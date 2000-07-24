French Bread Rolls to Die For

These French bread rolls are easy to make. The dough can be made in a mixer, bread maker, or by hand. Loaves or rolls can be brushed before baking with a glaze of 1 beaten egg white mixed with 1 tablespoon water if desired.
To freshen up these rolls the next day, put the rolls in a paper bag, sprinkle the bag with cold water, and put in a preheated oven at 350F for 5 minutes. They'll taste as good as the first day. These rolls freeze well too. Defrost in the plastic bag and let the ice crystals get absorbed back into the rolls, then freshen as stated above.
These rolls were good, but taste more like an English muffin than true French bread!!The cooking time listed is WAY too long, 10-12 minutes is more accurate, or the temp needs lowered. I cooked mine for 15 minutes while in the other room feeding my babies, and they were already starting to burn on the bottoms. They were pretty tasty, and look nice, but the recipe definitely needs some adjustments. Maybe making a loaf instead of rolls would help?
Yummm..These just came out of the oven piping hot. I split one, and spread it with melted butter: I'm on cloud nine! They have a light, yet substantial texture. The flavor is delicate, with a hint of sweetness in the backround. The crust is crisp, but those who like theirs thick will have to follow some of the modifications for chewy, crusty crust in the other reviews. I used all-purpose flour, since I don't have bread flour on hand, and after reading reviews saying these rolls were bland,**I added 1 1/2 tsp of honey** to the sugar and yeast when proofing it. I found that I didn't need to add as much flour as was called for in the recipe, but that could be because I used all-purpose. I used 3 cups, and then as much as was needed to keep from sticking when I kneaded it. **I let it rise on the top of the preheating stove, away from the heat of the vents**, and it worked well. After I deflated it, I kneaded it in the bowl for a few minutes, then divided it into 8 rolls and covered them with the same oiled plastic wrap I used to cover the dough for the first rise. **I had preheated the stove to 375 degrees, instead of the suggested 400, because it gave me more control on the darkness of the bread**. I brushed them with melted butter, and they baked for 18 minutes until they were a lovely golden brown. I will definitely make this again, and will pass on the recipe. Thank you, Jo!
This was my second attempt at making homemade bread, and it turned out very well. I used my Kitchen Aid stand mixer to do all the mixing and kneading, so all I had to do was roll it out. I made half the recipe into a regular-sized french bread roll and the other half into the rounds. Next time I'll separate it into four pieces and try to make smaller baguettes, because after it had risen, it was bigger than I wanted. Warning: this is a very sticky dough to work with, but apparently french bread usually is, so don't be alarmed like I was! Thanks for sharing, Jo.
I tried this recipe, and now my family is hooked. These rolls work well in every situation. My family and I recently went on a beachside picnic and the children begged for these rolls to make sandwiches with. They are easy, delicious, and turn out perfect every time. My 14 y/o son now makes them as well!! Thanks for the fab recipe. I just wanted to add a helpful tip to those who prefer a crustier chewier roll, spray with cold water with a fine mist spray bottle a couple of times during baking time. Great recipe!!
GREAT RECIPE! I gave this 4 stars instead of three, only because I thought there was a touch too much flour and I didn't use the last 1/2 cup - didn't need to. The bread was clinging slightly to my mixing bowl, so any more would have dried them out. I also didn't use bread flour as it makes the rolls a bit dense. All purpose gave them a nice, fluffy lift. On a personal note. I find it infuriating that people give recipes one star because of "user" errors.. like the rolls stuck to a wet towel when rising. Well... gee, no kidding? Don't punish a great recipe because you make a basic bread making mistake! My advice is follow the recipe as it is written and if you're an experienced enough baker, then make your own changes, but if they don't work out - don't complain! And one more pet peeve while I'm at it.. yes, usually bread does dry out the next day.. especially home baked breads. You give an otherwise perfect recipe 4 stars because your rolls weren't as fresh on the next day. Oh... I'm on a rampage today! LOL sorry!
naples34102
Rating: 4 stars
12/29/2007
A good, basic roll, but not exactly "to die for." I reduced the sugar by 1 T. and used olive oil instead of the vegetable oil.
