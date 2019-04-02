Cauliflower Au Gratin
Cheesy cauliflower au gratin recipe.
Cheesy cauliflower au gratin recipe.
One of my favorite ways to make cauliflower. I omit the nutmeg and add a dash of Frank's Hot Sauce and a little dijon mustard. There's never any leftovers--we usually eat the whole casserole dish full. I like to serve this with meatloaf.Read More
I found this a bit bland. I would make it again but try to give it a bit more flavour, maybe some dijon or some bacon bits..Read More
One of my favorite ways to make cauliflower. I omit the nutmeg and add a dash of Frank's Hot Sauce and a little dijon mustard. There's never any leftovers--we usually eat the whole casserole dish full. I like to serve this with meatloaf.
I made a couple of changes - instead of baking it for 25 minutes, which seemed a long additional time for hot cooked sauce and hot cooked cauliflower, I drained the veg, poured the sauce over and put under a grill (UK)/broiler (US) for a few minutes until the sauce bubbled and browned. I have also sprinkled it with breadcrumbs before grilling to add a crunch. Great with baked ham or some bacon.
This is an excellent basic recipe to riff on, which really are the best kind. It is flexible, stands up to changes and substitutions. The results are creamy, cheesylicious cauliflower that you might even get your picky eaters to try. Here are the changes I made, just to give you an idea of what can be done. I had a huge head of cauliflower (purchased for $1 at produce stand) and 3 smallish heads of broccoli veronica. Seemed like I needed more cheese sauce as a result, so I increased the sauce by 1/2 (3 Tbsp Butter, 3 Tbsp flour, 1 and 1/2 c. of milk, etc.) I had only scallions so I chopped up 1 and 1/2 c. of them. I had only 1/2 c. sharp cheddar so I subbed in colbyjack (obviously used more of that as well.) I love nutmeg in my cream sauce so I tripled the pinch of nutmeg and ground some fresh black pepper in there (definitely more than a few pinches.) This recipe is fairly low sodium, a little too low sodium for my tastes so I added about 1/2 tsp sea salt. So I followed the steps for the white sauce and kept the proportions except for seasoning, followed the cooking instructions including steaming until veggies were tender and baked it off with extra cheese on top. It was beautiful, tasted wonderful, and I got no complaints at all from the 18 year old, 12 year old, 98 year old, hubby or myself. (Do you know how rare it is to find a recipe they all like? lol, good job Amy W.)
Absolutely loved this. The only change I made was instead of steaming the cauliflower and roasted it with a bit of olive oil until the tips were starting to brown. Added the sauce and cheese and baked as directed. This is the best cauliflower we have ever had. The roasting eliminated any chance of turning watery.
Pretty good, although I don't really see the point of baking the cauliflower in the sauce. It ends up getting diluted by the water that comes out of the cauliflower. Much prefer to pour sauce on steamed cauliflower, and this has the added advantage of allowing portion control for those who are worried about a high-calorie sauce.
Really easy and delicious. I only made a couple of minor changes. First, I was out of nutmeg so used a pinch of paprika instead. I am a low carb eater, so I used half and half (instead of milk and flour), to hold the dish together. Then added a pinch of salt, since there was none in the recipe, and it was perfect. The onion adds a really nice dimension to the dish. I would not omit it unless you hate onion. Loved this and will make it again soon.
I baked the dish in the oven WITHOUT steaming the cauliflower first. I don't like mushy veggies. I added broccoli florets too, about half a head of cauliflower and almost equal amounts broccoli, washed and cut small with no stems. I mixed it all together so that my uncooked veggies wouldn't scorch. Baked about 20 minutes then added french's fried onions to the top until they were crispy. Yummy.
Will be making this recipe shortly, but with only one change - my mom use to gut the tough parts of the cauliflower out and steamed the whole rounded head (probably boiled it in those days)poured the cheese sauce over, a sprinkle of paprika, just before serving - was beautiful and oh, so good!
