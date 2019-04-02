Crustless Caramelized Onions and Cheese

This crustless quiche recipe is buttery and delicious. Mellow and creamy. A wonderful addition to a nice green salad!

By ReboobyQ

prep:

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease an 8-inch square baking dish.

  • Heat butter and olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat; add onion. Cook and stir until softened, about 10 minutes; transfer onion to a plate to cool.

  • Whisk cream, eggs, salt, and black pepper in a bowl; stir in mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, and onion. Pour mixture into the prepared baking dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until eggs are set and a knife inserted in the center comes out clean, about 35 minutes.

Cook's Note:

You can use a pie plate or an 8-inch square pan. Also, your quiche shouldn't be brown on top but maybe a light brown around the edges.

This doesn't rise very much, so if it looks flat — it's normal.

It will be hard to get out of the pan even if sprayed with Pam!

Editor's Note:

Please note the addition of Swiss or Gruyère cheese and spinach, as well as the difference in serving size amount, when using the magazine version of this recipe.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
168 calories; protein 6.5g; carbohydrates 2g; fat 15.2g; cholesterol 113.1mg; sodium 149.1mg. Full Nutrition