These were really good! I shaped them into oval buns (like the bakery) and they were perfect for sandwiches. The only thing I changed about this recipe was the size of the rolls. Instead of making 16 which would have been too small for sandwich buns I made 8.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/25/2002
These are the best rolls. The crust is kind of chewy, and the inside is very soft and light, just the way I like it. Last time I made them, I made rolls with half of the dough, and froze the rest, then later used it for pizza crust. It was the best pizza crust that I have ever made.
The dough will be VERY soft and sticky... just a warning. I really freaked out while waiting for these to bake, thinking they might not be that great. Don't worry... it's supposed to be that way, as I finally read in a few reviews AFTER I made them! I also used my stand mixer and ended up using 3 1/2 cups of the flour with my mixing paddle, then I switched to the dough hook and set it on 2 for about 8-10 minutes. These are FANTASTIC. I thought they were very similar to french bread, and I know my bread. I ended up only using half of the dough for rolls (we're a family of three,) and I froze the other half and used it for pizza a few days later. It was my first pizza from scratch and it was AWESOME. My second batch is proofing right now. (to freeze, after proofing and punching down the first time, form leftovers into a ball, wrap in plastic wrap a few times and put in a freezer bag. To thaw, just set on the counter... it thaws fast and will expand.) I've tried a few recipes but am still new to the bread making game... this one is a home run, in my humble opinion.
I use my Kitchenaide mixer for this recipe and make it into two loaves. A few key issues for me have lead to a great deal of success with this bread. The first half, mixing the water, yeast, sugar into 2 cups flour along with the salt and oil is very straight forward and gets things going nicely. I let the yeast/sugar/water ferment for 10 minutes in a warmed 100 digree oven prior to mixing with the flour. The second half takes a bit more patience but the reward is great. Slowly add 1/4 cup flour at a time till mixed. When you get to the last 1/4 cup check your dough in the mixer. If it's all wrapped around the mixing arm and the dough is fairly smooth stop adding flour. I then kneed with the machine for about 6 minutes on medium speed. Don't give it too much flour and you'll be happier with the outcome. I'm getting close to "my" version of perfect with this recipe and with my open French loaf pans. Thanks for a great recipe, I couldn't be more pleased.
Great French roll recipe. Typically, french breads can be a little more involved; this is a great result from an easy recipe. I use my stand mixer to knead. I used almost exactly 4 cups of flour. The dough is sticky before it rises. Just grease the bowl well and it will be less sticky when it's finished. I always coat my hands in oil or butter flavored shortening before shaping the rolls themselves. French doughs are supposed to be tacky, not sticky. IF YOUR RESULT WAS HEAVY PLEASE NOTE: If you use so much flour that it isnt' tacky, your end result will suffer. I also agree that the temp/time combo is off, but every oven is different and you need to pay attention to your baking.**************** If you want more flavor you can try using the same recipe with preferment. This develops the natural flavor of the yeast. Try mixing up half of this recipe the day before and letting it ferment in the fridge over night. The day you plan to bake you make the other 1/2 of the batch. Allow the prefermented batch come to room temperature on the counter before mixing it with the new 1/2 batch you make the day of baking. Continue as directed.***Also worth noting after looking through the recipe photos, you must fold French dough over on itself when shaping or it will be flat and shapeless....If this recipe really goes wrong , I hate to say it, but it's you. Bread is really easy to screw up and you do have to have some basic skills and do things right. Thanks for a great recipe!
