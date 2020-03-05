Josephine's No-Bake Granola Bars

1 of 29

Rating: 4 stars I was reading this recipe and it sounds great,, but why are we preheating oven in step 1 if these are not baked? Helpful (18)

Rating: 3 stars The principle was great but this way FAR too sweet for my family's taste. I use natural PB without any sweeteners and I still think even leaving out the brown sugar entirely would be plenty sweet enough. I'll try it again without the sugar but as written I think it's only just 'ok'. Sorry.:-( Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars Hi Rachelle you could omit the peanut butter but this recipe needs a "binder" something to hold it together and the flavor would be altered. Play with it and send back any results. Read your review Kristin and your right the pic. does not match the recipe however there are other pics. there and one of them is mine. Please check it out. Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars Based on other reviews and my personal preference to minimize excess sugar I eliminated the brown sugar all together and just added a second teaspoon of vanilla. I opted to save time and microwave the peanut butter and honey in a glass bowl for 30 second incriminates for about 2 minutes...then you can just toss all the ingredients in one bowl. These are really tasty! There is a yummy nutty flavor and if you use sunflower seeds that are salted the flavor pops even more! A definite keeper and recipe that I will make often!! Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars Great granola bar! I used light corn syrup instead of the honey and was very satisfied with the result. I also wanted to add chocolate chips to the bars but I didn't want them to melt when I stirred them into the hot mixture. Instead I mixed everything as the directions said and laid down a layer of granola sprinkled chocolate chips on top patted down another layer of granola chips on top of that and then a final layer of granola. makes a very thick and chewy granola bar much better than those paper thin ones from other recipes. Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars Easy to make and they taste good too. And the recipe is easily modified. I don't like coconut so I left it out and I didn't have any rice crispy cereal so I used corn flakes instead. I added almonds to th dry ingredients and a little maple syrup to the brown sugar/honey mixture. I liked them so much I made a second batch and added some dark chocolate. When mixing the wet and dry ingredients I started out using a spatula but moved using my hands to finish combining them. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars I only used the first 6 ingredients. I actually used some southern style-Delta Cane flavor syrup(found in pantry and needed to use up). I also chopped up about 1 cup of roasted almonds. These bars came out so good! Exactly what I was looking for and had the taste for. Great no-bake granola bar! Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars I have tried this recipe twice now and it is very good! I omitted the sunflower seeds because I didnt have any but added a bit more coconut because i love coconut. One person commented something about preheating the oven in step 1? Must have been some other recipe they were reading or it has been corrected since the comment. They are soft and chewy and stay very well at room temperature in a sealed container. Helpful (1)