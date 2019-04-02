This ice cream sandwich cake was renamed as "The Best Dessert I've Ever Eaten" by my daughter this Memorial Day. I had made it before, but my husband ate all of it before she had a chance to get a taste! My husband doesn't like when I take this desert to a large gathering because it means he won't have any leftovers!
I made this for a group of 8 adults and 4 children ( ages 6-10 ). I had so hoped it would be enjoyed by all, but 3 of the children politely declined dessert. My son-in-law, who is normally not a dessert person, loved it! The other adults ate it, but left portions on their plates. I personally found it to be too rich and sweet.
Crowd pleaser! I took a whole pan to a cookout and brought it home empty:) I loved it because it was so easy, they loved it because it was equally delicious. I took the suggestion of topping it with crushed butterfingers instead of pecans....mmmmmm!
It went fast at the cookout I brought it to! The hot fudge sauce doesn't pour very easily, and so the final layer didn't spread very well. I covered it with foil and the entire top layer stuck to the foil! *Fortunately* I had decided to put the top layer of whipped topping on right before serving. So I scraped all the fudge and caramel off the foil, spread it in an unattractive layer on top, then covered it all with whipped cream, and then red-white-and-blue sprinkles for Memorial Day! Huge hit.
This dessert was so simple and so yummy! Instead of the whipped topping in between, I used a Mocha Almond Fudge ice cream :D Next time I'm going to try a Mint Chocolate Chip ice cream. The possibilities are endless with this :)
Fantastic dessert! Found this and needed a dessert (hostessing a family reunion followed by Bunco at my house on consecutive weeks). For the reunion, used a whole jar of the hot fudge sauce on each layer after reading other comments and it worked well. Also took the idea of nuking the sauce for 30 seconds to make the spreading easier. Layered ice cream sandwiches, fudge sauce, Cool Whip and repeated the layers. For Bunco, a layer of ice cream sandwiches, caramel topping, Heath Bar bits, Cool Whip, ice cream sandwiches, fudge topping, Cool Whip. A hit, again. The best part was that Friendly ice cream novelties were on sale at a local store-buy 2, get 3 free. The following week, Smucker's toppings were a sale item-buy 2, get 1 free. Talk about a delicious, cost effective dessert-I scored!
Klondike bars instead of ice cream sandwiches takes this over the top. Cookies and cream was ridiculous but pick your favorite. Make sure there is something salty and crunchy in between the layers and it will be requested constantly.
Great and easy recipe! I modified it just a little. Instead of all vanilla ice cream sandwiches, I used mint chocolate chip ice cream sandwiches. And on the top, I added mini York peppermint patties. It was fabulous! I will be using this one again.
It can't be a sin because I got the recipe from watching the Dugger girls do it!! If "cake" has been in freezer overnight, take it out about 20 minutes prior to serving so it isn't rock hard. We love dry roasted peanuts as a garnish but nuts are a "self-serve". Haven't served it to anyone that didn't at least think about having seconds!! Excellent dessert for any occasion.
Super easy to make. I did make a few adjustments. I added chocolate pudding mix to cool whip and did one layer of sandwiches next chocolate pudding cool whip then fudge and caramel. I did plain cool whip for the top and crushed Oreo on top because no one will eat nuts.
O!M!G! Made this for a pot luck at work in January. People went crazy for it. We had another pot luck last week and I was going to make something different, but was told I HAVE TO make this again. I have to make 2 so everyone can have some.
I made this for my mom for mothers day, she loved it. I halved the recipe and fit it in an 8x8 baking dish. I did not top with nuts or any other candy, just the toppings were perfect for us. I'd love to try it with peanuts in the future and try and rip off a DQ Peanut Buster Parfait though :) Thanks so much for sharing.
This was great! I read the other reviews and made the following changes: I started with a layer of ice cream sandwiches, smoothed over a layer of whip cream, then added a layer of homemade caramel ice cream topping. Next put another layer of ice cream sandwiches, & another layer of whip cream. I then froze it for about 6 hours. I didn't cover it, as another person suggested, so the whip cream didn't stick to anything. Meanwhile, I made a recipe of homemade hot fudge ice cream topping & set aside. For serving, I took the ice cream sandwich cake out of the freezer about 15 minutes before cutting into it. I placed individual servings on plates & poured on the warmed homemade fudge topping over each serving. I let everyone dress their own serving with whatever toppings they wanted: Skor bar crumbles (smashed chocolate bars), Reese's peanut butter bar (also smashed into crumbles), honey roasted peanuts & pecan pieces. Definitely a keeper recipe!
I made it using 1 container of Magic Shell fudge topping instead of hot fudge -- much easier and the shell works as a "glue" to hold everything together. It tastes great and was definitely a crowd pleaser. So easy that my 8 year old can make it without assistance!
This was a huge hit for my 9 year olds birthday. My husband said it was the best cake he has ever had! my sister said she wants this for her bday but with Reese's peanut butter cups- made this one with crushed butterfingers on top. I have to say this is one of the easiest desserts I have ever made!
