Mulberry Preserves

This jam recipe has been tossed around my family for three generations and has never failed to work/turn out and is yummy no matter what we add to it! There are so many ways to change and add to it that any person in your family will love it. It also works well using strawberries and rhubarb together or any other berry you can think of instead of mulberries. The preserves may look runny or thin on the cupboard shelf, but once in the fridge they thicken up nicely. Enjoy!

Recipe by Sarah C Byrnes

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
45
Yield:
8 jars of preserves
Ingredients

45
Original recipe yields 45 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix mulberries and 1 tablespoon water in a large pot; bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover pot, and simmer, stirring frequently, until berries are softened, 15 to 20 minutes. Mash berries using a potato masher.

  • Combine 2 cups water, sugar, strawberry-flavored gelatin, and pectin in a bowl; stir until gelatin is dissolved. Stir gelatin mixture into mashed mulberries; bring mixture to a boil.

  • Sterilize the jars and lids in boiling water for at least 5 minutes. Pack the boiling mulberry mixture into the hot, sterilized jars, filling the jars to within 1/4 inch of the top. Run a knife or a thin spatula around the insides of the jars after they have been filled to remove any air bubbles. Wipe the rims of the jars with a moist paper towel to remove any food residue. Top with lids, and screw on rings.

  • Place a rack in the bottom of a large stockpot and fill halfway with water. Bring to a boil and lower jars into the boiling water using a holder. Leave a 2-inch space between the jars. Pour in more boiling water if necessary to bring the water level to at least 1 inch above the tops of the jars. Bring the water to a rolling boil, cover the pot, and process for about 15 minutes.

  • Remove the jars from the stockpot and place onto a cloth-covered or wood surface, several inches apart, until cool. Once cool, press the top of each lid with a finger, ensuring that the seal is tight (lid does not move up or down at all). Store in a cool, dark area.

Cook's Notes:

For smoother preserves, run berries through a blender or food processor after boiling them instead of using potato masher.

This recipe can be changed out with any flavor of gelatin dessert as well as any fruit. Here are some examples from three generations of kitchens! Only process the following combinations if you want them smooth: 6 cups chopped rhubarb and strawberry gelatin; 3 cups each rhubarb and strawberries and strawberry gelatin; 6 cups chopped apples and orange or lemon gelatin; 6 cups halved and pitted cherries and cherry gelatin; 6 cups blackberries and strawberry or raspberry gelatin; 6 cups mandarin oranges and orange or lemon gelatin; 6 cups chopped watermelon rind and watermelon gelatin; 6 cups raspberries and raspberry gelatin; 3 cups each raspberries and blackberries and raspberry or strawberry gelatin; 2 cups each raspberries, blackberries, and strawberries and strawberry or raspberry gelatin; 6 cups sliced lemon and lemon or orange gelatin.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
28 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 6.8g; fat 0.1g; sodium 9.8mg. Full Nutrition
