Crustless Caramelized Onions and Cheese

I used this recipe as a base for my veggie quiche and it was excellent. I will use this again. Besides the veggies, what I did change was that I added 1/2 cup of flour and this made it pretty light and fluffy. Also, after I sprayed my pan with Pam, I dusted it with flour. The quiche came out clean and neat and nothing stuck to the pan. I strongly recommend doing that.
This was so easy, and so delicious! I made a couple of small changes, and it worked out really well! First, I fried up 2 pieces of bacon, then added the butter and olive oil, as well as about a clove of minced garlic. Then I added the onion and sauteed it as directed. I also used cheddar cheese, rather than the mozz, and made a little extra - 4 eggs, etc. I had great luck using a glass baking dish sprayed with Butter-flavored Pam. No sticking at all! This was so easy to do, that I'll be adding it to my "things I do all the time" file... :)
I read the Cook's Notes, and decided to give this a sprinkle of paprika to give the top of the quiche a little more color (that worked beautifully). I sprayed the dish liberally with cooking spray, and had zero difficulty getting it out of the dish. I was concerned that it might not look too appealing if it was too shallow/flat, so I did use a little smaller baking dish dish (8x6x2). This will puff up and then deflate after it comes out of the oven, but the texture is moist, and the flavor divine. In an effort to get the fat down, I substituted half-and-half for the whipping cream, and I don't think there was much, if any, sacrifice in flavor. More realistically (at least in this house), I think you're looking at 6 servings. This was lunch today with a nice green salad, and I anticipate the leftovers will be gone tomorrow. Thanks for sharing your recipe, we liked it.
Loved this recipe. Modified it slightly for what I had on hand. Substituted sharp cheddar for the mozzarella and put in closer to a cup. Also added a sliced tomato before baking and when cooking the onion added two cloves of minced garlic (I doubled the recipe and cooked it in a 9x13 pan, took a little longer.) It was sooooo good. Making it for the second time today!
This was so easy and delicious! I doubled the eggs but kept the milk, cheese and everything else the same. I caramelized the onion in an iron skillet. Then poured egg mix into skillet and baked in oven for 35 min. It was perfect and husband loves! I will definitely make this again.
Very tasty, added ground beef and garlic powder because we had it for dinner (with salad and rolls). I used whole milk and 4 oz of cream cheese instead of cream and mild cheddar cheese, both because I didn't have the correct ingredients. Three kids ate it (4,3,& 2). it was their first quiche experience,so I had to *make* them take the first bite. But after that they scarfed it down, lol.
Really love the flavor of this! I made this exactly as written, except that I used a 10-in ceramic quiche pan. I took it out of the oven just shy of 35 mins, and it was puffy and beautiful. It did fall, of course, but was very tasty. It was pretty easy to cut and remove from the pan. Will definitely make this again, though next time I might try doubling the recipe.
Loved this recipe! I didn't have heavy whipping cream so I used 1 cup of milk with 2 heaping spoonfuls of cornstarch. I added (mooshed in) about 2 oz of light cream cheese. Sprinkled with some Penzey's Northwoods seasoning blend. I liberally sprayed with Pam and had no issues getting my quiche out of the pie plate. This only fed four of us as this was the only thing we had for breakfast. Absolute LOVE!
This is superb. I made it twice. Couldn't get enough the first time.! I made no changes. If you invite some friends to come to lunch, serve this with a salad, iced tea and crusty bread and you will be a hit! Its crustless, so an addition of bread is not untoward! So simple and oh so understated. Yea!!!!!
I liked it a lot, but the texture was not what I expected. I added peppers and mushrooms because I had them and they sounded good; great addition. It was very easy too so I will probably make this again.
Deliciously rich, irresistibly moist, this quiche is a showstopper. I followed the recipe exactly except for three changes, I thought that putting honey ham in it would bump up the flavor and would go very well with the cartelized onions, I was right, it was delectable. I also substituted the heavy whipping cream with half in half and it still turned out perfect. I also used Monterey Jack cheese instead of mozzarella and had no problems with it. Served it for lunch and the fam loved it. I will definitely make this again.
Delicious and easy to make. Like several others, I doubled the recipe. Doubled, it serves 2-3 people unless you eat very small portions or you use jumbo-sized eggs. I had half-and-half on hand so I used that in place of the whipping cream. I sautéed 2 chopped onions and some baby kale in a tablespoon of duck fat, which really brought this to life. I added garlic, a little nutmeg, shredded sharp cheddar, and crumbled dried morel mushrooms to the egg & cream mixture. I topped the quiche with a sprinkling of hot Spanish paprika. I greased the pan with butter and had no problem with the quiche sticking to the pan. I used an 8x8 ceramic pan to bake it in. My husband kept coming back for more. Enough said :-)
DELICIOUS!! Added crisp bacon and used sharp cheddar cheese and 4 eggs, use less salt with bacon. Was eaten up next to pancakes. Only had 6 eggs which would have made it enough for the family but this sure did! Will be making again soon
I made this last night for dinner during our stay-at-home order here in Los Angeles. Since we are not going out or even visiting the grocery store until supplies are very low, I made a few modifications using what we had in the pantry and fridge and it was wonderful! Caramelized onions makes every recipe special! Modifications included: 5 eggs, jack cheese and added sautéed zucchini, corn and a few strips of bacon. We are running low on milk so I used Rice Dream, vanilla flavored. This crustless quiche came out slightly sweet (Rice Dream) and hubby loved it! I served small portions and offered him more but he declined stating he wanted to enjoy it again at another meal! This is a great recipe that's versatile based on what's available in the fridge and pantry.