The cauliflower absorbed all of the sauce. It turned out perfect. One head made a full Pyrex dish. Will def. use the sauce again for potatoes, and make THIS dish again.
I found this a bit bland. I would make it again but try to give it a bit more flavour, maybe some dijon or some bacon bits..
I didn't have an onion on hand to make this, and was really just trying to get rid of a head of cauliflower that was about to go bad, but still, this was very good! I also don't have a steamer, so I just boiled the cauliflower for a 5 or 6 minutes. It worked just as well. :) My husband doesn't really like cauliflower, but he went back for seconds of this. A great cheesy treat!
Yooey Gooey goodness.
Oh yeah, this was good. Made it exactly as described except I added some colby jack cheese and parmesan I needed to use up, about 3 oz CJ and 1oz parm. Baked it for 30 minutes because it wasn't very brown after 25, flavor and texture were fantastic.
This was a very good dish. I ended up just steaming the cauliflower in the microwave for about 10 minutes, and sauteed the onions until they were soft. I added panko bread crumbs as the top layer. My wife and I enjoyed it quite a bit, and it will join our rotation of cauliflower dishes.
Awesome. Made as written without the nutmeg.
Made this tonight to go with my ham, but was somewhat disappointed. I meant to add some dry mustard to the sauce to add zip, but dummy me, I forgot. So, it was rather bland. Also needed added salt.
excellent recipe....loved the nutmeg in this. It was a hit with my family.
It was a very easy dish to prepare and tasty!
I was looking forward to making this recipe. Needless to say, I was very disappointed. I thought it lacked immensely in flavor. It didn't have much flavor at all. I followed the recipe as written. I was so thankful to try the cheese sauce before I poured it on the cauliflower. I ended up dumping salt, garlic powder and a ton more nutmeg in the cheese before pouring over the cauliflower. It just really is lacking something else. Not sure that I would make this again.
My results were bland and there wasn't enough cheese sauce. Perhaps my head of cauliflower was bigger than needed. If I use this recipe again, I will double the cheese and add some other seasonings.
This is about as delicious as they come! I have now made this several times and it disappears quickly each and every time- even with picky eaters! I make as directed with two exceptions: I add 2-3 slices of crumbled crispy bacon, because everything is better with bacon, and I sub paprika for the nutmeg. I do also use an onion, but I use a diced green onion. A regular favorite now.
Excellent recipe. It wasn't bland at all. It doesn't need bacon, dijon mustard, etc. The original recipe has plenty of flavor.
Alternatively used sharp cheddar instead of the plain type & red onion, too. Did feel the need to add a bit of salt when eating it, but not sure if adding salt into the recipe ingredients beforehand would have mattered or not. Will definitely make it again! :-)p
Yummy. Easy. Needed more seasonings as mentioned. Tangy cheese, some lemon in the sauce & Panko crumbs helped.
After reading some of the reviews, I decided to change a few things. Didn't use nutmeg. Seasoned with 6-8 drops tabasco sauce, a few shakes of paprika, Lawry's season salt, about 1 tsp dijon mustard. I had some leftover bacon so crumbled that into the mix. I substituted colby/jack cheese. Next time I think I'll use bits of ham if I don't have bacon. So yummy!!!!
GOOD EASY. This is a fast easy way to pick up plain cauliflower. I found sauce a little thick and did not trickle through cauliflower. Still fine just make a little thinner next time. We enjoyed.
Made exactly to recipe. It was great. The dash of nutmeg makes it perfect.
I didn't change a thing! My family and I loved it.
Loved it. Moist, cheesy. Yummmm:) Thank you.
Delicious! Took the advice of others and tossed the cauliflower in olive oil and roasted until tips turned brown. I’d definitely make this again!
Doubled the recipe. Otherwise kept to the recipe exactly. Next time, I'll cut down the cheese sauce by 1/4 as I felt there was too much of it for the 2 rather large cauliflower heads I used. Very satisfying and rich and a perfect lower carb option for my diabetic husband.
