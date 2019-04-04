Pot Roast

Learn how long to cook pot roast in the oven at 350 degrees F with this easy recipe for oven-baked pot roast with vegetables. The aroma will make you hungry while the delicious roast bakes.

By Linda C

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
3 hrs 5 mins
total:
3 hrs 25 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C).

  • Place roast in a large baking pan; arrange potatoes, onion, carrots, and celery around roast. Pour 3 cups water into the baking pan. Season roast with salt, pepper, and garlic salt. Cover pan with aluminum foil.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until roast is browned and cooked through, about 3 hours. An instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part of the roast should read 145 degrees F (65 degrees C). Transfer roast to an oven-safe platter. Remove vegetables using a slotted spoon and arrange them around roast.

  • Reduce oven temperature to 200 degrees F (95 degrees C). Place the platter with roast and vegetables in the oven to keep warm.

  • Pour remaining pan juices into a saucepan; bring to a boil. Stir together remaining 1/2 cup water and cornstarch in a bowl until smooth; pour into boiling pan juices. Reduce heat to medium; cook, stirring constantly, until gravy is thick, about 5 minutes; season with salt and pepper. Stir in browning sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
508 calories; protein 31.3g; carbohydrates 41g; fat 23.9g; cholesterol 98mg; sodium 200.5mg. Full Nutrition
