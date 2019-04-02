Easy Kielbasa Skillet Dinner

Learn how to cook kielbasa in a skillet with vegetables for a very versatile, tasty, and filling meal. The house always smells awesome while this is cooking. It makes kielbasa worth stocking up on when it goes on sale and uses basic ingredients overall. We like to crisp up the kielbasa slightly before adding the vegetables.
I tried my version of this recipe over July 4th. I used red onion, carrot coins, red bell and green bell pepper, celery, mushrooms & zucchini. Seasoning was garlic powder & fresh black pepper I cooked all the ingredients in a wok like stir fry.It was absolutely delicious.
This was easy but just ok... I made with yellow squash, garlic and old bay seasoning and my 3 year old ate it. Very heavy, so next time might add some broth, mash the potatoes a bit and make a soup. Or skip potatoes altogether...
I have made this many times before with a similar Hillshire Farms recipe. I use turkey kielbasa, add crumbled bacon and carrots in addition to the other ingredients here. Smells wonderful while cooking and yes, the more veggies you add, stretches the dish. Great comfort meal.
My family loved this. I prepared my potatoes first by dicing, sprinkle olive oil, and baked in oven. I did this to save time for when my family got home all I would have to do was cook the sausage & broccoli. We love this sausage so I used 2 pkgs. (family of 3), and 6 red potatoes. We like the sausage really brown so I cooked those first then onions, broccoli, and potatoes. Put lid on, set flame to low and was ready in 30 min. Has all the components of our favorites.
This was great! We will definitely make again. But I think the cooking times need to be adjusted. It only takes a minute or so to cook chopped onion, the kielbasa was heated through in 3 minutes, and my potatoes and broccoli were ready after 15-20 minutes. So this is a great recipe that can be accomplished in 30 minutes or less! A couple of tips: after you cut the broccoli and potatoes, put them in a bowl with some olive oil, salt, and pepper, so they "marinate" while you chop and cook the onion and meat. And add a little chicken broth to the pan while everything is cooking to add more flavor (just to coat the bottom). Also, I used turkey kielbasa, which has great flavor and not a lot of calories. Enjoy!
Easy Kielbasa Skillet Dinner Haiku: "So easy to make! Added a minced garlic clove. (And swapped potatoes.)" The submitter of the recipe made one suggestion that totally jives w/ our taste - heavily-crisping the kielbasa first. Luna also mentioned replacing veggies, so instead of potatoes, I used a large bag of frozen broccoli/cauliflower for a low-carb alternative. The kielbasa is what MAKES this dish flavorful, so I would definitely not use a turkey/chicken or low-fat alternative unless planning on drastically increasing seasoning, which would defeat the purpose of this stupid-easy, excellent meal!
Sooooo Easy. Fast, Comfort food. Added a little green pepper and a large clove of garlic. Used some chicken broth as well and cooked the potatoes covered in the pan for about 10 minutes, then added a bag of frozen mixed veggies. Cooked that covered for an additional 8 minutes. Perfect. Don't forget the salt and pepper. Transferred to a warm oven til the family got home.
I actually modified this recipe a decent amount and it was really good! Honestly, I haven't made it exactly the way the poster had done it, but I'm sure it's good that way too. Some of the changes were for convenience, some to get flavor (a little kick). Here are the changes is: -Used turkey kielbasa and cooked for much longer than 5 min (probably like 15 - it took a long time to get nice and brown) -Used two potatoes instead of three (1 sweet; 1 regular) -pinch of paprika -~1.4 teaspoons of crushed red pepper -2 cloves garlic -Added frozen broccoli florets and frozen bag mix (with green beans, corn, and carrots) -After browning the kielbasa, I added all the vegetables. Put in a cup of water, placed on lid, and turn stove down to a simmer for 30ish min. This allowed the potatoes to thoroughly cook. Next time, I think I'll only use one potato and add more of the healthy veggies.
This was a big hit with my husband and kids! Simple and quick, perfect for a busy week night dinner! I used carrots instead of broccoli as that's what I had on hand, but I do think this recipe will work with many different veggies! Thanks!
My kids love this one. If I cut the veggies at nap time, then I can just throw it in the skillet and still play with the kids while it cooks. I use sweet potatoes instead of white potatoes. Sometimes I'll throw in a red bell pepper. I want to post a picture it's so colorful and pretty. But my kids seem to eat it before I get a chance. No leftovers for this meal.
This tasted fine, but for me pre-cooked meats can just be a little salty. I found this recipe looking for one to use up a pack of Johnsonville swiss bratwurst. After cooking it there was so much oil I had to drain the meat and pan dripping well on thick layers of paper towel. To save time I used a bag of broccoli and cauliflower mixed and a bag of cubed potatoes that came with onions already. When done I added a little garlic powder and Adobo seasoning. This reminds me more of the breakfast hash recipes they sold on the college campuses for late night breakfast, with potatoes, onions, meat, and whatever leftover veggies they had. It was quick and filling, though, ty.
