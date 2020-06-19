Classic Frozen Strawberry Margarita
A refreshing variation on a classic frozen margarita.
I was happy to find a recipe that uses all real ingredients instead of a limeade mix like the other recipes. I would add a little more sugar next time because I used individually quick frozen strawberries (no sugar) and they weren't that sweet. It's an easy thing to taste and add more as needed. I found the lime amount perfect. Will make again.Read More
This is an enjoyable strawberry margarita. Next time I would cut back a smidgeon on the lime juice.
No ice - just used frozen individual strawberries I had frozen. Added a bit of simple syrup to sweeten them up. Yummy!
Proportions made for a nice, refreshing cocktail. I know it's a matter of taste, but my wife and I added just a touch more sugar as it was slightly tart to our taste.
This is a really nice margarita recipe. It is so much better with lime juice and not frozen limeade. I'll be making these all summer long!!
One of the best recipes I've tried so far! Good mix of flavors.
I would add less lime and double the amount of ice. I multiplied everything by 4 (minus the lime; x8 for the ice) and it came out perfect! Definitely using this recipe again and again!!
I thought this was pretty good. I thought the tequila was a bit strong and overpowered the strawberries, but no one else that I shared these with thought so, so I think it's just a personal preference. Thanks for sharing this recipe!
Pure yummminess!
