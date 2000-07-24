French Bread Rolls to Die For

4.5
1563 Ratings
  • 5 1133
  • 4 294
  • 3 86
  • 2 32
  • 1 18

These French bread rolls are easy to make. The dough can be made in a mixer, bread maker, or by hand. Loaves or rolls can be brushed before baking with a glaze of 1 beaten egg white mixed with 1 tablespoon water if desired.

Recipe by JOCATLIN

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
283 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
1 hr 40 mins
total:
2 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 rolls
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir together warm water, sugar, and yeast in a large bowl. Let stand until creamy, about 10 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Add 2 cups flour, oil, and salt to the yeast mixture. Stir in the remaining flour, 1/2 cup at a time, until the dough has pulled away from the sides of the bowl. Turn out onto a lightly floured surface and knead until smooth and elastic, about 8 minutes.

  • Lightly oil a large bowl, place the dough in the bowl, and turn to coat. Cover with a damp cloth, and let rise in a warm place until doubled in volume, about 1 hour.

  • Deflate the dough, and turn it out onto a lightly floured surface. Divide the dough into 16 equal pieces, and form into round balls. Lightly grease 2 baking sheets; place rolls on prepared sheets at least 2 inches apart and cover with a damp cloth. Let rise until doubled in volume, about 40 minutes.

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Bake rolls in the preheated oven until golden brown, about 18 to 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
23 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 1.8g; fat 1.7g; sodium 146.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022