July 28, 2015 - This was a hit!!! I made this over the week-end & took it to a neighbors cook-out. I changed it up a bit. I started w/the Ice cream sandwiches & once I thawed out the COOL WHIP, I added a package of Instant vanilla pudding(powder)to the COOL WHIP. Which I layered on top of the Sandwiches. Next I poured on the choc sauce (need to MW for about 45-60 SEC)then I crushed NUTTER BUTTER cookies & sprinkled them on-top of the choc sauce, then repeated w/the sandwiches, choc sauce, etc. As previous reviews indicated, I put this in the freezer before adding the last layer of COOL WHIP. Froze over night & added the last of the COOL WHIP & drizzled caramel sauce on-top of that. This recipe makes a 9" x 13" pan & will serve approx 20 ~ 24 ppl. This was actually too much, as we were only 4 ppl. I left some w/neighbor & still had half of the pan for next weeks family dinner. Will make again & switch out the NUTTER BUTTERS for Oreos or other cookies/candies. 5 Stars
You can't mess this up. Crushed Oreo cookies and/or crushed pretzels, Heath bar pieces, peanut brittle...etc. I make this in disposable loaf pans. This recipe makes two. Save a couple in my freezer to bring to new neighbors or ailing friends. No need to be in a hurry to eat it!
Made a half recipe in an 8x8. Mix whip topping with one package pudding mix (vanilla or chocolate), saving some plain whip topping to frost top after freezing (also fudge sauce to drizzle when serving). Will try with a layer of melted peanut butter and also with magic shell and oreos. Yum! Use parchment to line the pan, and either don't cover it in the freezer or use toothpicks to keep the foil off the top so it doesn't stick. Set up a topping bar with hot fudge, peanuts, pecans, crushed oreos or nutter butters, ...
This comes up as a request now all the time. So simple, so delicious. I have made this exactly as prescribed, which is perfect. If you would like to amp it up like I do, make your own whipped cream with heavy cream, powdered sugar and a little kahlua. Really takes it to the next level.
I took this to a summer picnic and it was a big hit! I did not add the nuts as a topping, just in case someone might have a sensitivity to them. Next time I will add colored sprinkles to make it look even more festive.
This was fantastic, I made it for a birthday and everyone raved . about it. You can customize it and use any filling you want - hot fudge, caramel, candies, butterscotch, nuts or fruit. Absolutely easy and yummy!
Halved the recipe and made it twice. All I can say is my son's first words were "OH MY GOSH - THIS IS SO GOOD"!!! Easy to make - will definitely do it again. Tip - - if frozen longer than an hour, it's easier to serve - I made it the day before. UPDATE: I've now made this multiple times when taking dinner to friends for various reasons - they can't get enough of it and now one family asks for it as their birthday cake(s)!
Wow! Easy and tasty as written I'm sure. My changes: only 16 ice cream sandwiches; only 1 container of cool whip mixed with one small pkg of chocolate instant pudding and 1 cup of milk. I "iced" the sides of the cake as well. Excellent! As noted by previous reviewer, take out of freezer about 20 minutes before serving.
Come on who would not love this. It is the families best dessert.
Kathleen Kaczor
Rating: 4 stars
07/08/2016
This is the easiest and fastest dessert I've ever made. Guests seemed to love it. I'm not a fan of cool whip and wonder if someone could recommend a viable alternative. Perhaps real whipped cream stabilized with gelatin...? I'd hate to waste the $15 or so on ingredients and have it not work. Thanks!
One of my lifelong favorites, but with these changes: Use only 12 oz. of whipped topping. Use more pecans, 1 1/2 c., TOASTED, for great flavor. Hint: Don't layer the hot fudge; save it to heat later (microwave in jar) & drizzle over servings.
I use real whipped cream, blueberries and walnuts on top. My favorite ice cream is dark cherry vanilla. You can fit anyone's favorite ingredients in the versatile and delicious recipe. I first heard it two years ago on public radio.
Everyone loves this! and they always are amazed that its so simple to make. I find it easier to spread the chocolate fudge directly on the ice cream sandwiches followed by caramel then the whip topping. If you have tried making this then you know its impossible to spread anything on top of whipped topping. Also you don't really want to be heating up the fudge because it melts the ice cream fast. So many variations for this recipe but awesome as is
This was amazing! Instead of pecans, I toasted about 1/2 cup of slivered almonds (put in the toaster oven on the broil setting about 3 minutes) and sprinkled the almonds between both layers. I made it the day of our party, placed it in the freezer without the foil on top, then 3 hours later took it out and sliced it with a knife into large squares. It was fabulous and got rave reviews from my guests.
I made this when my kids and grandkids came over. The older kids loved it just as much as the grandkids! My 13 year old grandson has requested I make this for his birthday party. Sometimes I only do one layer vs the two. Either way it is always a hit.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/22/2022
Very good and so easy to make. Make sure to get high quality ice cream bars (makes a huge difference). I used Heath English Toffee Bits instead of pecans and got rave reviews from my family. Will definitely make this again.
