Sour Cream Chicken Enchilada Casserole

Crispy, cheesy and has a great taste. Also tastes like chicken nachos! Serve with Lipton® Spanish rice.

Recipe by DiRkFaN41

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray a 9x13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

  • Layer tortilla chips in the bottom of the prepared baking dish.

  • Mix chicken, cream of chicken soup, sour cream, and green chile peppers in a bowl; spoon onto crushed tortilla chips. Sprinkle Colby-Jack cheese over chicken layer.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until bubbling and cheese is melted, about 30 minutes.

Per Serving:
534 calories; protein 24.6g; carbohydrates 29.2g; fat 36.2g; cholesterol 92.5mg; sodium 874.2mg. Full Nutrition
