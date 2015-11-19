Quick and Easy Huevos Rancheros

1 of 37

Rating: 5 stars Absolutely love this recipe...a very satisfying breakfast...holds you over until dinner ! One change I made was I preheated the oven to 450 degrees F and omitted the chipotle peppers. Helpful (11)

Rating: 4 stars This recipe was great! Very tasty with refried beans and everything! One thing I would change next time is just crack the egg right on the tostada and refried beans. I cooked mine beforehand as instructed and they came out with the yolks nearly fully cooked and I like mine runny. To each their own though! Also, I just bought some fancy-ish salsa from Walmart and spooned it one the tostadas after they were done baking. Still good! Another thing, I actually just bought corn tortillas instead of tostadas and put a little butter on the bottom of them then baked them. All of the tostadas at Walmart looked like they were already broken but with this method they still came out flavorful and crunchy! Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars Great recipe! I omitted the side of black beans As I felt the refried beans took care of business. I will definitely make this again Helpful (9)

Rating: 4 stars Being a hot summer day, I heated the tortillas in a cast iron skillet then added the refried beans and cheese then topped with fried egg and salsa. Worked fine! Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars I followed this recipe exactly. I just wish I d had more people over to eat this recipe. It was A LOT of food but we definitely won t have to worry about breakfast for the next couple of days. Saved! Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars Made this for my husband this morning; he liked them. I am a whimp when it comes to spicy food therefore I seeded the peppers that were in adobo sauce used my favorite salsa verde and they were just right for my whimpy tastebuds. Would I make them again......absolutely. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars Fabulous - Spicy- but really really good. Followed the recipe - excluded Cilantro as no one my house really likes it. As others indicated, the Black Beans are not necessary the dish is filling itself without them and I would fry my eggs for maybe a one less minute as they were a bit more cooked than I like. All in all, great breakfast and easy to serve to a large group at once. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Great recipe! Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars So easy and so delicious. I have been wanting huevos rancheros since I visited a friend in Albuquerque about a year ago and these hit the spot! Helpful (1)