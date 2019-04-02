Cauliflower Au Gratin

4.4
160 Ratings
  • 5 96
  • 4 47
  • 3 11
  • 2 6
  • 1 0

Cheesy cauliflower au gratin recipe.

Recipe by Amy Woessner

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
14 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place a steamer insert into a saucepan and fill with water to just below the bottom of the steamer. Bring water to a boil. Add cauliflower, cover, and steam until tender, 5 to 7 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x9-inch baking dish.

  • Heat butter in a small saucepan over low heat; cook and stir onion in the melted butter until softened, about 5 minutes. Add flour; cook, stirring constantly, until mixture just starts to brown, 3 to 5 minutes. Gradually pour milk into mixture, whisking into a smooth sauce. Cook until just simmering.

  • Remove sauce from heat and stir in half the Cheddar cheese until melted; sprinkle with pepper and nutmeg.

  • Place steamed cauliflower in the prepared baking dish; pour cheese sauce over cauliflower. Sprinkle with remaining Cheddar cheese.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until cheese is melted and browned, about 25 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
208 calories; protein 10.8g; carbohydrates 10.6g; fat 14.2g; cholesterol 43.2mg; sodium 249.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/25/2022