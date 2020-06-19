Praline Pumpkin Dessert

I came across this recipe in a grocery store flyer just before Canadian Thanksgiving. I am not a pumpkin pie fan although the rest of the family is. I should say they were. The dessert is all gone but half of a pumpkin pie remains. This will be a new tradition at our Thanksgiving table. Serve with whipped cream.

By Esther

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13-inch baking pan.

  • Whisk pumpkin, evaporated milk, sugar, eggs, and cinnamon together in a bowl until smooth; pour into prepared baking pan. Sprinkle cake mix and pecans over pumpkin mixture; top with melted butter.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a knife inserted in the center of the dessert comes out clean, 50 to 60 minutes. Cool for 30 minutes before slicing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
384 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 45.1g; fat 21.7g; cholesterol 64.6mg; sodium 356.8mg. Full Nutrition
