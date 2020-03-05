Easy Tasty Ham Steaks with Maple Glaze For 2

Rating: 4.63 stars
32 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 21
  • 4 star values: 10
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This tastes like mom's Easter ham and has only a handful of ingredients! It's designed for 2, but you could alter it for a bigger ham.

By Chriss Pooler

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Arrange ham steaks in a baking dish.

  • Whisk brown sugar, maple syrup, Dijon mustard, and vinegar in a bowl; pour over ham steaks. Sprinkle cloves over ham steaks.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until browned on both sides, about 45 minutes, turning every 15 minutes. Discard cloves before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
1041 calories; protein 17.8g; carbohydrates 221g; fat 11.7g; cholesterol 46mg; sodium 1619.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (32)

Most helpful positive review

justynajd
Rating: 5 stars
11/13/2013
My boys really enjoyed this one. I only baked the steak for 30 minutes and then poured the leftover sauce into a small sauce pan and reduced it to more of a syrup consistency. Then, I poured it back over the steak. I didn't do that the first time I made this dish and have to say that it was much better with the syrup. Read More
Helpful
(15)
Reviews:
F14Scott
Rating: 5 stars
11/24/2014
Delicious and FAST! Rather than bake in the oven, I glazed the ham steak and then pan seared it on the stove for about 2 minutes per side. The glaze began to caramelize by the time the ham was lightly browned, and it was really good dripped over the finished steak. Everybody loved it, especially with some fresh pineapple on the side. Read More
Helpful
(13)
azulagirl
Rating: 5 stars
04/05/2015
This was the first time I made a ham steak for my hubby and I. This was a super easy recipe and super easy to make. The glaze was delicious, I thickened it with a little some corn starch. I served the ham steak with mashed potatoes and corn and pineapple slices for the ham. It was soooo good. I will definitely be making this again. Read More
Helpful
(11)
Nikki Zazz
Rating: 5 stars
06/30/2016
ohhh wow, wow, wow!! sooo yummy and easy! and it came out amazing even though I kinda screwed it up...its like 900 degrees in my air conditioning-less kitchen, so I decided to try making these in the skillet, which was fine. I only ran into trouble making the sauce in a pan- first I couldn't get it to thicken up to a glaze, so like a dummy I tried a little cornstarch. it still wouldn't thicken AND I couldn't get rid of the cornstarch taste, which usually cooks out in a few minutes. so I got frustrated and just let it cool for a bit, and THEN it turned into a sticky, gooey mess...Argg! its funny bc this is so simple, and my kids call me "the sauce queen" (I'm known for my delicious sauces, Lol) but I probably would have ended up being out of the kitchen much faster if I just stuck it in the oven per the original recipe! in the end, I just stirred some butter into the sauce and hoped for the best...and it turned out so good anyway that the fam was fighting over the last one! which is great, especially bc I got 4 ham steaks for $5, and bc my DH told me when we first started dating that he "hates" pork, and ham in particular... thanx to this recipe, he's actually asking for it! thanx so much for sharing, this is definitely going into the rotation. Read More
Helpful
(5)
gderr the dysfunctional
Rating: 5 stars
07/20/2015
I cut this in half. I actually followed the directions. very sweet, very good. next time I would grate some fresh ginger on it for a little yehaw :) Read More
Helpful
(3)
bico975
Rating: 4 stars
12/06/2015
I cut the sugar and syrup in half and it turned out awesome. It's now my favourite ham recipe Read More
Helpful
(3)
Kathy
Rating: 5 stars
06/27/2017
Cooking for two, I used one ham steak, quartered the recipe, and reduced cooking time by 10 minutes. Also used a sprinkling of ground cloves and a small handful of raisins. BEST HAM EVER!! Read More
Helpful
(3)
Bill Oberg
Rating: 4 stars
02/23/2017
Instead of dijon I used horseradish mustard, yum, yum. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Pamelaaos
Rating: 5 stars
04/17/2017
The glaze was great. I used one large ham steak (the kind that Costco sells in packs of 3) and I cut the recipe for the glaze in half. It was plenty. Read More
Helpful
(1)
