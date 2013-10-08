California Vegetable Bake

1 of 20

Rating: 4 stars Without any seasoning this veggie dish is bland as written. Just adding salt and pepper would be a step in the right direction but bolder use of your preferred seasoning(s) will make a remarkable difference in flavor. We used fresh broccoli cauliflower and carrots not frozen. The appearance and taste of this dish would be improved if the vegetables were first combined with the cream sauce before placing in a baking dish (used a 9" x 13" since no size is suggested). Pouring the sauce over the top of the veggies as instructed results in veggies being unevenly coated with those at top heavily sauced and those at bottom with little or no sauce. The directions are unclear as to whether the cracker crumbs are spread over the cream sauce or the vegetables... doesn t make much difference if made as written as the veggies and sauce need to be stirred-up anyway. Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars We liked this a lot. I used fresh not frozen veggies and because I forgot to pick up the crackers at the store I used french fried onion rings.Lovely creamy sauce that pairs perfectly with the vegetables. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars I recommend using this recipe as a starting point as it's a wonderful opportunity to get creative and use up the vegetables in your home. As long as you stick to the roots (mayo sour cream buttery crackers) then the vegetables you use are negligible. I always make it with fresh veggies. I like to roast eggplant and zucchini with olive oil and italian seasoning sauté onions mushrooms and garlic chop up a tomato and add shredded chicken. These variations are still full of calories but they get the vegetable nutrients in as well and everyone in my house LOVES it! Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars Melts in your mouth! The cracker topping completes this dish. Yummy way to get the kidlets to eat their veggies.:) Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Changes.....added 1 1/2 tsp salt 1 tsp pepper 1/2 tsp paprika 1/2 cup parmesan cheese 1/3 cup heavy whipping cream because it looked a bit dry. Mixed everything together well and topped as directed. Everyone loved it even the little kids. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars This is a delicious dish. Made this tonight and everyone enjoyed it. Will definitely make this again and again..... Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars This is the best recipe for a veggie casserole. I have used it for summer squash and other veggies when I didn't have the California blend. This recipe is so easy. I did not use the crackers and topped it with shredded cheese. I also added garlic powder.

Rating: 4 stars Great side dish. I added some Herbs De Provance. Great warmed up later too. I will make this again.