I added more cheese because in my family there can never be too much cheese. I also added buttered, sautéed bread crumbs to the top before putting it in the oven. Both my husband is not easily won over and his 91 year old mother loved, loved, loved it.
The cooking method and sauce consistency were spot on! I was concerned that the dish would get watery as it baked but the cauliflower definitely soaked up the cheese sauce and turned out beautifully. I did make sure to only steam the cauliflower until it was just softened, not mushy so that it could stand up to the cheese sauce and bake time. The only thing keeping this from being a 5 star recipe is that it was incredibly bland, I'd recommend adding seasonings.
I just love this!!!! Omitted the nutmeg and added broccoli and parm cheese to sauce. Tremendous!!!
One of the things my husband missed most after having to omit lactose and gluten from his diet was dishes like this, so I made changes by making the sauce with gluten free flour and lactose free milk. I had to use a bit more milk than stated as it was too thick but other than that, the rest was the same. It tasted delicious ?? One happy husband with his classic favourite!
Excellent recipe. Made as the recipe calls for!!! Will make it again!
This was so tasty - good nutritional value and easy to make! I loved how it turned out and served it with grilled chicken.
If a simple cheese sauce w/ cruciferous vegetables is bland...so be it. A little cayenne in the sauce and paprika on top helps that a bit. Alter the cheese if desired. Gruyere was $11 so I went w/ Fontina cause it melts well and Extra Sharp Cheddar cheese and some Kerrygold white cheddar. I put a layer of ravioli down before the cheese sauce to add another flavor and some more protein.10/17/16...update. Just straight extra sharp cheddar cheese this time. Still turned out good.
Because of time constraints, I ended up doing this in the microwave for 5 minutes on 60% power and it worked well. First I steamed the cauliflower so it was cooked. I added all the cheese on top of the cauliflower instead of in the creamed sauce.
This was a nice change of pace, I substituted this for a carb side (to meatloaf) and no one noticed. Everyone ate some but I couldn't sell seconds or the leftovers. After baking, I drained water from the dish twice and that was after following the advice of others to steam and drain the cauliflower before baking. I was worried it would over cook and be mush but that wasn't an issue. Having to drain it isn't any big deal, I (we) just didn't think the sauce was very flavorful according to our taste and we are often diverse in opinion. It's always possible I made an error or an ingredient was off. I will probably try again and be more involved with the sauce. Thanks for the great idea :)
I would give this recipe 4.5 stars based only that it needed more salt. Other than that this is a fabulous recipe. Next time I will add extra onion, but I love onions and cheese together.
A big hit during our New Year's Eve dinner! I used two heads of cauliflower and a 9x13 pan since I was serving a large group. I made the sauce as noted in the original recipe and it was enough to cover my doubled dish.
I rated this 4 stars because it's fast and easy to prepare, tastes great and makes an attractive-looking dish. However, like some other reviewers I omitted the pre-steaming step. I followed all instructions minus the steaming, and my dish turned out roasted perfectly without being mushy. The florets maintained their shape, but were still cooked through. Changing up the spices or the type of cheese or adding things like bacon bits or chopped scallions or crushed french fried onions would give some nice variety to this dish while staying close to the original recipe.
So yummy! Different cheeses taste good too. I followed the recipe exactly in terms of measurements. My husband who isn't huge on veggies loved it too. Quick, cheap and easy--my favorite kind of dish!
DELICIOUS!! Add some salt and this recipe is perfect!
I omitted the onion. I have been looking for a cauliflower receipe for a long time that was both delicious and easy.
Followed recipe, but slightly modified process - cut up cauliflower and added salt and 1/2 cup water and microwaved covered for 5 minutes on high - left it to steam while preparing onion/cream mixture as directed - drained water off cauliflower and topped with onion/cream mixture (like spreading cake frosting) - topped with cheddar and added 1/2 cup shredded parmesan - broiled for 10 minutes or so until caramel color - turned off oven broiler and left in oven until dinner was finished. Didn't soak up all the extra liquid but loved the added flavor - Yummmmmmmm!
