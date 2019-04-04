Cheese and Hamburger Macaroni

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Cook's Note:
For a Mexican version, add 1 tablespoon cumin and 2 teaspoons chili powder to the hamburger as its cooking. Serve with chopped lettuce, tomato, and salsa. If you're really in a hurry, can use dehydrated onion instead of fresh. Add more onion powder.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
449 calories; protein 28.2g; carbohydrates 47.9g; fat 15.4g; cholesterol 60.7mg; sodium 930.1mg. Full Nutrition
My step son begs for hamburger helper and we don't buy a lot of processed food.... So I made this with whole wheat noodles and "homemade velveeta" ( 8 oz American cheese, 4 oz cheddar and 1 1/2 cups milk), and he LOVED it! We had leftovers and ate it the next day, and it tasted even better!
If you haven't had Velvetta in 20 years - skip this recipe - you won't enjoy being reintroduced. I was looking for an easy comfort food dish, and saw the 5 stars so I thought I would try this. I always make something exact to the recipe the first time and then on the second add my own spin. Not using Velveeta and making my own cheese sauce might make it better.
I gave it 5 stars only because its very good for what it is.. a mac n cheese dish. It is quick, easy and inexpensive and the kids love it. If judged against all foods I'd give it a 3. Only change to the recipe was that I only had 1 and 1/2 cups of macaroni so I reduced the water to 1 and 1/2 cups as well. Came out great. Loved the one pot deal. My grandson loved it. All was well with the world.
i was looking for a homemade hamburger helper and came across this recipe. i used it as a start because i did make some changes but my family loved it. I used 1 lb of ground organic turkey, 2 tsp of both garlic and onion powder, one qtr onion, 1cup milk and 1cup water and about 2.5 cups rotini since i did not have elbows. i also omitted sour cream since i did not have. i used mozzarella but not a full 8 oz. it was really good and a great alternate to the box. will def make again and would prob add a veggi like broccoli.
This recipe has great potential but needs just a few minor changes. I used V8 juice for most of the water (2 small cans plus the water to make 2 cups). I did not use 8 ounces of cheese - I think that would be way overkill. I probably used about 4 ounces. I don't know that the sour cream added anything. I added a few red pepper flakes to my own portion to add some slight heat. Overall this is satisfying comfort food and can be changed to personal preferences. Thanks!
I'd rather dirty a skillet and my pasta pot and get it in half the time. Cook your pasta while you are browning your meat and seasonings. Drain the cooked pasta then add it to the meat mixture. I'm not a fan of Velveeta, so I used Asadero and cheddar (about half/half in portion). I did not add minced onion, I used french onion dip instead of sour cream at the end. Easy and quick.
Higher mark for quickness and ease. I upped the flavor by using tomato sauce in place of water and a mixture of cheeses, mosteralla, cheddar and pepper jack. Also wheat elbow macaroni. Could still taste better.
I made it with a few adjustments. I used 1 cup water and 1 cup milk as another reviewer suggested, added a little bit of cheddar cheese, used less onion and seasoned the finished product with more salt as it was a little bland. Turned out delicious, my boyfriend loved it!
I made this but used a couple of substitutes I saw in the reviews. I made my own cheese sauce (milk and shredded cheese) and used tomato juice in replacement of some of the water. And I added a can chopped tomatoes and chilies. This was a huge success!!!
I added a 1/4 chopped green pepper and 1/2 cup extra sharp cheddar... I also used a shredded cheddar blend to avoid the processed cheese food (Velveeta). I doubled the recipe and found it more reasonable.
This was a simple and yummy, no-frills quarantine meal! Like others, I chose to use half velveeta and half freshly shredded cheddar, as well as a splash of milk. As written, however, I don’t see how this is a meal for four - it was perfect for two along with a salad and bread. Definitely will keep this in the comfort-food rotation.
I think maybe using a little milk or less of the velvetta would help. Maybe I just made it wrong but it was SUPER thick. It tasted okay but I could literally feel my arteries clogging! Might make it again but definitely going to have to tweak it a little.
I had to substitute some ingredients. I used ground turkey instead of hamburger. I didn't have onion powder so I added onion soup mix. I made a separate basic cheese sauce because I didn't have Velveeta cheese. I served a side of mixed vegetables with this. It's a pretty high-calorie dinner, sort of a comfort food dinner. Everyone liked it. I'll make it again but not too often.
It was good! I doubled the recipe, subbed 1/2 the water with milk, used a block of cheddar shredded, and added a dash of lawrys. I think I may prefer no sour cream and a bit more cheese if I made it again. I loved how easy this was!
