This was lovely all the family enjoyed this very tasty added carrots to this!
This was easy and delicious...added mushrooms because they needed to be used up, next time I'll add more broccoli.
It was good. Must use a good stuffing tho. I used cornbread and didn't quite like it. Too soggy.
Nice quick easy recipe that pleases everyone
This dish was very easy to make. It's filling and my family enjoyed it. Did I mention it was also cheap to make?!
Had this for a quick dinner last night. Made it just as the recipe said and my family liked it - A LOT! This will be a go-to for busy work nights.
My family LOVED THIS! I did change the baking a bit. I put it in a greased 3 quart casserole dish. Held off with the 1/2 cup cheese topping. I baked it 20 minutes covered then uncovered it, topped it with remaining cheese and baked uncovered for additional 10-15 minutes till cheese melted and it was bubbly. Very moist and my crew already asked when I was making it again!
I had higher hopes for this recipe. It seemed like it was missing something. I liked it but not my favorite. My husband liked it though, go figure!
Tastes like leftover Thanksgiving! We love it...comfort food at its finest...did not change a thing!
Thank you!
Awesome
It was good...just not great! A very quick and easy meal but not terribly impressive. I'm not sure if it is something I did wrong, but it was too wet and mushy for my liking. If the entire thing had solidified more it would have earned a higher rating. I'll try to cut down on the moisture or increase the cooking time to see if there is an improvement next time.
I used cream of chicken soup instead of gravy. I also layered mine instead of mixing it altogether. Turned out great! Will make again!
Good tasting,easy to prepare. Did not have chicken gravy on hand so I had to use Cream of Chicken soup and some chicken broth. I also added fresh mushrooms. Everyone loved it. I will be fixing this again and maybe change it up a little!!!
My family did not like this. Not great.
I would give this 4 stars and my husband would give it 5. I thought it was okay. It was easy to make and a lot of the ingredients would be on hand after thanksgiving or the like. It wasn’t my favorite flavor profile (hence my 4 star) but my husband loooooves stuffing so he thought it was great. He asked that it be added to my list of dinners that I make over and over again.
I followed this recipe exactly. It was okay.
Only thing I did different was add some frozen veggies under the stuffing. Halved the recipe.
Quick, easy, and considering the few basic ingredients, very good.
Easy enough but don't like multiple pans/bowls prepping the food! Would be great if you had leftover chicken, already cooked. Used 1 box of stuffing and one bag of broccoli florets.
Pretty good. It is a nice 5 ingredient one dish casserole This serves 6. Will make again with adjustments
Did not make any changes. Was delicious. There are only two in our house so would have to double for more people
I thought this sounded a bit strange but decided to give it a try. Was excellent. A good way to use leftover turkey, stuffing and gravy. Used two cups of turkey or chicken, stuffing and almost two cups of gravy. As well as two cups of cut, frozen broccoli (thawed for about an hour).
I added a can of cream of chicken and half cup sour cream
Loved it. I made my own soup though and my own croutons, as I am a low carb eater. Yummy comfort food
This casserole was AMAZING, and perfect for just a few simple ingredients.. it shows that you can make them come a long way to make something creative and delicious. You just have to keep looking and trying things out. :-) I made it with shredded chicken from chicken breast instead of cubed, and I substituted the broccoli for spinach since we had a lot of that we wanted to use up. It came out delicious all the same. I would recommend trying this casserole at least once. You might be surprised by what comes out of it.
This is perfect for when you don't have much time to make a good meal. I think I'll add poultry seasoning and/or onion to kick up the flavor a bit.
I made this as written and think it is a great place to start. Made as written it is good but with a little sage and softened chopped onion/celery stirred in it's even better. Very easy to customize for you and your family. Inexpensive and quick!
Really easy, really good, really unhealthy. Fam.Loved it. Thanks for posting.
I used spinach instead and have made it with both gravy and co/mushroom soup and it is amazing I’ve been doing this for years with leftovers after Thanksgiving since my family is not big turkey eaters and they love it
