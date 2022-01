Low-Fat Sour Cream Chicken Enchiladas

Rating: 4 stars

Yummy easy to make. For me in trying to eat a bit healthier this is a good "not from scratch but maybe better for us than fast food" recipe. You can make it even easier -use chunky salsa of your choice in place of these three ingredients - can of tomatoes can of green chilis and chopped cilantro. We used low sodium cream of chicken soup and reduced fat cheese. The recipe makes a lot of 'sauce'... next time I may double the number of tortillas to make more enchiladas up the amount of chicken & veggies in the filling... and maybe even add black beans if the family agrees. I think with those additions the ratio of sauce to enchilad will be more to our preference. We had a salad with ours but next time I think I'll just shred lettuce and dice some tomatoes and serve on top of the entree for some freshness.