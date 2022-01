1 of 11

Rating: 5 stars Easy to make and very good. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars It was great

Rating: 3 stars This was okay. It was a bit on the sweet side so added 2 gloves of minced garlic and some that chili paste. I used an immersion blender and left a few smaller chunks of pineapple. After my additions it turned out to our liking. If you like a sweeter sauce this is it... But can easily be adjusted according to your taste.

Rating: 5 stars Super easy and delicious. I had all the ingredients on hand. I changed it up a little by leaving the pineapple in chunks restaurant style and added thinly sliced tomatoes one minute before removing from heat. Served over sautéed veggies and shrimp. It was a hit! Will definitely make this again.

Rating: 5 stars Delish!! Simple & balanced

Rating: 5 stars I found this recipe last summer and wow! I use it for many things! Sweet and sour chicken, pork, beef whatever you like. So simple and the flavor is spot on. Real winner!

Rating: 5 stars Everyone loved it! I think next time I'll make more for my dish!

Rating: 4 stars Very easy to make as I had everything already in my pantry except pineapple. So I substituted orange juice to add the fruity sweetness. So good. I will try it again when I do have a can of pineapples. Served it with Aidells chicken pineapple meatballs and rice.

Rating: 4 stars Simple yet tasty.