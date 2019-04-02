Quick and Easy Chicken and Stuffing Casserole

52 Ratings
  • 5 35
  • 4 12
  • 3 5
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This stovetop chicken noodle casserole is so good, it should be illegal. Everyone in my family loves it. Even my picky 3-year-old!

By richtina

Gallery
3 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook egg noodles in the boiling water, stirring occasionally until cooked through but firm to the bite, about 5 minutes. Drain.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13-inch baking dish.

  • Mix cream of chicken soup and sour cream together in a bowl; stir in chicken and noodles. Spoon mixture into the prepared baking dish; sprinkle with stuffing mix.

  • Combine chicken broth and butter in a saucepan over medium heat until butter is melted; pour over stuffing layer.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until casserole is bubbling and stuffing is browned, about 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
585 calories; protein 24.3g; carbohydrates 45.5g; fat 33.7g; cholesterol 131.7mg; sodium 1243.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/07/2022