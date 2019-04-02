Simple Broiled Haddock
This haddock recipe is very quick and easy to make. A blend of seasonings spices up the mild flavor of this light and flaky white fish abundantly available in New England.
This was exactly what we were looking for. This is a very simple recipe, with a surprising amount of flavor and just the right amount of spice. It was light and tasty. Used lemon juice rather than lemon wedges and was still delicious.Read More
I may have dusted the fish with too much of the mix, but in our house the cayenne pepper ruined the meal. If you have to use it, I would suggest a small cayenne dusting, rather than adding to the mixture. It's hard to ruin broiled haddock, but I did!Read More
This was exactly what we were looking for. This is a very simple recipe, with a surprising amount of flavor and just the right amount of spice. It was light and tasty. Used lemon juice rather than lemon wedges and was still delicious.
This recipe is easy and the spice combo is tasty! I used olive oil to make it dairy free.
Excellent recipe. Season the underside, for even more flavor!
I may have dusted the fish with too much of the mix, but in our house the cayenne pepper ruined the meal. If you have to use it, I would suggest a small cayenne dusting, rather than adding to the mixture. It's hard to ruin broiled haddock, but I did!
The spices really appeal to me in this recipe….I was looking to jazz up the haddock filets I had and this fit the bill. For my own tastes I added a bit extra cayenne pepper and used half the butter. Under the broiler my filets were done in 8 minutes with a nice slightly crispy edge… I look forward to making this healthy dish again.
I would definitely do it again. I added a little celery salt. Unless you like it really hot I would cut it back to 1/8 tsp of the cayenne pepper but its definitely a keeper.
Made this for dinner last night. Was the best fish I've had in years. My girlfriend doesn't usually like fish and she loved it. Said she would like to have at least once a week. Boom! I killed it as she said.
Everyone complained when I told them we were having fish for dinner . . . but I didn't hear a peep out of anyone and their plates were clean when I served them this! Delicious and a "do again" in our house.
This is simple and flavorful. We've made it at least a dozen times in our house.
This recipe was really good and quick to make. It is full of flavor, the next time I make it I will use less cayenne pepper and more salt because mine came out spicier than I would have liked. I will deff make this again it's a great simple recipe.
Made as written and it was perfect. Served with a side of roasted asparagus with a drizzle of balsamic vinegar which was a nice complement.
very simple and very delish. A great easy way to make fish on a weeknight. Had .79 lb. haddock but didn't alter the spice content. tossed in celery salt as another reviewer mentioned. my oven heats evenly and is true to temperature but the broiler (electric) never seems as hot as some others - took a smaller piece out at 9 mins and a larger at 12. Thanks Nicole! UPDATE: I really love this dish - lately have been serving it with Tzatziki - a perfect foil to the spicy haddock. btw this same recipe did not work nearly as well with Halibut - not sure why but likely multiple reasons - texture being the main one.
Really good. Used the spices stated plus added Montreal steak spice to give the haddock a bit of crunch. Do not overcook!
Delicious! I love fish and it's nice to find something a little different. Plus, it was super fast and easy to prepare and the spices bring the perfect amount bit of heat. Thanks!
This is now are favorite go to recipe for haddock. This fish is about the only fish he will eat and he loves it this way. It is quick and easy to make.
easy on cayenne, one-half of 1/4 tsp cayenne was enough. added a bit f lemon pepper. excellent
Loved it! The spices made it really tasty.
Great way to liven up some plain haddock fillets. I used frozen fillets so followed the cooking instructions on the packet and added the seasoning etc half way through. I was extra careful to keep to just under 1/4 teaspoon of cayenne and it was the perfect amount of kick. Lemon juice worked great as a substitute. Quick and easy!
So delicious! I could eat it every night!
I had really thick pieces of haddock so I had to cook mine an extra 4 minutes for it to be cooked through. The seasoning was great! I loved it! The rest of my family thought it was on the spicy side so next time I would either season it more lightly or cut back on the paprika.
I rinsed the fish with water before placing it in the pan. I lined the broiler pan with foil and used oil vs. cooking spray. I did not have cayenne pepper and omitted it. I chose to use a heaping 1/2 tsp. of lemon pepper spice. . I used 2 Tbsp. of butter instead of 1. We all loved it.
Very easy to prepare this entrée. The taste was delicous and my whole family loved it. I already had haddock on hand and also all the spices so it was a quick and delicious meal to make. I paired it with pasta saute'ed with mushrooms, onions and grapeseed oil with a touch of butter.
I left off the cayenne, but followed the rest of the recipe. This was delicious and a nice change from fish with bread crumb topping. We eat gluten free, so this is a keeper!
little too spicy for the kids, cut back a bit Used cod as well and good Used maybe a dash of cayenne, kids seemed to like
Good recipe, but didn't need as much salt. I added a little zest of lemon since I had it for the garnish. Presented well!