Though my sweet husband announced these were "homemade" rolls, one of our guests still insisted she discover which bakery we visited! They looked and tasted that professional. I used egg white/water wash, sprinkled some rolls with poppy seeds or sesame seeds, and misted the oven with water several times during the first five minutes of baking. To the recipe I also added 2 tsp. of vital wheat gluten to increase the rise and chewiness. I also like this better with increasing the salt to 1 1/2 teaspoons. TIP: Do NOT FEAR THE BROWNING !! It is ESSENTIAL!!! BE SURE TO BROWN VERY WELL! I thought I overbrowned/burned a batch, but even that batch was still perfect--hard outside and soft inside. If you underbrown you will have the boring rolls from other reviews. Later note: I have made these several times. I plan to leave out the sugar from now on, as it spoils the authentic taste. ALSO, for a perfect chewy crust, I have been removing from oven, letting cool several minutes, then rebaking until very brown and HARD as rocks. Really! You may be shocked that the inside is still moist, while it has the professional chewy crust. Lastly, I have found this needs a firm, not soft dough, so add extra flour if necessary.
I love it!.. This was so easy and the texture is so great for sandwich rolls, just make them bigger for hamburgers or hoagies. Thanks to all my AR Bread Baking Foodie Friends it was a success. I will save this recipe and make again. I am not sure if I will ever buy hamburger buns again. UPDATE...add some garlic powder and shredded cheddar cheese, then brush with butter and sprinkle on garlic powder... very good....:) I also like baking them at 375 rather than 400. UPDATE.... READ THE PART where it says, to add 1/2 cup at a time until pulls away... that means it wont take all 4 cups.. ALSO.. I used one envelope of yeast and it worked fine also.
Great recipe - really chewy and moist. Instead of rolls, I braid or make mine into a loaf and bake for 20 min. exactly. Looks and tastes great and makes great bread for panini sandwiches the next day. Will definitely use this recipe again. TIP - don't over-rise or your bread will collapse after it's taken out of the oven. Follow the rise times. I double the salt and sugar for more flavor. For a 9" X 5" loaf pan, bake for 25 min. at 375. I also bake mine on a pizza stone sprinkled with corn meal (so it won't stick). The stone gives the bread an incredibly crunchy skin. I also make Herb rolls with this, adding a few tablespoons of dried or fresh dill and parsley.
This is my favorite roll recipe. I've found it's so versatile. I use unrefined sugar & all 100% whole wheat bread flour. My family loves this recipe & we have used it to make wonderful whole wheat hotdog & hamburger buns as well.
Great recipe! These rolls are delicious and would go with so many foods - I think I'll make sandwiches with the leftovers tomorrow. I did wind up only cooking them for about 12 minutes, so definitely check them before the full cooking time.
OMGosh! The family went nuts over these rolls. Honestly, this is such an easy recipe and the results were delicious and turned out exactly as I had hoped. This is only the third "from scratch" homemade bread I have ever attempted to make and I can tell you, they are to "die for" as far as my family is concerned. The texture and flavor is wonderful. Crusty outside and light, fluffy but slightly "chewy" inside. Exactly what they asked me to learn to make. I have made them twice this week and they are asking me to make them again tomorrow for Sunday dinner. No problem! I would love to. Thanks for sharing and making my family very happy! :)
This was really good bread. But I never got the crisp crust though. It was defiantely chewy & very tasty like an italian bread almost. Substitued the water for beer the second time I made the recipe & made that into a loaf also. That was great.
These are the best rolls in the world. 10 stars! No dairy, no egg ingredients (yay!) I make several batches, bake 'em, then freeze 'em. When I need one, take it out of freezer & pop in microwave for 30 secs - tastes as fresh as from the oven. BTW, I've found these bake much better on a silicone mat that sits on top of a baking sheet.
I am enjoying now the best Rolls in my life, Praise God for such a great oportunity , like my husband says it is a great experience:). I didnd change anything in this recepie, oh yes actualyy I did 8 rolls good for subs. I am very thankful ..God Bless You too in baking the best French Rolls to die for :)
I have tried all the suggestions made by all the other reviewers as well as the original recipe as is and as is this bread is fantastic! The only thing I had to adjust was the amount of flour; I live in the south and on humid days I have to add a cup or two extra to get the right consistency. Also, by accident I found that if the rolls are left to rise an extra 30 min - 1 hour they will be more hollow inside and crusty on the outside. I bake mine on a pizza stone and dust the stone with whole wheat flour to keep the rolls from sticking; the whole wheat flour is gritty enough to keep the rolls from sticking but doesn't take away from the taste like cornmeal and doesn't leave a messy, floury coating all over the bottom like with white flour.
