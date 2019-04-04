Pot Roast
Learn how long to cook pot roast in the oven at 350 degrees F with this easy recipe for oven-baked pot roast with vegetables. The aroma will make you hungry while the delicious roast bakes.
Just tried this tonight! It turned out great! Very tender pot roast and veggies and it made a great gravy. I used my enamel lined dutch oven instead of a roasting pan and foil. I used Kitchen Bouquet for the browning sauce. I did use 1 cup of red wine and 2 cups of water for a deeper flavor and color. I will be using this recipe again- delicious!Read More
i have made many roasts over the past few years, and just reading this recipe i can tell you that you should ABSOLUTELY NOT just throw everything into the pot and throw into the oven, YOU MUST PRE BROWN YOUR ROAST TO LOCK IN THE FLAVOR, and a roast must be cooked low and slow and for a long period of time. also after you pre-brown the roast, you need to deglaze the pan with the wine or broth. i never use wine, i always use broth.Read More
This is a very simple, traditional recipe for pot roast, and it yields tasty, tender results. I also like using the cornstarch and browning sauce -- it makes a silky, flavorful gravy. My only suggestion is to add a little more seasoning; it might be a smidgen too bland without it. Also, try making it in your crock pot for 8-9 hours on low or 5 hours on high!
I replaced some of the water with red wine. I also added in some thyme and some bay leaves. The more important thing was that I browned the meat in a frying pan before ever putting it in the oven. Then, when the time comes for making the gravy, I just heat the broth and add in some flour mixed with water. It came out great and the family loved it. Next time around, I plan to chop up a few cloves of garlic to toss in with the veggies.
So very good! The next night, I used the shredded leftovers rolled into corn tortillas stuck toothpicks to secure, fried in oil for taquitos, served with guacamole. AWESOME
Very tender and moist pot roast - no knife needed. I added red pepper flakes, cabbage and some mushrooms since I did not have celery and used 2 cups of chicken broth and water (along with carrots and red potatoes). House smelled wonderful. Easy prep and clean up too. Thank you for this great recipe. Also just served with juice from roasting pan which was delish. Next time will try to make the gravy.
Good recipe. I usually make my pot roasts in my slow cooker, but I grew up with it always being made in the oven, and sometimes I miss the crustier roast beef that you get in the oven, so I tried this last night. We are a family of five, two of whom are teenage boys, who very much love their meat and potatoes. So I doubled the weight of the roast beef, as well as doubled the amount of potatoes and carrots used. I kept the onion, celery, and water the same, and eyeballed the seasonings, adding some to the veggies as well as the meat. I also added a bit more of the seasoning to the gravy, as well as added some bouillon. We enjoyed this very much, but there are a few things I will change next time: I will season and braise the meat before adding to the roasting pan. This helps get the flavor into the meat, as well as produce that crust I love. I will triple the amount of carrots (we love carrots!) I will use beef broth instead of water, and reduce the amount to two cups, adding an additional cup when I make the gravy, if needed. The veggies got a bit too mushy for my taste, and I think it was because there was too much liquid. I will make my gravy with flour rather than cornstarch. This is just a personal preference. I was raised on flour gravy, and I just like it better.
I used twice as many veggies as listed here, skipped the water, used a quart of home-canned tomatoes with juice instead, and subbed garlic powder for garlic salt, using that liberally. I also had a 3 lb roast. For gravy, I subbed searing flour for corn starch, so needed about twice as much, and made a roux with about 1/2 skim milk instead of water after browning the flour. Worked great. Tasted yummy.
I followed the recipe as written, with the exception of baking the roast an hour before I added the carrots and potatoes, since other reviewers said theirs got too mushy. Next time I will only bake them for a hour, as I thought they were still a little too over done. Other than that, the chuck roast was very tender and tasty.
I made this for the third time last night. My changes: seasoned the meat with pepper, onion powder, garlic powder, and a little salt; seared the meat in a Dutch oven with 2T olive oil for about 5 minutes per side/1 minute on each edge; used low sodium beef broth to deglaze the pan; simmered for 5 minutes; returned the beef to the pan; added vegetables; and covered the pan before putting it into the oven. Cooked for about 1.5 hours at 350. Came out delicious. Definitely will make again. Appreciated all of the helpful comments from others!
The is the perfect basic prep for Pot Roast..imo! I roasted my chuck roast seasoned with pepper only without a cover for the first hour, turning the roast at the half hour mark; this browned the meat nicely. (no salt..beef has plenty of natural salt in the muscle) Then I add the onion, celery and double the carrots with broth and wine to finish for the remaining 2 hours. We like mashed potatoes so I don't use potatoes in the roast. I also roast a whole bulb of garlic separately in foil drizzled with EVOO to add to the potatoes (and a few in the gravy!) the last hour. WoW..what a meal.
This was my first time making this and took it for a friendsgiving dinner. Everyone loved it! Very savory and tasty!
Thank you for sharing a great and easy way to cook pot roast! The meat was tender and could be broken by a fork.Yes, indeed, the aroma, as it was cooking, was so wonderful! It turned out very, very well. The second time, I used Lipton French Onion Mix instead of water just for something different! This recipe is in my keepers box!
Substituted beef bouillon and red wine for the water. Added yams,celery and onions along with basil,thyme,garlic powder,Mrs dash,and seasoning herbs. Browned Chuck roast in cast iron Dutch oven added liquid,veggies baked for 2 1\2 hours till small roast fell apart. Thickened dripping with cornstarch mixture. Delicious!!!!
Like others, I made changes. I doubled the amount of veggies, since I want veggies with the leftover pot roast. I always season and sear the roast before putting it in the oven. I let the roast cook for an hour before I add the veggies. I also add Lipton's French Onion Soup mix as a base for the liquid since my mother always used it.
Fantastic! Seared meat w/ Emerils, salt, pepper and flower. Added more veggies and shrooms, also used beef broth for the water and better than Bouillon for gravy!
Good, basic pot roast recipe. I substituted 2 cup of red wine and 1 cup of water for the 3 cups of water and also did not bother with the gravy. This is an easy version of pot roast since the roast is not browned before putting it in the oven. I roasted it in a covered cast iron roaster. Came out very tender and tasty.
I made just a small change. I added 1 cup of red wine, along with two cans of beef broth. Turned out delicious!!
Made no changes to this, meat did not need a knife was so tender. next time i will omit potatoes and add more veggies and mushrooms and make mashed taters cause of all the gravy i was able to make from the drippings the 3 cups of water netted 2 cups of stock i did a 4 tbls butter/flour mix in CI skillet added stock with salt pepper first time doing this, this is now my go to gravy maker no more store bought packages
Made it for the first time and followed the recipe pretty much as written. Added an extra potato and some carrots. Overall it was very good but I will likely adjust the seasonings just a ittle next time.
One of the best pot roast recipes I’ve made. Will be making again and again.....
I did add some red wine. It was very tasty, will defiantly make it again.
This is very good and very easy to make. Not too many ingredients. I like cooking with wine when possible so I reduced the water by 1/2 cup and added 1/2 cup red wine.
Wow! Our 5 year old had seconds, thirds, fourths, and fifths of this! I cooked it in my calphalon metal Dutch oven with a glass lid. I stead of water I used 4 cups of beef broth. I only had potatoes so that was it! I seasoned it with garlic and onion powder, salt and pepper. After 2hrs and 10 minutes in the oven at 300 it was well done but still so tender! I made the gravy by just pouring the beef broth in a sauce pan and using 4 tbs of corn starch and a 1/2 cup of cold water. We served it with broccoli. It was amazing! Every one loved it.
I used beef broth instead of water.Excellent!
This turned out great! I seasoned and seared the roast before adding liquid and veggies. I used 1/2 water & 1/3 chicken broth though. Also made the gravy from the juices, and used the 3 TBSP cornstarch that it called for, but this was way too much. Next time I'll use the cornstarch sparingly. All in all this was a yummy dish! ??
Fantastic recipe! I read the reviews and instead of water used beef broth and wine. I cooked it in the oven to get the old fashioned feel of a New England pot roast. Also, I increased the amount of vegetables and spices. The juice/broth was so tasty I didn't feel the need to add cornstarch or flour to make gravy. This is a great versatile recipe. Thank you!
This pot roast was delicious and very tender with wonderful gravy. So easy to prepare! You won’t be disappointed.
this is so delicious. I made some add on. I used white wine because I didn't have any red. Than I browned all sides of the roast with some butter with onions & garlic. Than I added spices that I really like. oregano, basil, black pepper, thyme & salt. Once everything was at a nice simmer in the Dutch oven I added water with broth. everything came out so delicious.
Pot Roast made the way it is supposed to be made. Just the basics and flavors melting together to bring back fond family Sunday Lunch. Only substitute made was a steak seasoning for the Salt/Pepper/Garlic spices.
very good and easy to make.
I fell asleep while it was in the oven. I baked it for 5 hours. Turned out Delicious. The gravy turned out excellent!! Will make again.
I agree with some other raters that the roast has to be browned first. This was definitely lacking in flavor and the large amount of corn starch made the gravy a really funky consistency. Would also use beef or chicken broth instead of water. My 1 3/4 pound roast was into the 180 degree range at 2:45. I would start the gravy with a flour/fat roux browned in the sauce pan before adding the de-fatted cooking liquid. That way you can do away with the corn starch altogether.