I followed the recipe exactly other than sprinkling both sides of the fish with the seasoning. I wouldn't change anything. Cook to the lesser side the Haddock will be dry if your not careful.
So good! I used olive oil and only 1/4 Tse of salt, it was really good!
I didn't follow the recipe all.that closely. I'm cooking for my elderly mother and she can no longer handle spicy foods. I omitted the cayenne and butter. But we both still thought it was a good recipe. I'm sure it would have been yummier with the butter, but our purpose in eating fish is an attempt at a healthier diet.
Very lovely! Obviously you can adjust the spices to your own tastes. For me, it was perfect exactly as written. Im always looking for nice new fish recipes. I'm literally a pescatarian, lol. Fish and vegs keep me going!!
Simple and delicious! I didn’t change a thing!
I broiled my haddock and it came out wonderfully, beautiful to see and eat. I paired is with a green bean &mushroom risotto
Super simple and very tasty made just as directed!
It turned out really great
I had to cook the fish a little longer but it was good!
So easy, and so delicious.
This dish is FANTASTIC!!! So easy to make and it was a total hit in our house. I cut way back on the cayenne pepper as recommended by others, but the flavour is fabulous and the fish was super tender. Will definitely do again.
This was REALLY good but way too spicy for my personal liking so I'll just halve the paprika and cayenne and pepper and should be fine! I also added 1/2 teaspoon of flour ( gf) just to get an extra crunch. Will probably never favor another way!
Easy to prepare; outstanding result. I followed the recipe exactly. The taste was fantastic and have made it again. Will continue to use this recipe. Hondo
Loved it. I often find haddock bland, but this spice mix added great flavor. I followed others' suggestions and added 1/2 teaspoon of celery salt and cut the cayenne to 1/8 teaspoon. I took out the thinner parts of the haddock at 6 minutes and the rest at 8 minutes and it was perfect - very moist.
Simple and delicious
Made as written - excellent!
Followed the recipe. Kinda bland. Not sure I'll make it again.
Excellent combination of spices, and a quick and easy recipe!
Very good. I will just go a little lighter on the amount of the spice mix that I put onto the fish. Otherwise very good.
This was perfect! Thank you for the recipe.
Turned out great though I thought it was slightly too peppery. I added 1/2 teaspoon of dill weed to the mix and a teaspoon of Old Bay instead of the salt, and next time I'll swap out the black pepper for lemon pepper which is a bit softer.
I must have done something wrong. It caught the oven on fire.
I used 1/8tsp cayenne. Still zippy, but really good. My husband says the recipe is a keeper after 2 bites.
This was great. Surprised me because I am an amateur professional home cook. Simple to make yet satisfied the pickiest of eaters. One that always has something negative to say no matter how hard you try. This, not a word was said but, that was good. WOW, thanks.
Excellent. I broiled on low first and then on high for one minute to brown. My 4 year old just asked me if I can make more tomorrow.
I loved this recipe. It was so easy but flavorful all in 7 minutes
I doubled the recipe for the spices and put it all on since haddock is so tasteless. It was great! I used smoked paprika...yummy.
Delicious! Easy to make. I omitted the cayenne because I was afraid it might be too hot for my taste. I’ll try it next time.
I prefer to grill on the BarBQ rather than oven broiler, so I followed the recipe with most of these spices (that I had) with a light vegetable oil before the spices, on both sides.
Nice, quick and tasty!
I omitted the paprika and cayenne pepper. I also didn't have a fresh whole lemon to cut in wedges. This was a last minute no time to run to the store night. The fish came out delicious! My 14 year old who "hates fish" said that this was the best fish he ever had! Will make it again.
I made this exactly as the recipe calls for. It was delicious! And very simple.
Ice flavors. For kids cut down on spices.
I LOVED this dish, and only changed adding less pepper (and no cayenne pepper), as other reviewers have suggested. Even my picky non-fish loving hubby liked it. I've been afraid to cook Haddock, because I've heard it can dry out and be terrible, but the timing was bang on on this. Thanks!
I cut cayenne amt in half. Not a big fan of spice. Also my first haddock, it’s a bit fishy but not bad. Fried would probably be better for my tastes.
This is one of my favorite recipes. The broiling technique is so quick and the fish cooks beautifully. I make this often and I use various seasonings depending on what I'm in the mood for. The seasonings in the recipe are great but it's nice to be able to just sprinkle some lemon and thyme or Old Bay. Makes it even easier! I'm sure any seasoning you like will work.
I followed this recipe but forgot to serve with the lemon wedges. It did not matter. This is the best fish I have ever eaten. I am not a fish eater at all. This was so good even I wish I had made more. This is a game changer for eating fish for me. Can't wait to make this again!
Super simple recipe with great results. I would hold back a bit on the cayenne, maybe use half. Seasoned both sides as was suggested in another review. Will definitely be making it again.
Simple but delicious. As others have mentioned, you may want to go easy on the cayenne. I like my food spicy and it was a bit much even for me.