I have made this recipe seven times now. These rolls get better every time. Not only do they taste good, they look beautiful. I roll the individual rolls as demonstrated several times on line by chefs. I am getting better at that too. Be sure to let them rise well for both rises. I set my oven to 200 and then turn it off and stick my bread or rolls in to rise. If you roll these into 12 rolls, they will fit perfectly in an 8 x 13 baking dish. They end up as beautiful pull apart rolls. By making only a dozen, you get nice large rolls that are great for sandwiches. I make them in my kitchenaid and let it do all the work of mixing and kneading. Thanks so much for the recipe JoCatlin. I can't imagine a better dinner roll recipe
These are so good. I love to bake bread and these are so easy to make and so yummy. I took me a few minutes to make the dough with my kitchenaid mixer.I will use this recipe over and over. I think next time half with roesmary and galic?or cinnamon? I think this is the kind of dough you could use for anything that uses a yeast dough. It was a soft dough that is easy to work with.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/25/2002
I've made these countless times and they are SO incredibly easy and SO incredibly good!! Key to keeping them soft is to place them in a large ziplock bag while they are still warm,(not hot). They reheat well in the microwave, just until warm. A good lowfat roll recipe, thanks!! :)
Good recipe. My favorite thing to do with this recipe is ham/cheese stromboli. I divide the dough in half and roll each piece into a rectangular shape. Then put ham and cheese down the center. Next, I cut tabs down the sides and "braid" the tabs over the top of the loaf. My family LOVES it this way. And to make the preparation work easier for the bread dough, I use my bread machine on the dough setting.
Wow! I've made bread many, many times before, but had never gotten around to making dinner rolls. I thought I'd shake things up today and whip some up, and this recipe seemed easy enough. What great results! I don't keep bread flour on hand, so I just used all-purpose, and I used olive oil rather than vegetable. They were light and fluffy, with a nice, chewy crust, and so easy to make. They look like they came from a bakery too! So smooth and keep a nice shape! I tried using whole wheat flour for a batch, but they were a bit dense and didn't rise as nicely or look as professional, so I'll probably find a different recipe for whole wheat. But for white this is definitely gold! Update: I made another 100% whole wheat batch with this recipe, but I added an additional 1/4 cup warm water to the yeast/sugar mixture to proof, and sifted 2 1/2 tablespoons of vital wheat gluten with the flour. They rose quite nicely and are no longer dense. Still, it's obvious this was a recipe made for white flour, but with the extra liquid to moisten it and wheat gluten give it the extra oomph I'd say it's a decent way to go.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 2 stars
10/25/2002
they did not taste as good as they look, I tried this recipe because the ingredients looked like a good combination, but i was wrong. They tasted BAD! They were better when dipped in soup, or when overly buttered, but still not very good.
This recipe turned out very good. It was easy to knead with out adding alot of extra flour. After shaping the dough into balls, you can freeze them. Just thaw covered in the refrigerator, and then rise for 40 mins as usual. I agree that it could use more salt or sugar or something.
I tried this recipe with just regular all purpose flour and it was very good. although the recipe calls for bread flour i had run out of it. The texture and flavor of this bread was absolutely delicious. Thanks to the person who submitted this recipe.
I am not sure what went wrong, but I am sad to say I wasn't even able to serve these. Things seemed to be going well with the first rise, but after I formed dough balls and allowed the rolls to rise again, things went south. I ended up with flat, hard not even like rolls. My yeast was brand new, so it wasn't that. I followed the recipe to a tee. Sorry for a bad review, but I want others to know in case they have the same experience.
I finally made these today and am so glad I did! I used all-purpose flour and quick rising yeast, which worked out well. I only made them with 3 cups of flour and then sprinkled more on the dough as I was kneading it (probably about 1/2 cup more). I baked them for 12 minutes. They were delicious and SO easy! These are going to be a staple for us.
