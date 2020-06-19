Crisp Evenings Blackberry Cake

02.03.17 ~ A heavy, dense cake that has just the right amount of spices. I had a abundance of blackberries I was trying to use when I came across this recipe. My DH really enjoyed it. I used buttermilk in place of the soured milk as I had some on hand. I really enjoyed the frosting. I did omit the coconut and the pecans as DH wanted just plain frosting. The cake is very good and a nice use for blackberries.
wow! This was a great recipe and easy to do, the cake is moist. didn't make the icing as we can have too much sugar. however i did make them into muffins instead. Cooking time was a bit longer, also switched out spices for all spice and added 1/2 teaspoon of almond and vanilla. Thank you for sharing this!
