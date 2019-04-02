Sour Cream Chicken Enchilada Casserole
Crispy, cheesy and has a great taste. Also tastes like chicken nachos! Serve with Lipton® Spanish rice.
This recipe is very similar to my own Sour Cream Chicken Enchiladas. The only difference is that mine has chopped olives and green onions. I also use soft white corn tortillas. For my family we prefer our original dish even though this recipe is good. This had great flavor and the crunch of the chips are a pleasant change and added a great corn flavor, however, the chips were almost stale tasting and hard to chew after baking. Overall, this meal was a good change for my family and I am sure that someone else would prefer this version over mine so I would strongly recommend everyone to try this recipe.Read More
This recipe was good, but a little dry. I used about 12 ounces of chips and I boiled the chicken breast (then cubed it). I also added some green onions. I cooked it in the oven for about 25 minutes. I will make it again, but maybe next time I will try adding some chicken broth.
Even my picky 15 year old liked this - and that's saying something! I did add green onion and black olives, and a good sprinkle of garlic powder. I didn't have green chiles, so I subbed in minced roasted red peppers for a little color and flavor. I only had Monterey Jack cheese, which was a bit too mild - will definitely use Colby Jack or cheddar next time. Great way to use up leftover roasted chicken breast!
These enchiladas come together in a New York minute with the help of, what I used, was a roasted chicken from the deli. And the fact that it also uses tortilla chips is a bonus that I have been doing for Years! I mean who doesn't have an open bag of chips that are quickly sliding toward the trash can? Why not repurpose them before pitching them? And if you have leftover chicken, this casserole is a dream for cleaning out that fridge! The only thing that would make this better is having a fried egg on top of each serving!!
Next time I'm gonna double the recipe! It was so easy and so yummy! My husband and kids ate it all and wanted more!
My family (husband, son, grandson and brother-in-law) really liked this dish. Will definitely make it again.
Changed to lime tortilla chips and marinated chicken in lime.
It was similar to my recipe but sometimes I use flour tortillas and more spices, chile powder, garlic powder, onion powder, oregano and red pepper flakes, also add a little chicken broth. Makes all the difference.
I made it for my 3 kids and they loved it. I only cooked half, had to cook the other half. I added green onions and made some homemade encilada seasoning to add and will add sliced olives next time. This will be a go to recipe.
This was amazing! I used rotisserie chicken, probably double what the recipe called for. I added 2 teas roasted garlic powder, 1 teas onion powder, 1 teas chili powder, 1 teas oregano, 1 teas crushed red pepper, 1/2 teas salt, 1 teas pepper, 1 small can sliced black olives, and 1 cup chicken broth. After I put the cheese on top, I chopped a bunch of green onions and put those on top. I baked it 30 minutes at 350, then broiled it a couple minutes to brown the top. OMG! Soooo good!!!
This is super simple and delicious! I added an extra layer of cheese on top of the corn chips. It made a nice cheesy crunchy crust. i served it with salsa and extra sour cream. Everyone liked it.
Fabulous! I doubled the soup and added black olives and extra cheese. Family thought it was perfection.