Mmmm.... these rolls are fresh out of the oven and they are unbelievable. Look great, taste even better - nice and light on the inside. I'm allergic to eggs so I skipped the egg wash and instead drizzled melted butter on the rolls while they were still warm. I also sprayed the rolls twice with water in the first few minutes to give a perfect crust. I would say to others - if you've been kneading the dough and it doesn't feel perfectly smooth, no big deal - I never achieve this effect and always have great bread results. Thanks!!
I use the recipe in the bakery department at a major hospital in my town. I use this dough when making delicious cheese rolls or you can change it up and make variety cheese and green onion, or cheese and jalepeno rolls. The possibilities are numerous. Simply use your favorite cheddar and cube it up with or without onions or whatever and chop it into the dough. These sell like hotcakes in the hospital cafeteria. The dough has great flavor. Before I put them in the proof box, I brush them with a beaten egg white & water mixture. Makes my cheese rolls turn out beautiful in color.
These are wonderful! One of the only bread recipes I've made that was successful- which says a lot in itself. I made them a little larger and sprinkled sesame seeds on top to make hamburger buns. Will make again!
First of all, if you don't have a KitchenAid mixer...go get one! I used mine based on the advice of another reviewer and it worked fantastic! These rolls are very easy and fool proof. I will say that I didn't realize they would raise as much as they did during baking. I wanted larger rolls as I was making potato soup to go with them so I shaped the dough into 6 rolls. They were huge:) I followed the advice of another review and sprayed twice with a fine mist of water during baking. This created the most wonderful chewy crust. A fantastic recipe and easy to make if you want a fool proof bread recipe. This is a keeper in my house now!
I was looking for a good recipe to make rolls for sandwiches. I took some other reviewers advice and made 8 oval shaped sandwich buns. The only thing I did differently was brush the tops with egg whites. I have to say that I am very pleased with the way these turned out! I ate one to make sure they were good and now I am going to have to make another batch as I am sure my family will want more! Thanks for sharing such a great recipe. **since my original review, I have made these with whole wheat flour since my husband cannot have white bread and still get excellent results! I recommend this recipe to anyone.**
I've had problems with french bread in the past (so many steps, so much time) but this was great! Instead of making it into loves, I made cloverleaf rolls by making three walnut sized peices of dough and putting them in a muffin tin cup. I was able to make 12 of these and also 10 more smaller round rolls. They were delish!
This is a TERRIFIC basic recipe that you can make plain, or add to. PERFECT!!! I quadrupled the recipe! since I was taking the rolls to a big spaghetti dinner at our church. Since I'm old and arthritic, I can't knead dough. So I added as much flour as would fit in my mixer bowl to all the wet ingrediants (after following the regular steps in the recipe) and mixed in my kitchen aid with the dough hook for quite a while to work up the gluten. Then I poured the wet stuff into my biggest bowl, which held all the remaining flour and just mixed it together. The texture was great. If you just make one recipe, it might all fit--making this even easier. I kind of hate reading how "I changed" this or that... BUT...Here goes: I did substitute 1/4 wholewheat flour for 1/4 of the white. I also added minced garlic and chopped fresh rosemary to the dough--- to taste. And used all virgin olive oil, which I also greased the pan with and dribbled lightly over the tiop after baking. No butter needed~ One man enthusiastically said it was the best bread he'd tasted in his enitre life-- WOW! There were NO leftovers--- although I made at least 25 extra rolls. THANKS!
Oh My Goodness, these rolls are fantastic!! Let me just start off by saying, it was my first time EVER making bread and I found it to be very simple and taste wonderful. My family thanks you for submitting this great recipe!
