Easy Tasty Ham Steaks with Maple Glaze For 2

Rating: 5 stars

ohhh wow, wow, wow!! sooo yummy and easy! and it came out amazing even though I kinda screwed it up...its like 900 degrees in my air conditioning-less kitchen, so I decided to try making these in the skillet, which was fine. I only ran into trouble making the sauce in a pan- first I couldn't get it to thicken up to a glaze, so like a dummy I tried a little cornstarch. it still wouldn't thicken AND I couldn't get rid of the cornstarch taste, which usually cooks out in a few minutes. so I got frustrated and just let it cool for a bit, and THEN it turned into a sticky, gooey mess...Argg! its funny bc this is so simple, and my kids call me "the sauce queen" (I'm known for my delicious sauces, Lol) but I probably would have ended up being out of the kitchen much faster if I just stuck it in the oven per the original recipe! in the end, I just stirred some butter into the sauce and hoped for the best...and it turned out so good anyway that the fam was fighting over the last one! which is great, especially bc I got 4 ham steaks for $5, and bc my DH told me when we first started dating that he "hates" pork, and ham in particular... thanx to this recipe, he's actually asking for it! thanx so much for sharing, this is definitely going into the rotation.