Unexpectedly, EXCELLENT! My Daughter is eliminating carbs and I made this side dish as an option for her. She said is was like macaroni and cheese. She was right. I happened to have a package of block sharp cheddar on hand. I usually buy it already grated. The cheese flavor was so much richer and I realized, I am going to buy block from now on. I believe the flavor of the cheese is reduced when you buy it grated. Another cooking lesson learned!
Great overall! Thanks so much for posting this recipe. Cauliflower used to be an enemy. Now a good friend. I did a few things to fit to my taste. I found the cauliflower too crunchy so steamed for 9 minutes. Also, found the sauce too thick so added 1/2 more cup of whole milk. Finally, thought it could use more kick so added a.couple of tablespoons of grated parmesan in the sauce and also sprinkled on top. But that's just to suit me - make it as is and you won't be disappointed!
I didn't have a steamer, so I microwaved the cauliflower for about four minutes with a couple tablespoons of water. Overall a very good dish!
Easy and Delicious!! Enough said!! My family really enjoyed this!! :)
Used golden cauliflower and sharp white cheddar.
A hit in our house. Had to tweek the steaming time with my automatic steamer to 13min to get the cauliflower cooked to my taste. Then had to keep in oven about 10min longer. The cauliflower was cooked to my liking. I think the sauce flavor was just right.
I love this recipe. We've made it just like it's written and we've made it with a few alterations. Added 1/2 cup of valveeta cheese and dried onions and or shallots instead of fresh onion. The kids really enjoy the version with velveeta as it makes it taste just like mac and cheese. Super easy and adaptable recipe which we enjoy often.
Delicious! Like another reviewer, instead of nutmeg, I improvised with a smidge of mustard powder, A splash of Worcestershire sauce, and a shake of siracha sauce.
I cut down on dishes to clean by setting aside the steamer basket of cooked cauliflower, then using the same pan to make the cheese sauce. Then I stirred the cauliflower into the sauce and served it without doing the oven step. It was eagerly received by my family.
Recipe is just perfect and I love how simple it is to follow xd
I followed some others' suggestions and made these changes- I pan roasted the florets in olive oil instead of steaming. I added a clove of minced garlic with the onion. I also substituted the nutmeg for paprika and added a couple dashes of Tabasco into the milk. Next time I'll add a bit of dijon too to see how I like it. I thought they turned out great! We had it with baked chicken and the sauce was great for dipping the chicken in.
Very good. After reading reviews, I added a bit of salt to the sauce and about 2 tsp of dijon mustard. I made it ahead of time as well. Taste the cheese sauce to make sure you are happy with it before putting on the cauliflower.
Hubby says four stars, I say five. I made as directed but next time I'll left out the nutmeg. This is a keeper
Tried several recipes and this one turned out perfect for our family. Easy and tasty
I have made this recipe a few times, and each time my family or friends eat this side more than the other sides served alongside it. I do not add nutmeg. Instead I follow another person’s review and add Dijon mustard and a couple of dashes of hot sauce.
Very excellent. I do not like the taste of nutmeg, next time I will do it without. Perfect and easy to make just as the recipe is written.
This is a very tasty, quick and delightful recipe! I made it as written but did add about 1/2 tsp djon and almost over- did it with the djon..It was still very tasty and I am having some for breakfast.Definitely will make it again and use it as a dish for a potluck.
I made this to use up frozen cauliflower. I added crumbled bacon for more flavor. I did not add the nutmeg.
Simple to make and great flavor! Changed nothing!
It is delicious and easy to make. I did not add any nutmeg
Very good, adding more nutmeg next time and doubling the batch!
This is a tasty, cheesy, way to eat cauliflower. Don't skip the nutmeg. Adding a bit of garlic or Dijon mustard would definitely up the flavors, but it is good as is. It is a bit heavy, so a good sub for a carb ladened side or even as part of a meatless meal. It received Raves from the hubby, the picky one, and several other adults.
I added crumbled bacon! It was great
very very good family loves it
Just as most people said it was very watery. Very good and tasty thou. Will make again with some changes.
