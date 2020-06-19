Italian Cabbage Salad

4.9
13 Ratings
  • 5 12
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Tasty, crunchy Italian coleslaw. Thinly sliced green cabbage and red onion with fresh homemade Italian dressing.

Recipe by Dollie

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Dressing:
Salad:

Directions

  • Whisk oil, vinegar, lemon juice, sugar, salt, and pepper together until emulsified.

    Advertisement

  • Toss cabbage and red onion together in a salad bowl. Drizzle dressing over the salad; toss to coat.

  • Refrigerate salad 1 hour before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
262 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 10.7g; fat 24.7g; sodium 608.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/09/2022