Peanut Butter No Bakes
This is a recipe passed down through the generations. I loved these cookies growing up. Now my kids love them. They are very easy and fast to make. If dough gets too thick, add a little more milk.
I have to admit was a little nervous about trying recipe since there were no reviews yet & saltine crackers sounded odd. For my love of peanut butter & the ease of recipe I tried it. Followed recipe except I used crunchy peanut butter as thats what I had. Made it with my children who loved it as well as I did. It has a taste of slightly salted & sweet at the same time. We all loved it at my house. I'm certain this will be a recipe that gets passed down in my family as well. Thanks for sharing it.
I did not care for this recipe.
I layered the crackers on the bottom and crunched up with a glass or meat tenderizer - then melted chocolate, peanut butter & butter is poured over that (just chocolate pieces, a little peanut butter and some butter melted this should be liquidy)just drizzled until the crackers were coated (it firms up great) THEN add more peanut butter and chocolate coconut and nuts of your choice - just add to the same pot and melt and stir together as in THIS recipe (minus the crackers) (I didn't try it but I think salted peanuts crushed would be good) I used pecans because that's what I had) this part of the mixture is a bit thicker - just layer it over the crackers - top with a thin layer of marshmallow creme & coconut and sprinkle with a dusting of cocoa powder (for appearance only) A LIGHT SPRINKLE (leave off the marshmallow if shipping to a friend) refrigerate for a few hours for best taste (I didn't measure I eyeballed everything - sorry) but they were GREAT! PERFECT salty/chocolatey/peanut butter blend.
Delicious! A big hit!
turned out nice! I don't like long strands of coconut, so I chopped them in my food processor first and they were very good that way. I've made this recipe without the coconut too. I used my small Pampered Chef scoop, placed the balls onto silicone pan liners, then flattened them. Brought to youth group!
It doesn't stick together or taste like peanut butter
