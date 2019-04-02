Crustless Caramelized Onions and Cheese

I read the Cook's Notes, and decided to give this a sprinkle of paprika to give the top of the quiche a little more color (that worked beautifully). I sprayed the dish liberally with cooking spray, and had zero difficulty getting it out of the dish. I was concerned that it might not look too appealing if it was too shallow/flat, so I did use a little smaller baking dish dish (8x6x2). This will puff up and then deflate after it comes out of the oven, but the texture is moist, and the flavor divine. In an effort to get the fat down, I substituted half-and-half for the whipping cream, and I don't think there was much, if any, sacrifice in flavor. More realistically (at least in this house), I think you're looking at 6 servings. This was lunch today with a nice green salad, and I anticipate the leftovers will be gone tomorrow. Thanks for sharing your recipe, we liked it.