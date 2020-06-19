Peanut Butter No Bakes

This is a recipe passed down through the generations. I loved these cookies growing up. Now my kids love them. They are very easy and fast to make. If dough gets too thick, add a little more milk.

Recipe by AMY27

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
60
Yield:
5 dozen cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

60
Original recipe yields 60 servings
Directions

  • Combine sugar and milk in a saucepan; bring to a boil, stirring constantly, for 3 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in crackers, coconut, and peanut butter until evenly combined. Drop spoonfuls of mixture onto waxed paper. Cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
61 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 11g; fat 1.6g; cholesterol 0.2mg; sodium 60.9mg. Full Nutrition