I made this fabulous bread, honeslty it was my first baking experience and I'm quite happy with the results. What I did in addition to the original receipe, was covering the doughs with greased clear wrap for rising and Before baking, coated that with egg white and poppy seed. Also I sprayed on that during the baking about 3 times with water. It came out of the oven so beautiful. It is so delicious too (not salty and not sweet). My next plan is substitute water with milk and adding more sugar to the receips to see what happens.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
12/30/2002
Very easy to make and came out perfect first time. Will use again
Very tasty & easy! My husband even gave rave reviews, which is unusual for him :) My only trouble was the damp towel sticking to the top of the rolls ... not quite sure what the trick is to that. But, I'll definately make these again! Edit /Update: I made these again & covered the rolls with plastic wrap sprayed with non-stick spray, this worked! So they were not only tasty, but pretty :)
I am not new to bread making but this is the easiest dough I've ever worked with, it almost rolls itself into balls. I used the bread machine and the 1 tbsp. of yeast had it rising almost out of the machine by the time it was finished with the dough cycle. I only used 3 1/2 cups of bread flour and divided it into 8 rolls. The rolls are delicious!
I have to admit that I'm not a very experienced bread baker. However - putting a damp cloth over the formed rolls doesn't seem to be a very good idea since the dough gets stuck to it after rising! What a mess … :( The second time I made this recipe I used a greased plastic wrap – much better ;) I used the dough for rolls and for breads (baguette stile), both times the baked product turned out a bit flat even though the dough rised very well. I thought it was a bit heavy for French rolls/bread but my guests liked it well enough, even snacked on the leftover slices the next day, so I will keep on experimenting with this recipe. Thanks for sharing it! :)
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
09/02/2001
One word: AWESOME!!! Okay, two words: MAKE THEM!!! It is amazing how so few ingredients can result in such wonderful rolls! This recipe is so easy as well. We just threw it in the bread machine, and ran to the store. When we returned home, they had been in the bread machine longer than they were supposed to. They still turned out absolutely wonderful!!! These rolls are the best!!! Do yourself a favor and make them ASAP!!! :)
Great bread recipe! I used to make rolls with milk and eggs but my family devoured these and said they were better than the other. This is my new dinner roll recipe. They were so soft and fluffy inside! If you normally keep buttermilk in the house, like we do, you can gently rub the tops with a light coating of buttermilk just before putting them in the oven to make them bake up nice and brown on top.
O.K. There are so many reviews that you don't need my input, but I just have to comment on how wonderful these rolls are. I love yeast rolls but seldom plan well to start early enough to have them ready in time for dinner. These are absolutely awesome. My husband ate two and wanted a third. I will make these again and again. Thanks!
These turned out horrible. I followed the instructions exactly, and they turned out to be cookie-like, rock hard frisbees. Also, after the 40 minutes of raising, they stuck to my damp towel. Not a good recipe.
These rolls turned out beautifully. They also froze well. I will definately use this recipe regularly. UPDATE: After having made these more than half a dozen times I decided to change them by making them egg rolls today. I had reduced the yield to make only 8 rolls. I beat one egg in a measuring cup and added enough water to make the total amount of water called for in the recipe (substituted an equal amount of egg in place of water). If I were making a full recipe I would use two eggs. I didn't add any food coloring as commercial egg breads and rolls do but the flavor was similar to good commercial egg breads and rolls. Nice and soft and moist and delicious. This recipe is really a valuable addition to any recipe box.
This was a very easy recipe and the bread turned out great, although it really does lack flavor. I made the recipe as stated plus added over a tablespoon of honey but no flavor really came through, so I would suggest adding some spice, extra salt, or more honey to the recipe if you are expecting flavor. I got 8 larger or hamburger sized rolls. I sliced some of them in half with a bread knife and flipped them inside out and made grilled cheese which turned out excellent.
These were great, will definetly make these again, but I found they only made a small batch, I would double the recipe next time. Sweet and delicious, also would make them in muffin tins or I find they're a little tough on the bottom, to crispy for my taste.
I always enjoy making these rolls. If you can't get a damp towel off your proofed rolls, try letting them rise under a sheet of plastic wrap sprayed with cooking spray and lightly draped over. Letting them rise uncovered, if you don't have bugs to land on them, will let a skin form and produce a harder crust that browns earlier in the baking process. Just be sure they're cooked inside by tapping the bottom and listening for a hollow sound. Thanks for the recipe Jo.
