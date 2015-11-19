Quick and Easy Huevos Rancheros

Rating: 4.4 stars
35 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 20
  • 4 star values: 13
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2

Being Canadian, the only time we were able to enjoy this dish was when we traveled to Cali. When searching for a recipe (including this site) I unfortunately could not find the perfect solution. There were so many different variations with either too many ingredients or missing things we love most. I'm a busy Mom and want EASY so I decided to wing it and came up with my own version. Top with sour cream if desired.

By MuskokaJac

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an oven to 500 degrees F (260 degrees C).

  • Arrange tostada shells on a baking sheet. Spread a layer of refried beans onto each shell; sprinkle each shell with about 1 tablespoon Cheddar cheese.

  • Combine chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, salsa, and 1 cup cilantro in a saucepan over medium heat; cook and stir until warm, about 5 minutes.

  • Put black beans in a microwave-safe bowl; heat in microwave until warm, about 1 minute.

  • Heat butter in a skillet over medium heat; cook each egg in the melted butter until white is firm and yolk is still together, 2 to 3 minutes. Carefully place each cooked egg atop a tostada shell; sprinkle with remaining Cheddar cheese.

  • Bake tostadas in the preheated oven until cheese is melted, about 10 minutes.

  • Place each tostada on a plate; top with salsa mixture and cilantro. Spoon black beans on the side.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
735 calories; protein 41.5g; carbohydrates 55.6g; fat 38.9g; cholesterol 447.9mg; sodium 1744.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (37)

Most helpful positive review

bryan
Rating: 5 stars
06/11/2014
Absolutely love this recipe...a very satisfying breakfast...holds you over until dinner ! One change I made was I preheated the oven to 450 degrees F and omitted the chipotle peppers. Read More
Helpful
(11)

Most helpful critical review

crunchy
Rating: 1 stars
05/02/2019
Don’t need to make. This is the most ridiculous huevos rancheros recipe I’ve ever heard of. I’ve ate at a lot of authentic Mexican restaurants and have never had a variation like this. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Reviews:
Nicole K
Rating: 4 stars
09/29/2018
This recipe was great! Very tasty with refried beans and everything! One thing I would change next time is just crack the egg right on the tostada and refried beans. I cooked mine beforehand as instructed and they came out with the yolks nearly fully cooked and I like mine runny. To each their own though! Also, I just bought some fancy-ish salsa from Walmart and spooned it one the tostadas after they were done baking. Still good! Another thing, I actually just bought corn tortillas instead of tostadas and put a little butter on the bottom of them then baked them. All of the tostadas at Walmart looked like they were already broken but with this method they still came out flavorful and crunchy! Read More
Helpful
(10)
eric
Rating: 5 stars
12/25/2014
Great recipe! I omitted the side of black beans As I felt the refried beans took care of business. I will definitely make this again Read More
Helpful
(9)
Dianae Weeks
Rating: 4 stars
07/18/2015
Being a hot summer day, I heated the tortillas in a cast iron skillet then added the refried beans and cheese then topped with fried egg and salsa. Worked fine! Read More
Helpful
(4)
savethebroccoli
Rating: 5 stars
11/10/2018
I followed this recipe exactly. I just wish I d had more people over to eat this recipe. It was A LOT of food but we definitely won t have to worry about breakfast for the next couple of days. Saved! Read More
Helpful
(2)
southerncharm
Rating: 5 stars
01/11/2017
Made this for my husband this morning; he liked them. I am a whimp when it comes to spicy food therefore I seeded the peppers that were in adobo sauce used my favorite salsa verde and they were just right for my whimpy tastebuds. Would I make them again......absolutely. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Sandra Weisgerber
Rating: 5 stars
05/07/2019
Fabulous - Spicy- but really really good. Followed the recipe - excluded Cilantro as no one my house really likes it. As others indicated, the Black Beans are not necessary the dish is filling itself without them and I would fry my eggs for maybe a one less minute as they were a bit more cooked than I like. All in all, great breakfast and easy to serve to a large group at once. Read More
Helpful
(1)
joshpo21
Rating: 5 stars
07/04/2017
Great recipe! Read More
Helpful
(1)
aed1129
Rating: 5 stars
08/19/2018
So easy and so delicious. I have been wanting huevos rancheros since I visited a friend in Albuquerque about a year ago and these hit the spot! Read More
Helpful
(1)
