Strawberry Jam Marzipan Bars

Rating: 5 stars These bars are quick and easy to make have a buttery-rich shortbread base a sweet and moist strawberry filling and a drizzle of almond-flavored icing. A 5-star recipe in this house and a keeper for sure. Thanks dthomas for a delicious new dessert. Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars I used raspberry jam as well as strawberry and LOVED it! This dessert is by far my very favorite. Very sweet so be sure to cut the portions somewhat small. Helpful (1)

Rating: 2 stars These bars were too sweet and "doughy" tasting. They were very rich so I served in tiny squares. Husband usually likes most things I bake; not these.:( Helpful (1)

Rating: 1 stars this was completely a wreck. I followed the recipe it looked OK but tasted awful! Helpful (1)