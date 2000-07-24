French Bread Rolls to Die For

Great French roll recipe. Typically, french breads can be a little more involved; this is a great result from an easy recipe. I use my stand mixer to knead. I used almost exactly 4 cups of flour. The dough is sticky before it rises. Just grease the bowl well and it will be less sticky when it's finished. I always coat my hands in oil or butter flavored shortening before shaping the rolls themselves. French doughs are supposed to be tacky, not sticky. IF YOUR RESULT WAS HEAVY PLEASE NOTE: If you use so much flour that it isnt' tacky, your end result will suffer. I also agree that the temp/time combo is off, but every oven is different and you need to pay attention to your baking.**************** If you want more flavor you can try using the same recipe with preferment. This develops the natural flavor of the yeast. Try mixing up half of this recipe the day before and letting it ferment in the fridge over night. The day you plan to bake you make the other 1/2 of the batch. Allow the prefermented batch come to room temperature on the counter before mixing it with the new 1/2 batch you make the day of baking. Continue as directed.***Also worth noting after looking through the recipe photos, you must fold French dough over on itself when shaping or it will be flat and shapeless....If this recipe really goes wrong , I hate to say it, but it's you. Bread is really easy to screw up and you do have to have some basic skills and do things right. Thanks for a great recipe!