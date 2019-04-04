Good recipe. I usually make my pot roasts in my slow cooker, but I grew up with it always being made in the oven, and sometimes I miss the crustier roast beef that you get in the oven, so I tried this last night. We are a family of five, two of whom are teenage boys, who very much love their meat and potatoes. So I doubled the weight of the roast beef, as well as doubled the amount of potatoes and carrots used. I kept the onion, celery, and water the same, and eyeballed the seasonings, adding some to the veggies as well as the meat. I also added a bit more of the seasoning to the gravy, as well as added some bouillon. We enjoyed this very much, but there are a few things I will change next time: I will season and braise the meat before adding to the roasting pan. This helps get the flavor into the meat, as well as produce that crust I love. I will triple the amount of carrots (we love carrots!) I will use beef broth instead of water, and reduce the amount to two cups, adding an additional cup when I make the gravy, if needed. The veggies got a bit too mushy for my taste, and I think it was because there was too much liquid. I will make my gravy with flour rather than cornstarch. This is just a personal preference. I was raised on flour gravy, and I just like it better.