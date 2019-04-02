Quick and Easy Chicken and Stuffing Casserole

I gave this recipe 5 stars as I think it is an excellent base-layer recipe for a quick, easy dinner as-is, or to easily put your own personal touches on to elevate it. Whatever your needs/wants are when making this recipe, I think the key is to use the traditional 'sage' flavored stuffing vs. the chicken stuffing. It adds a lot of the seasonings that some people seem to be looking for. To bump this recipe up a bit for my family's tastes, I also diced/sautéed some onion and celery and added them to the mix along with a dash of garlic powder, and I added some sliced carrots. For time and convenience sake, I used a bag of frozen carrots that I partially cooked (didn't cook them all the way as I didn't want them to be mushy). I also didn't cook the noodles fully so they too wouldn't be mushy as one reviewer stated. The end result was a dish that was a HUGE hit on a cold, snowy day.