Peach Banana Smoothie
This is a delicious smoothie recipe that I stumbled upon while in the kitchen. It is a great treat on a warm summer day. Try vanilla yogurt for even more flavor.
This is a delicious smoothie recipe that I stumbled upon while in the kitchen. It is a great treat on a warm summer day. Try vanilla yogurt for even more flavor.
By all means, do use vanilla yogurt (Greek if you have it). This is the first smoothie I've ever made without fresh fruit. Fresh peaches are $2.99 lb in the our stores right now, and for the most part, they don't have much flavor either. I'm VERY impressed that this smoothie tasted as delicious as it did using canned sliced peaches which I always have on hand. I did use Truvia instead of sugar and added extra ice since we like our smoothies thicker.Read More
By all means, do use vanilla yogurt (Greek if you have it). This is the first smoothie I've ever made without fresh fruit. Fresh peaches are $2.99 lb in the our stores right now, and for the most part, they don't have much flavor either. I'm VERY impressed that this smoothie tasted as delicious as it did using canned sliced peaches which I always have on hand. I did use Truvia instead of sugar and added extra ice since we like our smoothies thicker.
This is an awesome smoothie! Made a couple changes to the recipe that make it even better. Those are: vanilla instead of plain yogurt, fresh peaches (about two for a smoothie), frozen bananas and no ice cubes, adding 1/8 cup of milk and reducing the orange juice to 1/8 cup, and cutting the amount of sugar in half. The result is an awesome smoothie that has the texture and flavor of a milkshake. Love this!
This smoothie is a pretty good combination of flavors with the fruit; we used vanilla yogurt and I added a sprinkle of cinnamon for a little more flavor. It could have been a little thicker, though; maybe freezing the banana chunks before blending. Also, it was sweet enough as is, did not add any sugar since we're cutting back on sugars except for the occasional splurge! Will try it again.
I have smoothies as an after dinner snack a lot and this smoothie was so good I finally made an account because I had to say something about it. I used vanilla yogurt, I didn't have any canned peaches on hand so I used a fresh one, I replaced the sugar with blueberries, and doubled the ice because I like my smoothies to be thick. The result was a fruity smoothie with a rich all natural sweet taste to it. Definitely going to make this for years to come
I added another 1/4 of orange juice and it was great
Very mild flavor after making as is but 1/2 the recipe. Added frozen kale to make my green smoothie.
This is a deliciously tart smoothie! I used fresh peaches and I was extremely pleased with the result.
I made a few changes. Used fresh peaches, added half teaspoon vanilla extract, used 0 calorie sweetener, doubled ice. I will be making again soon and often!
I used fresh (frozen from last summer) peaches, used Noosa vanilla yogurt, and omitted the sugar. I am not a fan of smoothies but thought that this was delicious! I will definitely make again. Thank you for sharing the recipe!
Amazing recipe! I am trying to be healthier so instead of sugar i used a sugar substitute
I loved it!
Yummiest smoothie I've found friendly to Gastroparesis diet
I used 1 cup vanilla yogurt, 3 fresh peaches, 2 bananas, 1/4 cup orange peach mango juice, NO SUGAR, and 2 cups ice.
Omitted the sugar. It wasn't needed. Made some with Sunny D and a quart of freshly frozen peaches. Added fresh strawberries to the last little bit for my oldest dtr. Used peach yogurt instead of regular. so good.
Good variation on my smoothie recipes! I used Greek yogurt (any fruit flavor is good), used fresh peaches, frozen banana, substituted half the orange juice with coconut milk and did not use sugar or ice. I also took another reviewers suggestion and added a handful of frozen blueberries! YUM!
I used frozen peaches and omitted the ice cubes. It was a delicious.
that was delicious! not overtly sweet. Though sweet, but delicious. omnomnom. makes about two cups
WOW. This was surprisingly, incredibly good! I used 3 overripe fresh peaches (couldn't bear to throw them away), 1 banana, vanilla yogurt, 1/4 cup unsweetened vanilla almondmilk. I had no orange juice, so I used 1 fresh orange (1/2 freshly-squeezed orange juice and 1/2 peeled orange). Did not add sugar. We thought it was plenty sweet enough. My husband is SUPER-picky, and he wanted more! We never expected a peach smoothie to be so good!
very good NO NEED TO ADD SUGAR!!
I tried this for the first time. I changed a few things, like used freshly squeezed orange juice. I only had can peaches that were no sugar added and used vanilla Greek yogurt. I will continue to use this recipe. I loved it.
Such a fruity delight!
I realized that I'd finished off our OJ last night, so instead of OJ I used about 3/4 cup of Sunny D and only added 1 Tablespoon of sugar. Also found we were out of vanilla greek yogurt so I just used a small container of greek peach yogurt. All in all, it was delicious and I'll make it again!
Extremely tasty and delicious! I only had vanilla yogurt on hand but I'm glad I did for it turned out quite swell.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections