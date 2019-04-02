Ice Cream Sandwich Cake

This ice cream sandwich cake was renamed as "The Best Dessert I've Ever Eaten" by my daughter this Memorial Day. I had made it before, but my husband ate all of it before she had a chance to get a taste! My husband doesn't like when I take this desert to a large gathering because it means he won't have any leftovers!

By DAYMOMMY

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 9x13-inch cake
Ingredients

Directions

  • Arrange a layer of ice cream sandwiches in the bottom of a 9x13-inch dish; top with a layer of whipped topping, hot fudge topping, and caramel topping. Repeat layering with remaining ice cream sandwiches, whipped topping, hot fudge topping, and caramel topping, ending with a top layer of whipped topping. Sprinkle with pecans.

  • Cover the dish with aluminum foil and freeze until set, about 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
576 calories; protein 6.5g; carbohydrates 85.4g; fat 24.8g; cholesterol 39.8mg; sodium 260mg. Full Nutrition