Followed recipe as is, best broiled fish I've ever cooked. Thank you!
Fresh and flavourful. I loved this because it was so quick and easy to make! I had all the ingredients on hand and it turned out delicious! Will be a go-to healthy lunch recipe from now on.
Made just like the recipe. Was delicious!!
Turned out great, pretty mild flavor, expected it to be too strong but it wasn't. Made it with a local cod.
Made it as directed. We really enjoyed this dish.
Excellent! Quick and fast! Added a little bit of shredded cheese at the end of the cooking time.. very nice!
The flavor of this fish was very good. I used salted Amish butter, but very sparingly, and replaced the cayenne with a hot paprika. The only problem I had was that the fish was slightly overcooked. The close broiling took the fish from 110 to 175 in about 4 mins, which was my mistake for not monitoring more closely. For my taste, this resulted in a drier, overdone fish.
This was very simple and flavorful. it will be on our weekly rotation!
The title says it all. Extremely simple to make. The only tweak I made was smoked paprika, and added a minute to the cook time. Excellent!
It was wonderful, I added about 1/4 tsp of lemon pepper and turned out wonderful and the fish was perfectly cooked. Thank you
Absolutely delicious and so easy! I will be making this at least once a month forever!
Simple, fast and flavourful. The only substitution I made was lemon juice due to lack of fresh lemons. Otherwise I made exactly as directed. I will definitely use this recipe again.
Healthy & delicious! Great flavor. Reduce cayenne if you don’t like things spicy. I made it as it was posted and it was very good.
Simple, easy and got the teenage food critics approval!
This recipe delivered as advertised - simple broiled haddock - nailed it! Often I look up a recipe for the method. As with this recipe the seasonings can be adjusted to your taste - more or less or something else that you like. The method, with the dots of butter, was just right. I saved it, I'll make it again, maybe with different spices, who knows?
Absolutely delicious
We really liked this simple but tasty recipe. The only thing I'd change is the amount of cayenne pepper. It was too hot. Other than that, I'll make it again for sure.
I was looking for something simple, low calorie, that wasn't my typical (boring) baked haddock that this busy mom could whip together on the fly. This is it! Loved the heat in the seasoning blend! Loved the crust on the fish from broiler. Loved loved. My comments: Swapped butter for Healthy Balance Spread. Only broiled for 6 minutes and fish was just overcooked. I'll check fish at 4 or 5 mins next time to avoid overcooking. Thanks for this fun twist on traditional seasoning!
I liked this a lot, but the Y-chromosome types deemed it "meh". Compromise rating is a 3 (I'd have given 4). Good pairing with Lyonnaise potatoes and sautéed Brussels sprouts. Unfortunately, at $14 a pound, "meh" isn't the reaction I can accept.
I would definately eliminate the cayenne pepper. It was too overwhelming and couldn't get past the taste.
Great basic recipe. I made just as written and would make it again. My very picky husband thought it was just okay, but the rest of the family loved it. Can't be beat for ease of preparation and cooking time.
made it at 330p.m by 345 had all the ingredients thrown together, am going to add one more thing, celery salt... i think it will give it a good flavor, will make a salad with it, and veggie, this takes no time at all to cook, so don't overcook it!
Used 1lb fish, cut spice by half. We generally like spicy food, but this was just a little too hot. Will cut cayenne back a bit next time.
Made it a couple times this is a nice seasoning , use it sparingly cause I find it strong which could mask your wonderful fish.
Just made this exactly as called for in recipe...totally tastes awesome! I will make this again!
Loved it simple and very tasty!
I thought this was simple and was very tasty. I would difently make it again.
I made this for dinner this evening, and quite enjoyed it. I used fresh garlic and omitted the onion power, because I don't stock onion or garlic powder. I found the spice rub to be very suitable for the fish, we did end up using twice the recommendation. The broiler was the perfect way to prepare the haddock- it was flaky, moist and very tasty. The spices did not overpower the fish, which is really important when we are dealing with such a delicate flavor. It was quick and easy to prepare, and we will be doing it again!
Very quick, easy and flavorful! I've never eaten haddock before and was pleasantly surprised at how lite and tasty this dish was. Followed the recipe exactly and will definitely make this again.
This recipe was just what I needed, I love Haddock but found it too bland, the spices in this recipe were perfect for my lo-carb diet, really enjoyed this, Thank-You!
I made this on salmon the first time, and haddock the second for fish tacos and baked the fish at 375 C for 20 mins and 350 C for the haddock for 20 mins and both times the fish came out wonderfully. Think I found a keeper. Even my meatatarian husband gobbled them up.
This was great cooked perfect
Super easy and super yummy. My 10 yr old even loved it. Spicy but not too spicy and full of flavor. I don't love fish but I do like it. Went back for seconds. Will make again.
Perfect amount of spice for a beautiful white fish.