Used 14.5 oz can beef stock and 1 1/4. Cups water instead of 3 cups of water. When I made the gravy I used 1/2 cup of the meat juice instead of water with the cornstarch.
Very good. I added whole mushrooms and it was delicious
A really excellent recipe. I did use a lot more veggies than called for that I added an hour after the meat cooked and they came out beautifully. The gravy was a nice surprise and the crowd I fed really enjoyed everything served that day. I’ll be making this again.
I made this for tonight's dinner. I did use 2 cups water and 1 cup red wine, as was suggested by another reviewer. I also used a small pot roast and small pork roast. it was delicious!!
The recipe as smelled amazing but waking up the next morning and tasting it was overwhelmingly meaty in a strong not so good way. So I added red pepper and brown sugar and let it cook on low for several more hours and it was amazing. I also added mushrooms.
Followed the recipe and the beef came out tough. It was my first try with a pot roast, so possibly I missed a step.
I adjusted the servings down to two. It adjusts all the ingredients but not the cook times. It is def not the same cook time for 1 1/2 lbs As it is for 4lbs ! This is the sites error of course not the recipes.
I love this recipe. I will definitely make it again.
I tried this and it came out tough and dry. I am guessing that the temperature of 300 degrees may have been too much since I took the roast out after 1 1/2 hours. Veggies were overdone as well.
I thought it was very good, traditional pot roast recipe. I think I will add a little cayenne pepper next time to give it a little "pop", but will keep the basic recipe. Thanks Linda C!
I don't know what I did wrong, but the roast was extremely tough and veggies were overcooked.
I like to try new ideas for pot roast, I like this recipe.
No changes, I will be making this again
I added Lipton French onion soup mix with the 3 cups of water and added way more potatoes and carrots (family goes crazy for 'em) and it came out great. Used a basic McCormick dry brown gravy mix in with the juices n stuff n it was to perfect
I put the pot roast in a rectangle aluminum pan. I put carrots, celery, and onion. There hours later, we had an amazing, juicy, melt in your mouth meal! I’ll definitely be making this again!
Came out bland and as tough as a bed sheet. Will not be making again.
Easy and delicious
My first time making a pot roast. Only thing I did different was that I added a little extra of the potatoes, carrots and celery. I just loved the gravy, the roast turned out delicious! Will be making this again soon!
The pot roast was a hit and the gravy was just right and not too thick. Two days later I cut the meat, potatoes, mushrooms and any other larges pieces of food and put the leftovers in a crock pot on high with a cup of water mixed with one beef bullion cube dissolved and it was a great beef stew lunch after it simmered for a while.
Great flavor and very easy to make. My husband loved it!
if you fallow the directions it is tough, while good it does not not present as a good pot roast
I really wanted pot roast, but I don’t have a Dutch oven or crock pot. After searching I can across this recipe and let me tell you, it is SO YUMMY! The roast just fell apart so tender and moist! I found it to be flavorful with just the salt, pepper and garlic pepper (I used garlic pepper instead of salt to reduce sodium.) I also cooked mine in an oven bag which I felt licked in the flavor well. I will definitely be putting this into one of my classic dinner recipes!
Delicious! I used 2lbs of beef stew meat and added fresh mushrooms. Left out celery because we don't care for it. I added 2 chopped cloves of garlic, and threw in a couple of bay leafs as I always do for any pot roast recipe I make. I cooked it on high in the crockpot for 4 hrs. Served this was th Amish bread from this site. Awesome Sunday evening pot roast dinner to come home to!
Amazing recipe! I am a huge huge fan of pot roasts...
Perfect. I followed the recipe exactly. It was done 15 minutes early. Although the recipe called for spices, nothing was overbearing. Very tasteful!
I liked it but used a combination of 1 c of red cooking wine and 2 c of beef broth, added 2 tsp of Worcestershire sauce, a large bay leaf, a half tsp each of thyme and rosemary. Also before I put the beef in I also sauteed some chopped garlic right after the onions. Used also sweet potatoes. Don't like celery so I didn't use it. YUM
This was very good and easy to make! I did not change a thing. I am sure the secret is in getting a non-fatty pot roast which sometimes I don't notice until I get home, but this time I did. Thanks for sharing.
It looks easy to do . I am going to try making as soon i get the things i need . If it turns out i will let you know . keep a look out for my post.
Loved this recipe for the first chilly Fall evening! I added extra veggies to this recipe; broccoli and asparagus. I like to "Shake it up" a bit. VERY yummy served with warm sourdough bread.
Amazing flavor. I made my own gravy mix and cooked it in the crockpot.
Good recipe. Added a bay leaf and seasoned & brown the meat prior to cooking.
I'm not sure what planet I am cooking on but it says cook at 300 for 3 hours. Well mine was slightly overdone in 2! Glad I checked it then. I will be looking for a different recipe that requires lower temp for longer period of time.