True comfort food in our house! I slice the onion and caramelize it before adding the kielbasa. I also cube the potatoes instead of slicing them, so it does take a bit longer for the potatoes to cook through. The quality of the kielbasa makes all the difference in the world! With the caramelized onions and a flavorful kielbasa there is no need for any other spices.
Good, healthy, weekday meal. Altered it a bit: used olive oil instead of cooking spray. Used Broccoli and sugar snap peas. Used smoked sausage instead of kielbasa. Cooked in this order: potatoes, garlic, broccoli, onion, sugar snap peas, smoked sausage. Also added fresh and dried herbs. Definitely needed to be spiced up. But otherwise, quite tasty and easy.
This is a delicious meal! I used smoked sausage because it's what we had in the fridge. I added carrots and 3 cloves of minced garlic to the recipe and it turned out great. The whole family loved it and asked for seconds. This recipe is a keeper!
I didn't know what to do with kielbasa, so selected this recipe to try. I wasn't certain the potatoes would cook through without liquid, but they did! I reversed the cooking, browning the kielbasa first, removing it, then and sauteing the vegetables next, then adding the broccoli and potatoes, and meat, to heat through. This was great, simple, tasty, and wonderful leftovers. I'll definitely make it again, good comfort food.
This is good but when I added a pack of ranch seasoning mix it was awesome!!! I even baked it that way and then added shredded sharp cheese on top, one or two packs of ranch seasoning, either way is amazing.
Excellent recipe!! I did follow some of the other suggestions by sautéing 2-3 cloves minced garlic and 1/2 an onion in the olive oil prior to adding the Kielbasa. I also put my veggies (sweet potatoes, broccoli, 1/2 onion & red peppers) on a baking sheet sprayed the veggies with EVOO, sprinkled with S & P then popped them in the oven while the garlic, onion & kielbasa were browning in the pan. This seemed to soften the veggies up quite a bit & cut down some of the cooking time. Lastly, I diced up a Gala apple and added at the very end - gave this dish a subtle sweetness to go with the spicy kielbasa & savory veggies
I needed something quick and easy to fix for dinner . I came across this recipe and decided to try it. I tried throwing just about every vegetable I had: fresh green beans, carrots, mushrooms, leeks, broccoli, onions (red and Vidalia), potatoes and garlic. I thought I had made enough for our three person family, but apparently I didn't. They ate everything, all while praising the taste and declaring it one of their NEW favorites. I have to go buy a bigger skillet....soon.
I LOVED this recipe! I loved how basic and easy it was to make. I did however put in additional ingredients. I added green and red peppers, mushrooms, carrots, and some celery. The amount of prep time went up due to adding more veggies, but it was well worth it!
Tasty and quick. I added some chicken broth to add some flavor to the simmer time and also some fresh baby spinach at the end for some more green. Next time I think I will add the broccoli a bit later than the potatoes. I like my veggies more on the crisp side than the mushy side, but the Katie’s were still hard. So had to cook it longer which made the broccoli pretty soggy. But flavor was good.
I made this on a camping trip. This recipe is easy, tasty, and relatively healthy and only requires one pan to make. The only thing I didn’t like about this recipe is that it calls for cooking potatoes and broccoli for the same amount of time. The broccoli gets overcooked and mushy by the time the potatoes are tender. You could easily fix this by waiting to add the broccoli
This is basic food- nothing to rave about. Used some the of suggestions... added carrots and a red pepper and some chicken broth- probably should have added garlic and some spices as one reviewer suggested.
Excellent family friendly meal. I took the advice of adding a little chicken broth to the mix whil cooking so that the veggies steam and don't stick to the pan. So easy, healthy and delicious. I used turkey smoked sausage and chicken chipotle sausage.
It's so simple and quick to make if your wanting to cook something really fast and it fills you up so much I am so happy I decided to give this a try my husband loves it and you can always add more veggies like corn or carrrots or just play with it and give it a little bit of a personal touch I will for sure make this again I love it and I recommend anyone gives it a try at least once
We all really liked this, including my dinner guests. I tried cooking the sausage and potato together to get it to crisp up but I had too much in the pot! (Doubled the recipe) I cooked the potatoes a really long time so they kind of got mushy and broke up but they tasted just fine that way. I used a bag of frozen broccoli, cauliflower and carrots for the veggies. Used garlic bockwurst (here in Germany) and served with an assortment of breads. Simple krauter salt and pepper was all the seasoning it needed; some people sprinkled on cajun seasoning at the table. Very popular!