I made it the first time just like the recipe called for and it turned out wonderful! The second time I made it, I threw mushrooms and spinach, a pinch of thyme and it was even better! This is a great basic recipe that works well with many things --I will make it a foundational recipe in my lineup.
Very tasty! You can use this as a base and do a lot with it , but it is also great as is. I doubled the recipe as is for six people at breakfast and there was about one helping left. We also had toast and a coffee cake.
I doubled the recipe and followed it exactly except I added some baby spinach and kale from my garden . I used the pan I had the onion in that was still hot and dropped in the chopped greens and let then just sit there until it was time to add to the eggs and cream. I cooked mine in a ceramic quiche dish and it was finished in about 37 minutes. Everything about this quiche is perfect. I am only using this recipe from now on with or without a crust. It had a beautiful texture and I think you could use it as a basis for many ingredients. So easy , so yummy!
This is absolutely fabulous, delicious, and best of all very easy to do. My recommendation would be to use Wilton's Bake Easy! and bake it in a ceramic or glass pan. Mine came out fluffy and did not stick to my Le Cruiset ceramic pan. This not only makes for an easy breakfast but also an easy dinner with crusty bread or cherry tomatoes on the side!
It turned out SO GOOD!!! I would make this every morning if I could. It was really easy to make and SO flavorful. I used sautéed mushrooms in addition to the onions and asiago cheese instead of mozzarella. Definitely going to be my go to breakfast to make for company from now on.
Absolutely delicious. I made in an 8x8 pan, increased eggs to 5, and used mozzarella and a combo gruyere/white cheddar. Used canola oil pan spray and a light dusting of flour. Had no problems with sticking. Garnished with more caramelized onions and chopped parsley. Loved by all! Easy to make, but the caramelized onions and variety of cheeses really make it an impressive dish.
We added sauteed mushrooms along with the onion, and used white cheddar in place of the mozzarella. Really a great creamy texture - so many different vegetables could be added. We are saving this recipe!
I made this using what I had on hand due to Covid 19. Used a mix of leeks and onions, Used half and half instead of cream. I added left over zucchini and some sun dried tomatoes. We had this for lunch and really liked it. You could add other veggies such as spinach, asparagus or mushrooms. Will make this again
This recipe has become a staple in our house. Very easy and tastes great. Lots of variations are possible as well. I add broccoli and sometimes turkey bacon, cooked crisp first then chopped up and put in the quiche. To lower calories I use egg substitute (Egg Beaters) and 1% milk. The texture still comes out great. Thank you!
I made this recipe but with crust. It was outstanding. I was specifically looking for breakfast recipes that I could make in large batches ahead and freeze in individual containers. I work full time and am taking classes in the evening, the last thing I want to do during the week is cook. So, my review covers both the fresh from the oven and the pulled from freezer and thrown in the microwave at work. Outstanding both times.
I did make a few changes to the recipe, using 4 jumbo eggs and increasing most of the other ingredients proportionately. However, I substituted evaporated milk for the heavy whipping cream and kept the amount at 3/4 cup because of the difference in consistency. I also added a cup of chopped fresh spinach and about 3/4 cup diced roasted red peppers, which I thought made interesting additions. I baked it in a 9x9 inch baking dish for 45 minutes. It was tasty. I expect to use the basic onion quiche recipe repeatedly, adding whatever vegetables on hand need to be used up. Thanks for a great basic recipe.
I made it per the recipe with one exception...I didn't have mozzarella cheese (thought I did) so ended up making it with colby jack. It was delicious and I will definitely make it again. I want to make it next time with the mozzarella...I bet it will be even better.
Easy, tasty, great for brunch. Make two if you are entertaining more than four people. 45 minutes but it was burned on the bottom, start checking at 35 minutes. I used a little sugar on the onions and it made a satisfying coffee brown (too crispy) crust. I think it is a very good recipe. 5 stars for ease!
I had my doctor/friend over for lunch and we both loved it. I used 5 eggs and cheddar cheese rather than mozzarella. Other than that, I did everything as per the recipe. Even with 5 eggs it was only enough for 3 or 4 servings. I put it in an 8 inch round glass dish which I oiled and floured and had no trouble taking 1/4 of the pie out of the dish (we each had 1/4 of the pie but I could have had more). Also, I found that it did puff up nicely. I'll definitely make this again.
I used whole milk, 2 tbsps per egg, instead of cream, and Monterey Jack, instead of Mozarella. The consistency came out good (I did not modify the time in the oven, 35 min). We liked the quiche, however, my family agreed, it would be nice to add a green to it next time, maybe some broccoli.
