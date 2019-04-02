Simple Broiled Haddock

This haddock recipe is very quick and easy to make. A blend of seasonings spices up the mild flavor of this light and flaky white fish abundantly available in New England.

By Nicole Burdett

Read the full recipe after the video.
Ingredients

Directions

  • Turn on the broiler; place the oven rack about 6 inches below the heat source. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil; spray with cooking spray.

  • Arrange haddock fillets on the prepared baking sheet.

  • Mix onion powder, paprika, garlic powder, black pepper, salt, and cayenne pepper in a small bowl; sprinkle seasoning over fish, then dot with butter.

  • Broil in the preheated oven until fish flakes easily with a fork, 6 to 8 minutes. Serve with lemon wedges.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
229 calories; protein 43.2g; carbohydrates 0.9g; fat 4.7g; cholesterol 138.8mg; sodium 465.8mg. Full Nutrition