This was a good, easy recipe. I love kielbasa so it was perfect for me and my husband got seconds so no problem there. My daughter didn't say much but that doesn't mean a thing. It was quick which means it's a keeper in my book.
My fiancée made this tonight for dinner and he followed it exactly as written. In saying that, it was a wonderful recipe that we quite enjoyed, but it wasn't near enough for our family of four. Unfortunately, we left the table still hungry, so next time we are going to double the veggies, potatoes and add lots more onions, as well as some garlic. I also think we are going to dice and precook the potatoes and broccoli next time for a few minutes because they were still too crispy for our tastes. Overall, though, thank you for the awesome recipe! It is definitely a keeper.
My hubby and I have enjoyed this a few times already and I just found the recipe. After browning the sausage, I added chicken broth and sliced potatoes - after about 10 minutes added a pre-packaged veggie mix of broccoli cauliflower carrots and covered pot until steamed. Perfect and easy for busy week night.
I was looking for a Kielbasa recipe and have come to rely on AllRecipes. I found this one, and I also had a couple of potatoes I needed to use up. Love the suggestions of others! I diced and roasted the potatoes ahead of time in my Infrawave at 400F for about 25 mins. Browned the sliced kielbasa coins in a skillet. Set them aside and to the skillet I threw in several pressed garlic cloves first, then spinach, peppers, carrots, celery, onions, broccoli. After stir-frying for a few mins. I added some crushed red pepper, Italian seasoning, salt and pepper. It was a hit with the husband!
As written this recipe was a bit bland. As it cooked, I added some chicken broth and a variety of seasonings. It's a great starting point though, and was a great way to use a lot of the fresh vegetables from my garden.
I made this exactly as the recipe said and it was excellent. I did double all ingredients so I could have some left over for lunch, and I had to fight off my teenagers for it! Will definitely keep this one in my favorites!
I made this for dinner and my husband and I both really enjoyed it. I did add a tablespoon of minced garlic and 2 carrots. Next time I might use more onion than the recipe calls for. It really was delicious.
I was excited to make this for dinner; worried because I have one super picky eater. She LOVED it and asked me to make it again! That never happens. it is pretty simple and would love more of a sauce from it to go with the potatoes, but if you season it with enough salt and pepper it's really yummy! I cooked the broccoli separate due to picky eaters, but it was just as good to add in on your plate. I will definitely be making this again and possibly trying a few new add in for some different flavors.
I really like this recipe. It was quick and easy to do. I did put the lid on for about 10 min because I didn't chop the potatoes and was worried it wouldn't cook all the way. I like the slight heat from the sausage. It could use jus a little more flavor but all around it's a very good recipe.
I just finished making this. I very much like to have a full skillet so I doubled the recipe and added other ingredients based on other reviews. I used a yellow onion, olive oil, kielbasa, red skin potatoes, carrots, green pepper, zucchini, mushrooms, salt and pepper. Delicious!
Subbed frozen broccoli. Used EVOO to cook the onion. Should have browned kielbasa a bit before adding onion, since it’s difficult to the right caramelization without overcooking the onion. Also, added a cup of vegetable stock because it was so dry. At least doubled the total cooking time and potatoes are still slightly underdone. Seasoned with paprika, granulated garlic, black pepper, and red chili flakes... Overall, decent. Could still benefit from more liquid, as it combines with the starch from the potatoes to make the dish more saucy.
Not sure what I'm missing that everyone else seems to have experienced but this was pretty boring as is. Wasn't terrible but zzzzz....probably won't be making this again unless there are some major revisions to make it pop.
This is fabulous!!!!! Easy, cheap, quick!!! And DELICIOUS!!!! I did make a change but only slightly, I used a steak seasoning packet mixed with olive oil and covered all my veggies and then roasted the veggies in the oven while I cooked the sausage, onions and bell peppers. I used a seasoned smoked sausage. And another sausage that was a cajun flavor. I also added a bag of frozen california blend and let those steam a little. I added a little water to the baggie that I used to mix the oil and steak seasoning packet and shook it up to get the last little bit of flavor, then poured that on top of the frozen veggies . Oh my gosh this was superb and it will end up in my regular rotation!!!!
Delicious; Added whatever veggies I had in fridge and also added about 1/2-3/4 cup of chicken stock to help steam the potatoes and carrots and provide some moisture and sauciness. I added salt but, no salt is needed if you season your base of onions and with the saltiness of the kielbasa.
This is a delicious recipe! I totally rate it 5!!!!!! If you could rate it more I definitely would. My sister is dairy free so it is hard for me to find recipes that don't dairy in it. I cut all of the stuff BEFORE I made it, so I could just throw everything in. Again THANKS!!!!!!!!!