The only reason I'm giving these 4 instead of 5 stars is that they are a bit bland alone. With butter or anything else they are a 5! I used my breadmaker to make the dough and used 2 cups of wheat/2 cups of white bread flour. Also, I made 8 instead of 16 so they would work as sandwich rolls. If you do this, don't forget to score the rolls before baking or you will have less-than-perfect results. These were delicious as sandwich rolls! I will definitely make these again.
Perfect french rolls every time! That's what I get when I use this recipe. I shape mine like oval torpedoes for french dip sandwiches. This bread freezes nicely. To get uniformity,I weigh them on a food scale. Each roll gets 6 ounces of dough. I do an egg white wash, and Voila! beautiful rolls consistently. They're really good with the Slow cooker french dip sandwiches on this site. Thanks Jo!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
06/03/2003
Thanks Jo! Excellent quick and easy bread recipe! I did cut some sugar and added more salt and it was perfect. Also gave the dough longer proofing time which made it more light and fluffy!
These rolls are to die for!!!!!! They were AWESOME! I'm not a baker and they turned out great. I followed the recipe with the following exceptions. I used all purpose flour. I didn't really use 4 cups of flour, just kept adding until it was not sticky anymore...probably 3 1/2 cups. Also brushed tops with egg wash. Since I ended up reading reviews AFTER I made the dough and reading that they needed more salt, I decided to sprinkle the top of the roll with a little kosher salt since I only use unsalted butter I thought it might need the extra salt. I also dropped the temperature to 375. They were incredible. I made an 4 course gourmet meal last night and these were star! I think next time I would make them a little smaller, possibly 20 instead of 16. Thanks for such a great recipe.
This is a great recipe. I followed the advice of others and only added 4 cups of flour. I also proofed the yeast before I added it into the mixer. It is a good bread. The 4 stars is because it was a little bland. Next time, I will add some herbs like rosemary or some additional salt after the first proof. Also, I learned some tips from Paul Hollywood's website to roll bread in oil (not flour) and to bake bread lower and slower. I created a loaf (not rolls) and baked it at 300 for 45 minutes. Everything worked great. Next time, I may roll the bread dough in a flavored oil to give it the missing flavor. Overall, it's a good recipe. I will be making these again.
I love this recipe. I made it as written and it was OK, the second time I substituted warm beer for the water and it was fantastic. I even froze the dough after I shaped it into rolls and just thawed it on the counter and baked it the next day after it had risen. I will make this bread again and again.
Thank you so much...not only easy, but so SIMPLE to do! I highly recommend the egg glaze to make these rolls appear as gorgeous as they should. My Thankgiving is looking like it's going to scrumptious!
I played with this for fun just to see some twists. And my best one is to use the same ingredients using spring water (clean taste) and adding 1 more teaspoon of salt. I followed others' advice and did a preferment using half of all the ingredients adding the flour last, mixing well with a spatula and then adding water a little at a time to get a pancake consistency. Sit on counter covered or in cold oven for 3 hours and then in fridge overnight. Next day, bring it to room temp. and add it to the other half of the ingredients mixing very well so well blended. Add more flour a little at a time, mixing well for a couple minutes each to get tacky. Can also add opt. flavor ingred here like egg yolks, roasted garlic, hard shredded cheese etc. Then a rise, punch and another rise. Lastly use greased round aluminum pie plates, shape into large golf balls and put about an inch apart. Let rise until pushed together, do an egg wash, bake and enjoy
My 12 year old son made these as a surprise tonight for dinner. They were fabulous! It was his first time making any kind of bread and he did it without any supervision or assistance. What a nice surprise upon coming home! Just like my grandmother's rolls!
Just made these to eat with 'Jennie's Heavenly Slow cooker chicken' from this site (also a great recipe) and apart from doubling the amount of salt per other reviews, I made the recipe as is when it comes to ingredients. Used King Authur Bread flour. I wasn't in the kneading mood so I let my breadmaker do all of the work. I proofed the yeast. Added the water/yeast/sugar mixture to the bread maker, added the oil and then the flour and salt and then I was set! Took probably less than 10 minutes of hands-on work for perfect fresh french rolls. DEVINE! Nice and crusty on the outside and EXTREMELY light and fluffy on the inside. Egg wash worked well to give the tops a nice golden brown color. I will update another day to say how well the other half of the dough froze.
