Cheese and Hamburger Macaroni

Homemade version of Hamburger Helper® - just as easy and tastes so much better! You will need a large skillet with a tight fitting lid.

By macandjakesmom

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir ground beef, onion, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and black pepper in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes; drain and discard grease.

  • Return skillet to burner over high heat. Add water; cover skillet and bring to a boil. Stir macaroni into the boiling water-ground beef mixture; cover and lower heat to medium. Cook, keeping covered, for 5 minutes. Stir, cover, and cook until macaroni is tender, about 5 more minutes.

  • Stir processed cheese food into ground beef-macaroni mixture until melted. Remove from heat; stir in sour cream.

Cook's Note:

For a Mexican version, add 1 tablespoon cumin and 2 teaspoons chili powder to the hamburger as its cooking. Serve with chopped lettuce, tomato, and salsa. If you're really in a hurry, can use dehydrated onion instead of fresh. Add more onion powder.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
449 calories; protein 28.2g; carbohydrates 47.9g; fat 15.4g; cholesterol 60.7mg; sodium 930.1mg. Full Nutrition
