Easy Mini Bagel Pizzas
A homemade take on a frozen favorite. Much less fat and still yummy.
We found a pizza stone preheated in the oven works amazing for getting the best possible texture out of the bagels. We had leftover pizza toppings from when we cooked up a large pizza (refrigerated crumbled sausage, pepperoni, mozzarella). Needed to use them up so this seemed like the way to do it. The texture was just perfect on a preheated stone at 425 degrees on the bottom rack for about 10 minutes. Hot enough that the toppings were no longer cold and the cheese was just starting to slightly turn brown. Perfect!! That's my pic with the three on the clear plate. I think they were wonderful.Read More
This was an overall fairly good lunch. I do wish for it to have a bit more flavor but it is something I would make and eat again, very easy to make.Read More
This is one of my favorite quick meals--the possibilities are endless. I like to make the pizza sauce from scratch. When I do this for dinner, I make little bowls of "toppings"--sliced olives, chopped onion, fresh sliced mushrooms, crumbled sausage, mozzerella cheese.....you name it. This way, everyone can make their own pizza the way they like it. HUGE hit for beginning cooks.
Quick and easy, mini pizzas in the simplest form. My daughter and I enjoyed this as a quick dinner. I made homemade pizza sauce (tomato sauce, paste, oil, and seasonings.)
Very easy, kid friendly, adaptable and fast. I use a canned pizza sauce....after I spread some on the toasted bagel I sprinkle with garlic powder and Italian seasonings. Top with a pizza cheese blend and then the turkey pepperoni and sliced green pepper strips. Thanks!
We found pizza flavored bagels and made these. They are so good!!
Perfect for a quick dinner that the kids can help with. Definitely kid friendly. Very versatile since you can add whichever toppings you desire. Used regular sized bagels so we increased the time from 5 minutes to 10. Will be making this again.
Yummy!!
The kids sure liked them!
This is one of my family's long-time favorite suppers: we've made pizza bagelssince my children were little (they're now 50, 48, and 43), and they now make them in their own families. We use tomato paste instead of pasta sauce, as it spreads on the bagels much easier and holds the 'additions' much better.
This came out so delicious! I used fresh mozzarella torn into tiny chunks instead of shredded cheese. Next time I might add some fresh chopped basil for a little extra something something ;)
Very delicious
My kid loved it and so did I! just used regular bagels and regular pepperoni though.
Boo! I made these for a Halloween appetizer using a mini ghost shaped cookie cutter to cut out provolone cheese.
Very easy and because we don't care pepperoni, I cooked some pork sausage & fennel seed to mix into the pizza sauce-yummy!
OMG AMAZING!!! And DELICIOUS!!!
I liked it because I'm not a fan of English muffins. I used bagel thins and baked just a minute more and they were delicious.