I broke up kit Kat bars and sprinkled it on top! I also used chocolate/vanilla ice cream sandwiches. Cherries on top of each piece would have been good. Next time. It was a super easy recipe and we enjoyed iti
Super easy, super good. This one would be great to make with a child who likes to help and could be done days before a party. This recipe makes a lot of refreshing, fun, summertime dessert. Thanks for the recipe!
I have made this several times and it is always a hit. The first time I made it exactly as the recipe reads. After, I realized it was easy to change it up by using hot fudge versus chocolate, caramel versus butterscotch, syrup vs hard shell, etc. Use your favorites and it seems to always turn out wonderfully!
Made for church luncheon. Folks LOVED it. I used instant chocolate pudding in the cool whip for the middle layer and regular ice-cream sandwiches for the first and third layer. Regular cool whip for the final topping along with the drizzled caramel, hot fudge sauce and peanuts. Once sliced, the layers looked fantastic with the chocolate cool whip layer in the middle. Also, I froze it without covering it, to avoid all the toppings from sticking. When I served it, I filled a large pan with ice and placed the dessert pan on top. It kept really well on the serving table.
This was AMAZING! I made it for my hubby's birthday because he requested an ice cream cake. It was so easy to put together. I used chopped up peanut butter cups in place of the pecans because that's his favorite candy. I would have preferred the pecans, but it wasn't MY birthday! hehe :)
I used Klondike Ice Cream Sandwiches, they are a little bigger and fatter so you don't need as many ( you can cut in halves to fill the gaps).... I used Smucker's Salted Caramel.. Was yummy... I bought two Heath Bars and put in ziplock bag and broke into little pieces for the top...easy recipe and delicious!!!
I’m not much of a baker and prefer to just assemble desserts so this was a perfect recipe for me - and it didn’t disappoint! In fact, it was shockingly delicious. I used a combination of traditional vanilla and caramel ice cream sandwiches, less whipped topping than called for, replaced the hot fudge with a drizzle of plain chocolate syrup and caramel sauce, and topped with chopped honey roasted peanuts instead of pecans - it was delicious. The most time consuming part was unwrapping the ice cream sandwiches. So good!!
We made this for our church kids camp family night and OH my, my!!! It was a hit to say the least. The only thing we did different was left off the nuts (due to a child with allergies). Definitely a dessert that I will make again!!
I made this for my grandaughter's birthday. Everyone loved it. I did use chopped walnuts...didn't have pecans. I sprinkled some rice krispies in between layers for crunch. Wouldn't do it again, they got soggy after awhile.
Every year, my oldest granddaughter asks for this ice cream sandwich cake as her birthday cake. It's easy to make, no baking involved, and it's always yummy. Her birthday is in mid-June, so it's a cool treat. It takes only minutes to make, and can be made the day before and frozen. There's never any left overs.
Although, it looked great, I just wasn't crazy about this. I used store brand ice-cream sandwiches. Perhaps if I had used a more premium ice-cream brand, it would have tasted better. I may try again with a premium ice-cream.
Great dessert that tastes like you worked all day on it! Although, I did make a few changes. I added Magic Shell, (which hardens when you put it on something cold) and I put it on the cool whip when making the layers. It gave a nice little crunch to the dessert. I also used dark chocolate syrup and caramel syrup, so it was a little runny, but I just poured whatever ran out, on top when dishing. Delicious dish and will make it again!
Taters
Rating: 5 stars
05/26/2017
Very rich, but it was easy to make, looked impressive, and was a big hit with the kids.
Oh my gosh, to die for and ridiculously easy! I almost felt guilty making such a simple dessert but glad I did! I didn't think it would actually fit in a 9x13 but it did--barely. Don't pass this one up, and don't think about the calories. I used peanuts and swore it tasted like frozen snickers bars. yummmm
It was an easy to make dessert for the summer. I didn’t want to turn on the oven. I didn’t use the full amount of the hot fudge or the caramel, and I used dry roasted peanuts on top. I used the extra creamy cool whip, which I think is better than regular cool whip. Got compliments on the dessert. Would make again.
This recipe was very easy to make and looked delicious after the final product! Took it to a dinner party and everybody thoroughly enjoyed it! I left out the peanuts and used crushed butterfingers. I will definitely be making this again!
This is a super easy and much loved summertime dessert in our family. Quality of ingredients does make a difference. Love that it can easily be modified to please your group such as omitting nuts, adding or omitting suace(s).
It was a very, very hot saturday afternoon. We needed a coooool desert. It was easy to make and was a big hit. The best comment was.... you got G. To eat dessert. That is amaising. We all can hardly wait to make it again!
My folks loved this!! I liked that it only took a few ingredients and just a few minutes to assemble?? you definitely want to have a fairly deep dish and also it sure helps to soften the hot fudge sauce in the microwave before applying.