This is a keeper. I browned the meat prior to baking and skipped the browning ingredient as we avoid non-food ingredients but the roast was delicious, tender and flavorful without.
Came out great, my family loved it ! I used chicken broth instead of water and didn't make the gravy part since with that it was tasty enough. Definitely making it again as a regular quick dinner to prep.
Boy did this turn out "Very Good"....followed instructions to a tee in slow cooker. I am a retired sailor of 26 years. I had my son dig into it the first night along with a renter....they both dove into my pot roast and asked when will be the next time the I'll cook in my slow cooker. You I am not known for my cooking, but now this has changed things a bit.
It came out fantastic!
Moist beef, delicious veggies. I put mine in a Dutch oven with its lid and it worked great.
Turned out awesome! Only thing I did different was used two cups beef broth and one cup water
My pot roast turned out great. I did brown the roast and I left out the garlic. The meat was very tender and the vegetables were perfectly cooked. I didn't make gravy because I wanted to use the leftovers for vegetable beef soup in a few days. I added the recipe to my favorites.
Gr8 recipe! I loved it! Very delicious.
I loved that the recipe was so easy and simple. The less fuss the better.
I've tried this recipe several times and have never had it turn out properly. The 145 internal temperature is rare and not realistic if you were to cook this roast at 300 for 3 hours. Sorry, but this is a bad recipe.
I added oregano and garlic a pinch of sea salt and black pepper. I loved that it was a one pot meal with the added veggies. I would make this again.
Oh boy I'm in love!!
cooked in cast iron pot. Loved the gravey
I made this for Christmas Eve dinner for something different. It came out wonderful. The entire house smelled delicious. I used a can of beef broth to replace 2 cups of water. I received several compliments from family that is was such a flavorful roast.
Turned out so great. My roast wasn't fully thawed so I put it on for 3 hours at 350° and it was cooked perfectly. Fantastic recipe, will definitely use it again!
Word. We LOVED this dish!! Make it! You won't regret it!
I followed the recipe exactly and it was the best post roast I have ever prepared. After years of trying to fix a good roast I had almost given up . This recipe is going in my permanent family cookbook and will be a regular at our home. Great recipe !
Definitely a good meal. Will make it a staple.
Not falling apart but good with meat slicer. Used 1 cup red wine to deglaze and used red wine for gravy after removed.
It was an awesome dish.
turned out great
I followed the recipe closely (omitted the browning sauce and added a parsnip because I like parsnips in my pot roast) and I was very pleased with the way it turned out. Next time I will doctor it up a bit with a pinch of this and a dash of that to add a bit more flavor. I think maybe dusting the meat with flour and searing all sides prior to putting it in the oven would benefit both the meat and the gravy.
I thought this was very, very good BUT I did change it slightly. I browned the meat first. I added only 2 cups of water with a large bullion cube and I added minced garlic instead of garlic powder. Oh and I didn’t add the gravy seasoning stuff. It was very flavorful and I served it with egg noodles.
Loved it. My adjustments were as follows. I did not trim off the fat,, as this gives the juice flavor. I used 2 cups of beef broth, then 1 cup of water. I seasoned with salt, pepper, lots of garlic powder and onion powder on both sides. I also sprinkled on a little bit of rosemary. I did not add carrots and potatoes until the last hour, otherwise they are too soft and mushy. I cooked a 2.75 lb chuck roast at 325 for 3 1/2 hrs. The meat shredded perfectly. Will definitely make again.
It turned out tender and juicy. I will definitely be making it again.
My 2# roast would have been a charred brick if I left it for the full 3 hours at 300°! I pulled it out at 140°, about 1.5 hours, and let it rest for about 10 minutes. I also browned the whole roast before cooking. Absolutely perfect! Moist, tender, and flavorful. The gravy was delightful with lots of flavor, very smooth, and I didn't have to adjust the seasonings for the roast. A new family favorite!
Super easy love it
Just not it. I don't make roasts in the oven, I always use my slow cooker but thought I'd give this a shot cause we're in the middle of moving and everything is packed. All in all the flavor would have been nice but the roast didn't keep it.
I added whole fresh mushrooms, but all else was the same. Yummy!!
It has been a while since I decided to make a roast. This came out great! The whole family like it! The two pound roast was not large enough for my family of 4, I would try a 3-4lb roast. (We love our leftovers for lunch the next day).
Oh my goodness. Old-school delicious.
I'm rating this on cooking method, mostly. This is the way to do it! I've tried stove top and crockpot, but this is the easiest and most tender. I seared it first, use low sodium beef broth instead of water, real garlic, no celery, and a heckuva lot more seasonings. Turned out like butter. Yum!
Very tender, delicious flavorful
My go to place!
