Classic Frozen Strawberry Margarita

15 Ratings
  • 5 13
  • 4 2
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A refreshing variation on a classic frozen margarita.

By Patrick Washburn

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary

total:
10 mins
prep:
10 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 serving
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Blend strawberries, tequila, lime juice, triple sec, and 1 teaspoon sugar in blender to combine, about 10 seconds. Add ice cubes; blend on high until the ice is crushed, about 15 seconds.n

    Advertisement

  • Rub lime wedge around the rim of a glass. Spread 1 teaspoon sugar onto a plate. Dip glass rim in sugar to coat. Pour margarita into the glass.n

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
206 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 21.3g; fat 0.2g; sodium 2.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/18/2022