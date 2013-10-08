California Vegetable Bake

Rating: 4.74 stars
23 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 17
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

California vegetables (broccoli, carrots and cauliflower) covered with easy cream and cheese sauce topped with Ritz® crackers. Very easy and always a big hit.

By TERILY

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place a steamer insert into a saucepan and fill with water to just below the bottom of the steamer. Bring water to a boil. Add frozen vegetables, cover, and steam until tender, 4 to 6 minutes. Transfer vegetables to a baking dish.

  • Mix mayonnaise, sour cream, onion, and Cheddar cheese in a bowl; pour over vegetables. Stir crackers and melted butter in another bowl and sprinkle over vegetables.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown and bubbly, about 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
471 calories; protein 8.5g; carbohydrates 25.2g; fat 39g; cholesterol 54.7mg; sodium 429.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (20)

ConkyJoe
Rating: 4 stars
01/12/2014
Without any seasoning this veggie dish is bland as written. Just adding salt and pepper would be a step in the right direction but bolder use of your preferred seasoning(s) will make a remarkable difference in flavor. We used fresh broccoli cauliflower and carrots not frozen. The appearance and taste of this dish would be improved if the vegetables were first combined with the cream sauce before placing in a baking dish (used a 9" x 13" since no size is suggested). Pouring the sauce over the top of the veggies as instructed results in veggies being unevenly coated with those at top heavily sauced and those at bottom with little or no sauce. The directions are unclear as to whether the cracker crumbs are spread over the cream sauce or the vegetables... doesn t make much difference if made as written as the veggies and sauce need to be stirred-up anyway. Read More
Helpful
(12)
Joey Joan
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
09/25/2013
We liked this a lot. I used fresh not frozen veggies and because I forgot to pick up the crackers at the store I used french fried onion rings.Lovely creamy sauce that pairs perfectly with the vegetables. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Piper Casey
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2015
I recommend using this recipe as a starting point as it's a wonderful opportunity to get creative and use up the vegetables in your home. As long as you stick to the roots (mayo sour cream buttery crackers) then the vegetables you use are negligible. I always make it with fresh veggies. I like to roast eggplant and zucchini with olive oil and italian seasoning sauté onions mushrooms and garlic chop up a tomato and add shredded chicken. These variations are still full of calories but they get the vegetable nutrients in as well and everyone in my house LOVES it! Read More
Helpful
(6)
sarahp06
Rating: 5 stars
06/27/2013
Melts in your mouth! The cracker topping completes this dish. Yummy way to get the kidlets to eat their veggies.:) Read More
Helpful
(1)
Liz Walley
Rating: 5 stars
10/29/2017
Changes.....added 1 1/2 tsp salt 1 tsp pepper 1/2 tsp paprika 1/2 cup parmesan cheese 1/3 cup heavy whipping cream because it looked a bit dry. Mixed everything together well and topped as directed. Everyone loved it even the little kids. Read More
Helpful
(1)
dizzipink
Rating: 5 stars
03/29/2015
This is a delicious dish. Made this tonight and everyone enjoyed it. Will definitely make this again and again..... Read More
Helpful
(1)
julybelle
Rating: 5 stars
08/11/2013
This is the best recipe for a veggie casserole. I have used it for summer squash and other veggies when I didn't have the California blend. This recipe is so easy. I did not use the crackers and topped it with shredded cheese. I also added garlic powder. Read More
Brenda O.
Rating: 4 stars
03/15/2019
Great side dish. I added some Herbs De Provance. Great warmed up later too. I will make this again. Read More
michael.l.jarvis
Rating: 5 stars
10/11/2021
Even the kids loved it. I read the comments about lack of seasoning and remedied it with the addition of a ranch dressing packet. I served it as a main course over some egg noodles and it was a hit. Read More
