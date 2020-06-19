Crisp Evenings Blackberry Cake

This yummy blackberry cake is yummy year-round. I especially love it served warm for dessert in the winter, because the spices warm me up!

Recipe by Allison S F

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
1 9-inch cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Cake:
Icing:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9-inch cake pan.

  • Stir milk and vinegar together in a small bowl; set aside to sour for 5 minutes.

  • Beat white sugar and 3/4 cup butter together in a bowl using an electric mixer until creamy and smooth; beat in eggs, soured milk, baking soda, cardamom, cloves, and nutmeg. Gradually stir in flour until just incorporated. Fold in 1 cup blackberries. Pour batter into the prepared pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted in the center of the cake comes out clean, 25 to 35 minutes. Allow cake to cool.

  • Beat confectioners' sugar and 1/2 cup butter together in a bowl using an electric mixer until smooth and creamy; mix in 1/2 cup blackberries and milk until frosting is desired thickness. Spread icing on the cooled cake; sprinkle with coconut and pecans.

Editor's Note:

Buttermilk can be used in place of the milk and vinegar step.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
375 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 52.5g; fat 18.4g; cholesterol 61.8mg; sodium 198.9mg. Full Nutrition
