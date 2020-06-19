Peanut Butter No Bakes

I layered the crackers on the bottom and crunched up with a glass or meat tenderizer - then melted chocolate, peanut butter & butter is poured over that (just chocolate pieces, a little peanut butter and some butter melted this should be liquidy)just drizzled until the crackers were coated (it firms up great) THEN add more peanut butter and chocolate coconut and nuts of your choice - just add to the same pot and melt and stir together as in THIS recipe (minus the crackers) (I didn't try it but I think salted peanuts crushed would be good) I used pecans because that's what I had) this part of the mixture is a bit thicker - just layer it over the crackers - top with a thin layer of marshmallow creme & coconut and sprinkle with a dusting of cocoa powder (for appearance only) A LIGHT SPRINKLE (leave off the marshmallow if shipping to a friend) refrigerate for a few hours for best taste (I didn't measure I eyeballed everything - sorry) but they were GREAT! PERFECT salty/chocolatey/peanut butter blend.