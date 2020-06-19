Peach Banana Smoothie

This is a delicious smoothie recipe that I stumbled upon while in the kitchen. It is a great treat on a warm summer day. Try vanilla yogurt for even more flavor.

Recipe by young

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
5 cups
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Blend yogurt, peaches, bananas, orange juice, sugar, and ice in a blender on high until the ice is crushed and the smoothie is to your desired consistency.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
194 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 44.4g; fat 1.2g; cholesterol 3.7mg; sodium 48.3mg. Full Nutrition
