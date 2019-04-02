Easy Kielbasa Skillet Dinner

Learn how to cook kielbasa in a skillet with vegetables for a very versatile, tasty, and filling meal. The house always smells awesome while this is cooking. It makes kielbasa worth stocking up on when it goes on sale and uses basic ingredients overall. We like to crisp up the kielbasa slightly before adding the vegetables.

Recipe by Luna

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Spray a large skillet with cooking spray and heat over medium-low heat. Add onion; cook and stir until onion has softened and turned translucent, about 5 minutes. Add kielbasa; fry until sausage is lightly browned, stirring occasionally, about 5 minutes more.

  • Stir in potatoes and broccoli; season with salt and pepper. Cook, without stirring, until broccoli begins to soften, about 15 minutes.

  • Stir well and continue to cook until vegetables are completely tender, 10 to 15 minutes more.

Tips

Skin can be left on potatoes if preferred.

Vary vegetables depending on what you have on hand. For example, add or replace broccoli with a can of corn or peas, or add a clove or two of garlic, etc.

If you like a little heat, sprinkle a little hot sauce on top after it's cooked. 

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
492 calories; protein 18.3g; carbohydrates 34.9g; fat 31.3g; cholesterol 74.9mg; sodium 1049.5mg. Full Nutrition