This recipe worked perfectly for me in my bread machine with the exact measurements listed. I was a little concerned since when you do it by hand you can gauge the amounts but I just tossed it all in and they came out just right. I used melted butter instead of the egg wash to add just a little richness and beautiful shine to the rolls. We loved them!
I think these rolls are absolutely delicious!! This is my first time making bread, and I can tell you I was really apprehensive about making it, but they turned out wonderful! I used my bread machine (which I've had for several years - unused and still in the box), and followed the bread machine directions of putting in all the liquids before putting in the dry ingredients, and adding the yeast last. I followed the recipe to the 'T', however, I did brush rolls before and during baking with an egg wash. This gave them a really pretty golden color; the taste is magnificent!! Thanks for this recipe!!
These are great!! I used my breadmaker on the dough setting and following the order of ingredients recommended by my machine and then finished and the recipe called for. We used these as buns for sandwiches. My kids LOVED them!! Thanks for sharing!
I cut the recipe in half and made it with my wonderful Kitchenaid. I don't know if it was because my portions were small but I had to add almost twice the water to get the dough to the right consistency. After rising it yielded 4 giant rolls (large hamburger bun size!) that baked BEAUTIFULLY!! I definately recommend brushing egg whites for presentation. Thankfully I checked on them after 9 minutes because they were done! Any longer and they would have burned. Perfect chewy golden crust and soft insides. Goes great with honey or alongside stew. However alone I thought the taste was just a little bland. (maybe it was adding all the water and not enough salt? I don't know). Tasty enough to make it again.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
12/10/2000
hello i live in france know and i tried this bread recipe everyone loved it you can say the real french poeple injoyed it:o)
I thought this recipe was really over rated (and I was really excited to make them based on all the 5 star ratings!). I followed the recipe exactly - and read all the reviews for tips on making this recipe come out perfect.. The dough flattened out on the baking sheet (although I tried to shaped them into rounds rolls). When they cooled they became tough. I won't make these again (but will continue to search for a great homemade roll recipe).
These were pretty good...I turned them into sandwich rolls. I was hoping for something a little crispier on the outside, but chewy on the inside. These turned out quite soft all the way through for me. Also, since I did sandwich rolls, they cooked at 400 for only about 10-12 minutes and then were done.
These were simple to make and delicious to eat. I made half the batch round rolls to go with a pasta dinner and the other half long rolls for sausages tomorrow. I think the long rolls are a little on the small side - next time I'll just do a whole batch but make 8 bolillo style rolls instead of 16 smaller ones. Very good - a definite keeper!
I've made these several times now and they seem to be foolproof. I knead the dough and let it rise twice before dividing it into rolls and spray the oven walls with cold water while the rolls cook to give them a crispy crust. Very good, my boyfriend can't stop eating them.
These are good. Next time though I will add more sugar, 4 T. instead of 2. I made the cloverleaf rolls, and it made 12 large rolls in my muffin pan. They rose up very nice, they are light and chewy inside, and crusty outside. It took 11 minutes in my oven.
I made these for Thanksgiving and received RAVE reviews! I followed the recommendation of one review that said to add a little honey, which turned out great. The second batch I used wheat flour, which wasn't quite as tasty as the first batch I made with white flour (they were still good, but not great). I'll have to sift through the reviews and see if anyone has a solution for the wheat flour variety. Overall, though, these were a hit and will definately be made again!
Awesome recipe! There isn't any left over in my house when I make rolls or loaves of bread out of this recipe. I also have used this recipe to make cheese or jalapeño bread. Both were great successes. Thanks for sharing!
These rolls are so easy to make, and so delicious! My parents are bread lovers, so they really enjoyed these rolls. I used the recipe exactly as it was written and the rolls turned out perfectly. Thanks for sharing.
