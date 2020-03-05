Easy Tasty Ham Steaks with Maple Glaze For 2

My boys really enjoyed this one. I only baked the steak for 30 minutes and then poured the leftover sauce into a small sauce pan and reduced it to more of a syrup consistency. Then, I poured it back over the steak. I didn't do that the first time I made this dish and have to say that it was much better with the syrup.
Delicious and FAST! Rather than bake in the oven, I glazed the ham steak and then pan seared it on the stove for about 2 minutes per side. The glaze began to caramelize by the time the ham was lightly browned, and it was really good dripped over the finished steak. Everybody loved it, especially with some fresh pineapple on the side.
This was the first time I made a ham steak for my hubby and I. This was a super easy recipe and super easy to make. The glaze was delicious, I thickened it with a little some corn starch. I served the ham steak with mashed potatoes and corn and pineapple slices for the ham. It was soooo good. I will definitely be making this again.
ohhh wow, wow, wow!! sooo yummy and easy! and it came out amazing even though I kinda screwed it up...its like 900 degrees in my air conditioning-less kitchen, so I decided to try making these in the skillet, which was fine. I only ran into trouble making the sauce in a pan- first I couldn't get it to thicken up to a glaze, so like a dummy I tried a little cornstarch. it still wouldn't thicken AND I couldn't get rid of the cornstarch taste, which usually cooks out in a few minutes. so I got frustrated and just let it cool for a bit, and THEN it turned into a sticky, gooey mess...Argg! its funny bc this is so simple, and my kids call me "the sauce queen" (I'm known for my delicious sauces, Lol) but I probably would have ended up being out of the kitchen much faster if I just stuck it in the oven per the original recipe! in the end, I just stirred some butter into the sauce and hoped for the best...and it turned out so good anyway that the fam was fighting over the last one! which is great, especially bc I got 4 ham steaks for $5, and bc my DH told me when we first started dating that he "hates" pork, and ham in particular... thanx to this recipe, he's actually asking for it! thanx so much for sharing, this is definitely going into the rotation.
I cut this in half. I actually followed the directions. very sweet, very good. next time I would grate some fresh ginger on it for a little yehaw :)
I cut the sugar and syrup in half and it turned out awesome. It's now my favourite ham recipe
Cooking for two, I used one ham steak, quartered the recipe, and reduced cooking time by 10 minutes. Also used a sprinkling of ground cloves and a small handful of raisins. BEST HAM EVER!!
Instead of dijon I used horseradish mustard, yum, yum.
The glaze was great. I used one large ham steak (the kind that Costco sells in packs of 3) and I cut the recipe for the glaze in half. It was plenty.