Made this for my boyfriend and his dad; his dad doesn't eat a lot so made me feel good that he went back for seconds. Fast and easy to make. Of course, all though I used all the ingredients, I didn't quite measure anything and ended up with a huge pan on of it. It didn't go to waste.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/03/2018
I used cheddar cheese and mozzarella and made a white sauce first. My son is an adult but he is still a picky eater complains about too much. He asked for mac and cheese with hamburger. He likes the box stuff I don't. Made this almost the same except added cheese in white sauce mixture. This was so creamy and delicious even my son didn't complain. Asked me to save this recipe so I could make it again. Doubling this recipe was easy and still came out the same.
Simple and pleasing . My kids like it . I triple this recipe (LG fam)but I only double the cheese . I have tried this with just cheddar cheese , no good . Wish I could find a good sub for processed cheese .
We made this tonight. We didnt have velveeta nor do we eat velveeta so I made cheese sauce with cheddar. It was really good. Kind of like a macaroni and cheese with beef. The sour cream changes it up a bit to make it more like Hamburger Helper. I did half water and half milk(nonfat) like others suggested. Came out creamy and tasty. I would make it again.
This is good comfort food, that I make about twice a year. I use gluten free macaroni, and this time I used a couple tablespoons of dried onion flakes in place of chopped onion. Otherwise I make exactly as directed. My only advice when using gluten free pasta, is to only cook the pasta for 8 minutes total.
I made it w 2 cups of shredded cheddar cheese not Velveeta cheese…I also added bacon bits and shake of chili powder … I also added 2 tbsp cream cheese in place of the sour cream..and a shake of parmesan cheese.
Look, this is a solid recipe for sure. My only issue is that using the box is cheaper, easier, and tastes nearly the exact same. This recipe is a little more natural - but you are still using that processed cheese, which reduces the value of a 'homeade' recipe further. Good recipe, but the boxed kits are easier and you get basically the same thing.
We loved it! Growing up on hamburger helper, we both love the homemade version so much better! My hubs can't eat many spices, so it's nice to know he loved it and wants it again soon! Thanks for all the great recipes!
Sonya Kane
Rating: 4 stars
01/18/2017
I used real cheese not Velveta & my kids loved it!
I used vegetarian grounds instead of beef and also 12oz normal cheese plus 1-1/2 cup milk instead of velveeta (as another review suggested). I also added in broccoli before the noodles were done. Very good recipe to go off of.
I like this recipe because it's versatile and hard to break. I made a lot of changes to fit what I like and what I had on hand. I used a pound of ground beef to start. I ended up with about 1 1/2 cups of minced sweet onion so threw it all in. I like the idea of cooking the macaroni with the sauteed onion and ground beef and seasonings because the pasta absorbs more flavor that way. I used 2 teas. dry chicken bouillon, a generous few shakes of garlic salt, McCormick Steak seasoning which has various herbs, salt and pepper. When the pasta was cooked I threw in a handful of chopped fresh parsley and 8 ounces of grated sharp cheddar cheese. I don't ever have Velveeta on hand. I forgot the sour cream and it turned out wonderful anyway. I will make again soon!
My son doesn't like to eat meat. He's a carb lover, he eats the bread off his hamburger and walks away from the meat. This is a great way to sneak some lean protein into his diet. And he Loves It!! I swapped ground turkey for beef and organic vegetable radiatore (Trader Joe's) for the pasta. It came out pretty thick, I think I'll thin it out with some milk next time. I must admit, I really like it too...
Easy dinner that comes together quickly. Simple comfort food! I use a whole pound of ground beef, gluten free macaroni, and grate a block of extra sharp cheddar (instead of the processed cheese). I also add the optional cumin and chili powder as noted in the recipe. My teenagers love it.
One of these stars is for ease. Very little flavor to recipe as written. I will use this recipe as a base but definitely needs more oomph! Maybe a combo of cheeses, or less noodles? Definitely more herbs/spices. Maybe some garlic and peppers in with the meat and onions. This is a good option when you need to make a little go a long way.
I really wanted to like this. Based on the review of cstock26, I reduced the Velveeta by 2 ounces and mine was still really thick. Admittedly, this was my first time cooking with Velveeta. I think the dish tasted like overly processed noodles rather than a dish with multiple layers of flavors. If you aren't used to eating many processed foods, follow this recipe to step 2 and then add a homemade cheese sauce.
Made it, but with ground turkey and used real cheese shreds instead of processed. Worked out great! I added a little milk to keep it creamy and used real garlic and onion with the powders too. Kid likes it, husband likes it. Win!
This is the best hamburger mac recipe I have found so far! I reduced the velveeta to 6 oz, added some milk (about 1/4 cup) and cheddar cheese (1 handful), and I added a dash of paprika and a dash of oregano. My picky son (and pickier husband) loved it!
I would increase the water a little more next time. Noodles were still a little crunchy and ran out of water to cook in so started to brown on the bottom of the pan. I also added 1/3 cup cheddar cheese at the end before sour cream to make it a little cheesier. It was good and I would make it again. My toddlers both loved it!
