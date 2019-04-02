Quick Chicken and Stuffing Casserole

Chicken, broccoli, and stuffing casserole.

Recipe by mythreesonsnh

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease an 8x8-inch baking pan.

  • Mix stuffing, chicken, broccoli, chicken gravy, and half the Cheddar cheese in a large bowl. Spread into the prepared baking pan; sprinkle with remaining Cheddar cheese.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until cooked through and Cheddar cheese is melted, 20 to 25 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
594 calories; protein 33.7g; carbohydrates 41.6g; fat 31.8g; cholesterol 89.2mg; sodium 1426.5mg. Full Nutrition
