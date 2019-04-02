Easy Kielbasa Skillet Dinner

I actually modified this recipe a decent amount and it was really good! Honestly, I haven't made it exactly the way the poster had done it, but I'm sure it's good that way too. Some of the changes were for convenience, some to get flavor (a little kick). Here are the changes is: -Used turkey kielbasa and cooked for much longer than 5 min (probably like 15 - it took a long time to get nice and brown) -Used two potatoes instead of three (1 sweet; 1 regular) -pinch of paprika -~1.4 teaspoons of crushed red pepper -2 cloves garlic -Added frozen broccoli florets and frozen bag mix (with green beans, corn, and carrots) -After browning the kielbasa, I added all the vegetables. Put in a cup of water, placed on lid, and turn stove down to a simmer for 30ish min. This allowed the potatoes to thoroughly cook. Next time, I think I'll only use one potato and add more of the healthy veggies.