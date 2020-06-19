Spring Tea Strawberry Soup

7 Ratings
  • 5 6
  • 4 0
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

I love to have tea parties, and this cold soup is the perfect first course! I make it a day or two in advance so I'm not rushed the day of the event. Serve in small bowls or even punch cups for just a taste so that your guests don't fill up, but have room for the rest of the small servings a tea party is noted for.

By Paula

Credit: Tammy Lynn

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
4 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Blend sliced strawberries, sour cream, half and half, sugar, and vanilla extract in a blender until smooth. Divide soup into 8 chilled bowls. Top each with a whole strawberry.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
145 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 13.4g; fat 9.7g; cholesterol 23.8mg; sodium 28.3mg. Full Nutrition
