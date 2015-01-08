Low-Fat Sour Cream Chicken Enchiladas

Rating: 4.23 stars
30 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 15
  • 4 star values: 9
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

I have been looking for a great restaurant-quality sour cream sauce enchilada recipe and was handed this one from a friend's grandma. It was exactly what I wanted and so simple to make! If you don't like really spicy foods, the optional items listed can be removed from the recipe and the dish is just as yummy!

By CourtneyR

8 more images

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Mix sour cream, cream of chicken soup, and cilantro in a saucepan over medium heat; cook, stirring occasionally, until heated through, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove from heat.

  • Spray a large skillet with cooking spray; add tomatoes with green chile peppers, chicken, onion, and green chiles. Cook and stir mixture over medium heat until onion is transparent, 5 to 10 minutes.

  • Place tortillas on a microwave-safe plate; heat in the microwave until warm and flexible, about 10 seconds.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray an 8x11-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

  • Spoon 2 to 3 tablespoons chicken mixture down the center of each tortilla; sprinkle filling with about 1 tablespoon Colby-pepperjack cheese. Roll each tortilla around the filling and place seam side down into the prepared baking dish. Top tortillas with sour cream sauce; sprinkle remaining cheese over sour cream layer.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until sauce is bubbling and cheese is melted, 25 to 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
413 calories; protein 21.9g; carbohydrates 43.8g; fat 16.5g; cholesterol 57.2mg; sodium 1052.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (31)

Most helpful positive review

sulsgirl
Rating: 5 stars
01/02/2015
Easy and delicious! A few changes I made: 1 cup of chicken is not enough- I added closer to 2 1/2 cups. Also, I added 1 tsp minced garlic and a few tablespoons of the sour cream mixture to the tomato mixture to help bind it. I added fresh cilantro on top after baking. Read More
Helpful
(7)

Most helpful critical review

Cindy
Rating: 3 stars
12/17/2016
I used more chicken (2 cooked breasts) and 2 cans of Rotel. Flavor was really good. However there was too much sour cream sauce. I love sour cream but it was a bit overwhelming. If I make it again I would not put less of the mixture on top. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Reviews:
schrimp
Rating: 4 stars
10/25/2015
Very yummy! Still like my traditional recipe more than the sour cream sauce but very good. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Denise Mehl
Rating: 4 stars
09/27/2017
I didn't have any cilantro so used some of the green chilis in the sauce. Added garlic because, well it's GARLIC! Very good and I used leftover baked chicken there was plenty left over because it is just my husband and I. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Elaine Harper
Rating: 4 stars
05/10/2018
Yummy easy to make. For me in trying to eat a bit healthier this is a good "not from scratch but maybe better for us than fast food" recipe. You can make it even easier -use chunky salsa of your choice in place of these three ingredients - can of tomatoes can of green chilis and chopped cilantro. We used low sodium cream of chicken soup and reduced fat cheese. The recipe makes a lot of 'sauce'... next time I may double the number of tortillas to make more enchiladas up the amount of chicken & veggies in the filling... and maybe even add black beans if the family agrees. I think with those additions the ratio of sauce to enchilad will be more to our preference. We had a salad with ours but next time I think I'll just shred lettuce and dice some tomatoes and serve on top of the entree for some freshness. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Trina Howard
Rating: 5 stars
04/05/2017
Great Read More
Anne Haggerty Pashenee
Rating: 5 stars
04/20/2015
These are absolutely and a definite guilty pleasure on a lower calorie lifestyle. My boyfriend who is all midwestern casserole loving requests these at least once a month. Thanks for a great recipe. Read More
melrose9781
Rating: 4 stars
07/23/2014
Great and easy to make. I used a more chicken than the recipe called for as I had to make more than 8 for a pot luck at work. Everyone loved them!! Read More
Tammy
Rating: 5 stars
08/03/2021
I love it just the way it is. So good !!!! Read More
