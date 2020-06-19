Italian Cabbage Salad
Tasty, crunchy Italian coleslaw. Thinly sliced green cabbage and red onion with fresh homemade Italian dressing.
Used apple cider vinegar and few sprinkles of tarragon and it was delicious.Read More
Simple, great tasting salad! Followed another reviewers advice, 4T oil was plenty. Thanks Dollie!
Easy and tasty, and great to have something to do with fresh cabbage that doesn't involve mayo. If you're watching calories, the oil can be reduced to 4 tablespoons instead of 7 and it's still just as yummy. Enjoy!
Easy tasty and exactly what I was hoping it would be.
I can’t say how much we LOVED this recipe!! So VERY refreshing. I have it marinating in the fridge for a second time in 7 days. Only difference - used 2 TBS oil -was plenty Did not have tarragon vinegar- used a sprinkling of Italian seasoning.
First, I'd like to say that I thought the flavor was sensational. It has the perfect balance of oil-vinegar and doesn't need oregano, basil, and garlic as you find in most italian dressings. Unfortunately, it is so high in fat that it's something that will have to be an occasional treat for us. I may try reducing the oil in an effort to get fat grams down, as I'd like to serve this more often. The fat is an issue for me, but I'm giving this 5 stars based on flavor because it is good!
This is a fantastic slaw and so easy to make! I didn't have tarragon vinegar so I used apple cider vinegar and added dried tarragon. I also squeeze an entire lemon into the dressing.
Super delicious and refreshing.
I was a bit worried about the amount of oil in this but the cabbage salad turned out perfect and non-greasy. I loved the taste of fresh lemon juice in this!
I chopped a small granny smith apple and added it to the salad. Added another layer of flavor that enhanced the flavors of the salad
Made it. Really easy, just remember to make ahead so the dressing combines with cabbage and onion for the great taste. Husband approved, said it was great, kept helping himself to more.
Loved this salad. I also cut back the oil to 5 tablespoons, used apple cider vinegar and added a teaspoon of tarragon, and substituted Splenda for sugar. The red onion is a must as it added so much flavor.
1 tsp salt is too much. I used a 1/2 tsp and it was still too salty. 1/2 red onion is too much onion. All you can taste is onion. Next time I'll use have this amount. Tasted like it need a bit more sugar and vinegar.
