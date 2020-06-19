Mulberry Preserves
This jam recipe has been tossed around my family for three generations and has never failed to work/turn out and is yummy no matter what we add to it! There are so many ways to change and add to it that any person in your family will love it. It also works well using strawberries and rhubarb together or any other berry you can think of instead of mulberries. The preserves may look runny or thin on the cupboard shelf, but once in the fridge they thicken up nicely. Enjoy!
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Cook's Notes:
For smoother preserves, run berries through a blender or food processor after boiling them instead of using potato masher.
This recipe can be changed out with any flavor of gelatin dessert as well as any fruit. Here are some examples from three generations of kitchens! Only process the following combinations if you want them smooth: 6 cups chopped rhubarb and strawberry gelatin; 3 cups each rhubarb and strawberries and strawberry gelatin; 6 cups chopped apples and orange or lemon gelatin; 6 cups halved and pitted cherries and cherry gelatin; 6 cups blackberries and strawberry or raspberry gelatin; 6 cups mandarin oranges and orange or lemon gelatin; 6 cups chopped watermelon rind and watermelon gelatin; 6 cups raspberries and raspberry gelatin; 3 cups each raspberries and blackberries and raspberry or strawberry gelatin; 2 cups each raspberries, blackberries, and strawberries and strawberry or raspberry gelatin; 6 cups sliced lemon and lemon or orange gelatin.