I liked this recipe it turned out really good and was very tasty.
This was so easy to make and tasted delicious this Christmas at our dinner. I would definitely make it again. I made it exactly as it reads.
I liked this dish; it was simple to make and delicious. I served it with a salad on the side.
I made no changes, followed recipe as written. If I had changed anything it would have been a different recipe. Made it for dinner last night and since we enjoyed it until it was gone, I may make again TONIGHT. Prices are good right now and the vegetable is beautiful.
The flavor is good, the nutmeg was a nice touch.
Followed recipe without any changes. Enjoyed very much and it is a keeper to make in the future.
Made this tonight and ate almost half of it, making it my full meal! it was delicious. I'm not a fan of nutmeg but put a pinch in and loved the dish. This recipe is a keeper for me.
Delicious. I will definitely make it again. I had a little bit of heavy cream left over and I substituted it for some of the milk. It would have been great either way.
This is a great side dish.
I did not make any changes. It was OK , however I "may " make it again.
Not so great.
This was delicious. The Grandkids even asked for seconds. I would use an 8x8" pan the next time.
Made 1/2 but needed more sauce, abit bland
I have made this dish about 4 times and everytime I make it my family LOVES it.
Taste great but it turned out watery so I'm not sure what I did wrong. May be I should have used less milk because the cauliflower was moist from being steamed. I also added lemon pepper and garlic powder to the cauliflower for more taste. I did not have nutmeg. Next time I will make sure I have all ingredients.
I added chives and bacon bits! Yum!!!
This was very good. I added garlic powder and onion powder to the sauce because it needed something. A couple reviewers said it was runny, so do this. Drain the cauliflower in a colander and pat it dry with paper towels. Then make your sauce. Dump the cauliflower into the casserole dish and pat dry again with paper towels. Then porin your sauce. It was not runny at all. The next time I make this, I'll only boil for 5 min, and bake for 15 min. It was a little too soft for our liking. Good recipe.
Made exactly as written, and for us this was good—not great. It just didn’t have as much flavor as I’d hoped for, even with all the cheese. The sauce cried out for salt and pepper, at the very least, which I will add next time.
The sauce was too thick. It only needs Tablespoon of flour. Tasted ok but a gluey consistency.
Delicious and easy! I added buttered panko for a nice crunch!
This was easy to put together on a busy Monday evening. The only change I made was adding a couple minced cloves of garlic with the onions as well as added the black pepper, (I'm not a nutmeg fan so I omitted that) used about a tsp of oregano and tsp of mrs dash And topped with some grated Parmesan as well as the shredded cheese and fresh parsley! It was a hit!!! I will keep making this!!
Made this for a church brunch. It was gone in 20 minutes.
This was a very nice change for me and I loved the cheese. It's tasty while still healthy.
I ended up having to make several adjustments to the recipe flavor wise and because it was too thick. For gluten free and lactose free due to dietary restrictions, I used gluten free all purpose flour, vegan butter, and unsweetened coconut milk, all of which I've used in the past successfully for a basic bechamel. Once I added the seasonings and cheese, it was way too thick and I had to add approximately another cup of milk (perfect thickness now and not too thin). The flavor seemed bland so I added additional seasoning which helped (1/4 tsp salt, 1/4 tsp black pepper, 1/4 tsp nutmeg, 1/2 tsp dried mustard, a little cayenne). Otherwise, directions as written to make this dish were perfect.
Have made this several times! We both like it!! Nice change for cauliflower.
Very good but needs some salt
Amazing recipe, tasted great. But, it just wasn't my thing. The sauce was amazing though! I'm going to use the sauce to make some macaroni and cheese. Beautiful cheesy sauce.
Been making a variation of this for years! My grandchildren request it for all holidays! My tweeks are. No nutmeg ( our family saves that for spinach) and yes hot sauce. Also, the already cooked cauliflower doesn’t need all the oven time unless you want mush! No more than 15-20 min.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections