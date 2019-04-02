Quick and Easy Chicken and Stuffing Casserole
This stovetop chicken noodle casserole is so good, it should be illegal. Everyone in my family loves it. Even my picky 3-year-old!
This stovetop chicken noodle casserole is so good, it should be illegal. Everyone in my family loves it. Even my picky 3-year-old!
Excellent. The lack of spices had me thinking this recipe might be a little bland. It's perfect! My wife and I could not get enough. Do not change a thing. This one goes in my recipe box. Thank you.Read More
This would be a good recipe for left over turkey and dressing after Thanksgiving. It was "just okay." I don't think I'll make it again until next November when we have leftovers.Read More
Excellent. The lack of spices had me thinking this recipe might be a little bland. It's perfect! My wife and I could not get enough. Do not change a thing. This one goes in my recipe box. Thank you.
I HAVE NO COMPLAINTS WITH THIS RECIPE!IT IS YOUR AVERAGE CHICKEN CASSEROLE ITS JUST NOT SOMETHING ID PROBABLY MAKE AGAIN BECAUSE I FIND THESE CASSEROLES KINDA BORING AS IS. SO...I SAUTEED MY CHICKEN WITH A SMALL ONION AND GARLIC USED WHAT I AD ON HAND CREAM OF BROCCOLI SOUP AND CREAM OF CHICKEN I ALSO USED A LITTLE MILK BECAUSE IT SEEMED A LITTLE DRY I ALSO ADDED SOME BROCCOLI,CARROTS,AND FROZEN GREEN BEANS ON THE TOPPING I DID CUT BACK ON THE BUTTER A BIT AS WELL WITH MY CHANGES IT STILL WAS OK AGAIN NOT A BAD RECIPE AS WRITTEN!! I TWEAKED IT TO SUIT MY FAMILY!!
this was very easy and very yummy! I added ¾ cup of frozen broccoli, 1/3 cup of sautéed onions and a few dashes of garlic powder to the soup mixture for which I used 1 can of cream of chicken soup and 1 can of cream of broccoli soup. also, i used only 1/2 cup of melted butter for the stuffing layer. it was really good and the family agreed! I would suggest cooking the egg noodles for only about 2 minutes before adding to the mixture; as prepared, they came out a bit “mushy”. but I will definitely make this again. creamy, yummy comfort food all the way!
I used a previously slow-cooked pineapple chicken and it was great!
I made two of them. One using Great Value brand (Walmart) cornbread stuffing and one using the same brand chicken stuffing. When compared to each other, the cornbread one was the bomb! The kids plowed through it. The chicken one will be used for leftovers since it's still almost a full pan. It was received with a "meh" after tasting. Then everyone kept eating the cornbread one. Definitely a keeper!
4/21/16..I really liked this recipe!! I did make a couple of changes after reading the reviews & some because of what I had on hand. I boiled the chicken with seasoning salt made of salt, garlic & celery, so in place of the chicken broth, I used the broth from the chicken & added one bouillon cube. I used cornbread stuffing, one can of cream of chicken & one can of cream of mushroom, 1/2 c of butter, & 3/4 c sour cream (because that's all I had) & maybe a couple tablespoons of milk, because the mixture seemed a little dry. Next time I will have enough sour cream because I think that would've made a difference. I also sprinkled a little black pepper too. I will definitely make this again. I am a big stuffing lover!!... 5/1/16.. I cut back on the chicken & added thinly sliced ham...delicious!
Okay, I am just going to comment on the sauce for this recipe, as I have not tried this dish with stuffing, just chicken and sauce over noodles. - Unless you have tried a sauce made of chicken(or mushroom) soup and sour cream, you really don't know how good it is! I actually usually 'shun' canned creamed soups, just because I prefer made from scratch sauces. But, I was quite surprised at the 'tastiness' of the mixture - cream soup and mayonnaise is also good, surprisingly. I only use one can of soup to each cup of sour cream (or mayonnaise) and it comes out great.
This is a quick and delicious meal. I work nights and I made this while getting ready for work. My family devoured it. I made a few changes to my liking. I seasoned my chicken with salt, pepper, poultry seasoning, sage, and garlic powder before cooking. I sauteed it with half a chopped onion and some minced garlic. I'm not sure if it would have been bland without the seasoning, but it tasted great. Definitely serve with some chilled cranberry sauce (jellied) and we had green beans. Yum! I will be making this again!
I made this dish vegetarian by using substituting cream of mushroom soup for the cream of chicken soup, substituting vegetable broth for the chicken broth, and substituting Quorn vegetarian chicken filets for the chicken. It was really good, and even my meat-eating in-laws liked it. The flavor was so uniform throughout that I thought it really use something else to change up the flavor and texture. Broccoli might be a good addition to this casserole.
This would be a good recipe for left over turkey and dressing after Thanksgiving. It was "just okay." I don't think I'll make it again until next November when we have leftovers.
I made this exactly as the recipe stated. It was delicious. My husband loved it so much that he requested it again the following week. He likes his poured over toasted and buttered English muffin bread.
Very good. Made as written with the exception of using cornbread stuffing.
This recipe is so delicious and very easy to make! Even my picky kids had seconds!
Better than 4 stars but not really a 5 star. It's a great last minute meal idea and it freezes really well which is great for us as empty nesters when we freeze half of all casseroles we make. I cut the butter back a bit and it does need some black pepper. Definitely a keeper. You can cook this out of the freezer at 350 covered for 35 minutes then uncover for 25-30 minutes until toasty and bubbly
This became an instant favorite! Of course, I added several seasonings to it, but as a base recipe this is great!
The recipe overall was good. Next time I will season the chicken for more flavor. This recipe could easily be made much healthier without changing the flavor. I made it with a homemade cream of chicken soup instead of from the can and it adds the butter flavor without having to put so much butter in the sauce on top. Good recipe, but could be a little better-great starting point for some changes.
This was a hit with my family. I've made it twice now. The first time I followed the instructions except I didn't have sour cream. I only had about 2 or 3 oz of cream cheese. I ended up not spreading the stuffing evenly on top so had pockets of salty flavoring. The second time, I didn't use sour cream or cream cheese and it was definitely needed. I also made the stuffing according to the box (so you dont need the butter or chicken stock) and liked it much better. For the chicken I always season the chicken before adding it to a recipe or it turns out bland. Will definitely make this one again.
I did one small changes but all in all, it's a very good recipe. I cut the recipe in half since there is only two of us and added some frozen peas to the mixture for some colour. My husband said I could make it again. Thanks.
I made this exactly as is and it is delicious! My hubby loves it and we make it monthly. Best guilty pleasure!!
We loved it. I added a can of mushrooms
It's a good recipe. I added broccoli to mine.
I used 6 ounces of noodles, added 3 cups thawed broccoli florets, can of sliced mushrooms, 1/2 tsp ground pepper and 2 tsp sri racha. I also seasoned the chicken when it was cooked. I tossed the stuffing with the broth and butter before adding. Everyone had good things to say about this casserole. After reading comments, I think I will try this again with cornbread stuffing and see how that goes.
Made this for a pot luck and everyone loved it. No leftovers to take home. I had to cook my chicken for the recipe, so I seasoned it well. Added some hot pepper flakes to broth and cut into very small chunks. It was plenty moist made following the recipe. Thanks for a great quick recipe.
This was amazing!!! I made it exactly how the recipe called for. This will definitely be a staple in our house from now on!
Delicious!
Excellent! I loved it and so did my 3 yr old and 1 yr old, which is a miracle. Pickiest eaters EVER! I did however add a bunch of my favorite spices and also a can of green beans.
I wanted to use some leftover smoked turkey in a casserole with stuffing for a "crust". I found this recipe and tweaked it by substituting turkey for the chicken and Duke's mayo for the sour cream. I added 3 cups of thawed mixed vegetables, a sprinkle of garlic powder, black pepper, thyme & rosemary and a small can of chopped water chestnuts for crunch. I stirred the stuffing into the water & only 1/2 cup butter and let it sit for a couple of minutes, then spooned the wet stuffing on top of the casserole. It was delicious!!
Family Fav! Served with a side of homemade Cranberry Sauce and Sweet potatoes makes it a take on a Thanksgiving meal.
Easy and filling but not that fabulous. I did sauté onion and celery for dish and added about 1/2 cup sour cream with other ingredients. Probably won’t make again.
I have to admit this tasted great as a pasta lover but 50 years in the deep South and use of cornbread
Made exactly as recipe said, highly recommend, very flavorful*
Oh wow! Chicken dishes are not my husbands favorite, but he LOVED this! I will definitely be serving this at our next get together! I will not change or add anything!Great recipe!
I gave this recipe 5 stars as I think it is an excellent base-layer recipe for a quick, easy dinner as-is, or to easily put your own personal touches on to elevate it. Whatever your needs/wants are when making this recipe, I think the key is to use the traditional 'sage' flavored stuffing vs. the chicken stuffing. It adds a lot of the seasonings that some people seem to be looking for. To bump this recipe up a bit for my family's tastes, I also diced/sautéed some onion and celery and added them to the mix along with a dash of garlic powder, and I added some sliced carrots. For time and convenience sake, I used a bag of frozen carrots that I partially cooked (didn't cook them all the way as I didn't want them to be mushy). I also didn't cook the noodles fully so they too wouldn't be mushy as one reviewer stated. The end result was a dish that was a HUGE hit on a cold, snowy day.
Entire family loved this and it was quick and easy to make!!!!
My family liked this recipe. I only added a little more milk, but no other change was needed. I am making it again tonight. Thank you for a delicious and easy to use recipe!
Made this as recipe called for and my husband gave it 11 out of 10. After 2 helpings he was finally sated.
Thought it was very good and my family agreed! For me the only criticism was that it was a bit salty. Next time I think I'll try it with low sodium soups and/or unsalted butter, but it was definitely a hit!
Great idea to put together with vegetables/salad on the side. I covered it for 15 minutes and uncovered for the last 15 minutes. But I would REALLY suggest all soups/stuffing mixture be low sodium as I could really taste the salt in all of this. I will also suggest less butter (although I would love to sit around eating it all day) and a little more chicken broth for moisture. ADDENDUM: consumed a lot of water due to the salt/sodium content
This recipe would have been fantastic if I'd followed it exactly, just as it was fantastic with the modifications I made: I doubled it, and before I put the casserole in the dishes I made a layer of green bean casserole with French's fried onions on top. Then I put the recipe on top of that, with the addition of some onion and garlic powders in the cream of chicken / sour cream mixture. I also added some hand-crushed saltines on top because we only had one box of stuffing mix. This is a wonderful recipe!
I did add some onion and garlic sauteing the chicken, just threw everything in together. Added a few peas but just enough for some color as some people in my family aren't crazy about them. Other than that kept everything the same. Absolutely EXCELLENT. I was also, along with some reviewers, thought it may be a little bland but not so.....VERY VERY GOOD. It's going in my recipe rotation box absolutely!!
LOVE this recipe. I do add more spices though, pepper, a pinch of cayenne, Mrs. Dash and garlic powder. It is my "go to" recipe to take to other people for funerals and potlucks.
I made this last night. I made it just as it says, the only change was a added frozen peas. It was absolutely delicious. Next time I’m going to try with a few limas in it.
I did as recipe called for and it was very good! My son and I are not big casserole fans but he said he could eat this once in awhile. The second time I made it, to freeze, I didn't put stuffing mix on top but did pour butter/broth on it. Froze and when we thawed it, sprinkled stuffing mix on top. Good recipe.
This recipe is an instant classic favorite. Granted, it is not a gourmet dish, but when it comes to comfort food, quite honestly, there are few dishes that are as easy, quick, or satisfying . . . This will be made many times in the coming years . . .
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections