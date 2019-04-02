Easy Mini Bagel Pizzas

A homemade take on a frozen favorite. Much less fat and still yummy.

Recipe by LEANANSIDHE

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil.

  • Arrange bagels on prepared baking sheet, cut sides up. Spoon a thin layer of pizza sauce over each bagel half and sprinkle with pizza cheese. Place 2 pepperoni slices on each bagel.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until cheese is melted and pepperoni is lightly browned, about 6 minutes.

Per Serving:
232 calories; protein 13.9g; carbohydrates 30.3g; fat 5.8g; cholesterol 32.9mg; sodium 787.7mg. Full Nutrition
