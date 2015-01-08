Low-Fat Sour Cream Chicken Enchiladas

1 of 31

Rating: 5 stars Easy and delicious! A few changes I made: 1 cup of chicken is not enough- I added closer to 2 1/2 cups. Also, I added 1 tsp minced garlic and a few tablespoons of the sour cream mixture to the tomato mixture to help bind it. I added fresh cilantro on top after baking. Helpful (7)

Rating: 3 stars I used more chicken (2 cooked breasts) and 2 cans of Rotel. Flavor was really good. However there was too much sour cream sauce. I love sour cream but it was a bit overwhelming. If I make it again I would not put less of the mixture on top. Helpful (3)

Rating: 4 stars Very yummy! Still like my traditional recipe more than the sour cream sauce but very good. Helpful (1)

Rating: 4 stars I didn't have any cilantro so used some of the green chilis in the sauce. Added garlic because, well it's GARLIC! Very good and I used leftover baked chicken there was plenty left over because it is just my husband and I. Helpful (1)

Rating: 4 stars Yummy easy to make. For me in trying to eat a bit healthier this is a good "not from scratch but maybe better for us than fast food" recipe. You can make it even easier -use chunky salsa of your choice in place of these three ingredients - can of tomatoes can of green chilis and chopped cilantro. We used low sodium cream of chicken soup and reduced fat cheese. The recipe makes a lot of 'sauce'... next time I may double the number of tortillas to make more enchiladas up the amount of chicken & veggies in the filling... and maybe even add black beans if the family agrees. I think with those additions the ratio of sauce to enchilad will be more to our preference. We had a salad with ours but next time I think I'll just shred lettuce and dice some tomatoes and serve on top of the entree for some freshness. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Great

Rating: 5 stars These are absolutely and a definite guilty pleasure on a lower calorie lifestyle. My boyfriend who is all midwestern casserole loving requests these at least once a month. Thanks for a great recipe.

Rating: 4 stars Great and easy to make. I used a more chicken than the recipe called for as I had to make more than 8 for a pot luck at work. Everyone loved them!!