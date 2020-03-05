Strawberry Jam Marzipan Bars

Rating: 3.86 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

Love the delicate almond flavor with the strawberries. Very rich and sweet; cut them small.

By dthomas

Recipe Summary test

prep:
30 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 bars
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Crust:
Filling:
Glaze:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Mix 1 1/4 cups flour, 1/2 cup butter, and 1/3 cup brown sugar together in a bowl; press mixture into a 9-inch square pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until browned, about 15 minutes.

  • Spread strawberry jam to within 1/2 inch of edges of baked crust. Mix 3/4 cup flour, 1/2 cup brown sugar, 1/4 cup butter, 1/2 teaspoon almond extract, and salt in a bowl until crumbly. Sprinkle mixture over jam layer.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until lightly browned, about 20 minutes. Cool completely.

  • Whisk confectioners' sugar, milk, and 1 teaspoon almond extract together in a bowl until smooth; drizzle over cooled bars.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
232 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 37.1g; fat 8.8g; cholesterol 23mg; sodium 74.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (8)

Most helpful positive review

lutzflcat
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
03/25/2015
These bars are quick and easy to make have a buttery-rich shortbread base a sweet and moist strawberry filling and a drizzle of almond-flavored icing. A 5-star recipe in this house and a keeper for sure. Thanks dthomas for a delicious new dessert. Read More
Helpful
(3)

Most helpful critical review

Adele
Rating: 2 stars
03/27/2015
These bars were too sweet and "doughy" tasting. They were very rich so I served in tiny squares. Husband usually likes most things I bake; not these.:( Read More
Helpful
(1)
Jeanie Luna
Rating: 5 stars
08/11/2016
I used raspberry jam as well as strawberry and LOVED it! This dessert is by far my very favorite. Very sweet so be sure to cut the portions somewhat small. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Brittany_Boyko
Rating: 1 stars
09/02/2013
this was completely a wreck. I followed the recipe it looked OK but tasted awful! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Mumkatt
Rating: 4 stars
09/21/2018
I made this. It was pretty good AS I MADE it. Although a tad too sweet. I found my cupboard lacking good jam. So I cooked down some (1 c.) fresh berries with a pinch of nutmeg and 2 tbsp of sugar and combined with 2 heaping tbsp of actual seedless strawberry jam. This gave a better texture in the fruit area. And in fact I will add even more fresh berries next time closer to the end to make the filling even chunkier) but I did have to cook it down quite a bit to get it to a jam consistency. I Will also add some ground almonds to the short crust AND the topping ( i will have to work out how much). Read More
